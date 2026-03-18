Email Trail And Receipts Spark Bombshell Allegations About Erika Kirk After Charlie’s Tragic End

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A TikTok user named Markos has stirred controversy by claiming Erika Kirk went on a shopping spree not even twenty-four hours after her husband, conservative political commenter Charlie, was assassinated on September 10, 2025.

The influencer detailed that he was contacted by an employee at Alo, a clothing brand best known for its gymwear, with an email and receipt about Kirk’s purchase.

Highlights TikTok creator Markos has claimed that Erika Kirk went on a shopping spree just hours after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

He presented an email from a retail outlet employee, along with a purported receipt of her purchase, as evidence.

In a previous video, he had also claimed that Erika only married Charlie for his political influence and ambitions.

In a video prior to this, Markos accused Erika of marrying Charlie only for power and proximity to elite political circles.

Netizens have sounded off against Charlie’s widow amid the bombshell claims, with one saying, “You cannot defend her behaviour at this point.”

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Erika Kirk allegedly shopped at Alo within hours of Charlie’s assassination

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

Markos began his TikTok video about Erika’s alleged Alo run by saying, “I have never been so scared in my entire life because the information I am about to expose right now is going to completely ruin Erika Kirk’s story.”

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“So I got an email today from someone who works at Alo. I’m going to, of course, keep their identity anonymous,” he continued.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

The Alo employee claimed in the email that Erika spent a little over one thousand dollars to buy “all black clothing.”

Markos went on to corroborate the claim by showing a receipt of a $1,043 purchase at 11:10 a.m. on September 11 in the name of Erika Franzese, Erika’s maiden name.

Charlie, notably, was announced departed at around 4 p.m. the day before.

Image credits: Getty/Michael Stewart

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Markos said he was confused by Erika shopping for gym clothes hours after her husband’s passing.

“You’re not gonna wear gym clothes to the wake, which leads me to believe it had nothing to do with any of this. She just wanted to go on a shopping spree,” he expressed.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

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He went on to claim he has more proof about Erika’s shopping for those who do not believe him, which is in the form of her mailing address.

The influencer, however, said he would not release the information to keep Erika’s address from getting leaked.

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Markos criticised Erika for not mourning her husband’s demise like others who “get catatonically depressed” even if they lose a relative of age, like “maybe a grandparent.”

Netizens were quick to side with the TikToker in his criticism of Erika Kirk

Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

“I feel so bad for Charlie. I’m sure he found out exactly who Erika was, and that is why he is no longer here with us,” one said, while another added, “I would be in a puddle on the floor for weeks.”

“OK, that’s really freaking weird,” voiced a third.

Not even 24 hours after her husband’s assassination Erika Kirk went on a SHOPPING SPREE TO ALO. pic.twitter.com/UHc2KRgpGy — Teresa (@TeresAbetterLif) March 17, 2026

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“She is so twisted, it’s terrifying,” remarked a fourth.

“Alo, the perfect brand for her. Cheap and overhyped,” someone else commented.

Many, meanwhile, quoted the famous meme circling Kirk since Charlie’s demise: “Everyone grieves differently.”

Image credits: mrserikakirk

One tired of conspiracy theories surrounding Erika Kirk, on the other hand, added, “You all are weird. It’s not that deep.”

“I miss when I didn’t know who Erika Kirk was,” another said.

Markos posted about Erika’s alleged shopping spree a day after accusing her of marrying Charlie for political gain

Image credits: markosbits

In his previous video, Markos recounted the story of Erika and Charlie meeting for her job interview for TPUSA, but Charlie instead asked permission to date her.

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“Erika completely jumped at the chance” because it was clear to her he would one day run for the president’s chair, he added.

Image credits: TeresAbetterLif

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Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

“This was not something that was a secret. This was not something that was implicit. This was something that was explicit in several conversations,” Markos explained, before asserting that being the First Lady of the United States was Erika’s “life goal.”

“She did not marry Charlie — she married the trajectory of the presidency and proximity to power,” he continued.

Markos further claimed Erika was never a stay-at-home mom to their two kids.

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According to him, she was “the operator” of Charlie’s business, while he was merely the face of their ambition, which was “to ride the youth wave to the White House and become the president and First Lady of the US.”

Image credits: HerbsandDirt

Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago

The plan started faltering, though, when Charlie began defecting on some issues that were important to the billionaires who funded them, specifically regarding foreign policy, he noted.

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This, according to him, led Erika to pester him “every single night” to hold on to their right-wing visage because otherwise he would “ruin everything” they built together.

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He, however, stood his ground, which “put an immense strain on their marriage.”

Markos, toward the end of the video, claimed Charlie, on the day of his assassination, texted one of his friends, “It feels like it’s over,” which he feels referred to his marriage to Erika.

“My husband di*d almost 2 years ago, and I still haven’t shopped,” a netizen noted

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