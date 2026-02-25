Erika Kirk Goes Viral After People Notice What She Mouthed At State Of The Union

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump spotlighted Erika Kirk on Tuesday, February 24, during his State of the Union speech as he remembered her husband, Charlie Kirk, and his contribution to the rise of religion in America.

As cameras panned to Erika, people noted her mouthing three words to honor the late conservative leader.

While seeing the gesture from Charlie’s widow made some on social media emotional, others seemed unconvinced and called her out for faking her grief.

Highlights Cameras focused on Erika Kirk after President Donald Trump honored her late husband, Charlie, during the State of the Union, sparking an immediate wave of online reactions.

While some viewers saw a grieving widow trying to stay strong, others accused her of being performative.

The renewed attention followed earlier backlash over a missing wedding photo, her demeanor during a staff video call, and a widely discussed onstage hug with Vice President JD Vance.

“I see someone trying to look strong while she is breaking inside,” said a netizen, while another added, “Theatrical nonsense as usual.”

RELATED:

Erika Kirk’s three-word reaction to Donald Trump’s appreciation for Charlie has gone viral

Erika Kirk reacting emotionally as Trump mentions her during the State of the Union address, capturing viral moment.

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

ADVERTISEMENT

The State of the Union is an annual event in the US in which the president sets out his agenda and highlights achievements from the past year.

During the speech, Trump noted, “I’m very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years and in particular this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity, and belief in God.”

“And a big part of that had to do with my great friend Charlie Kirk,” he added.

Donald Trump speaking at State of the Union with two men seated behind him, Erika Kirk goes viral mention context.

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Trump continued: “So Charlie, who was violently m**dered by an assassin and martyred for his belief. His wonderful wife Erika is with us tonight.”

As the audience rose to applaud Charlie and acknowledge Erika’s presence, she was seen mouthing what viewers believe was, “I miss you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the moment, an X user wrote, “Seeing Erika Kirk mouth ‘I miss you’ is heartbreaking.”

Erika Kirk reacting emotionally at the State of the Union as people notice what she mouthed during Trump's mention.

Image credits: Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

“I think what has happened is finally hitting her,” observed a second, while a third added, “You can see her struggling to keep her composure when hearing Charlie’s name.”

Detractors made themselves heard as well, with one saying, “She is more showgirl than Charlie Kirk.”

A second added, “I don’t trust her. There is something off about her.”

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk going viral for what she mouthed as Trump mentioned her during the State of the Union.

Image credits: JuanSoBased

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Luetzow explaining how sociopaths fake empathy and feel amusement from others’ suffering, no real empathy shown.

Image credits: LuetzowQ

“She couldn’t even force a single tear,” noted a third.

A fourth echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Erika is yet to shed a tear for the d**th of her husband, and also she is so happy being the center of attention.”

This did not mark the first time Erika’s loyalty toward her husband was questioned

Erika Kirk wiping away a tear during the State of the Union as Trump mentions her, drawing viral attention online.

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

ADVERTISEMENT

During a December 2025 interview, Erika sat in the same space where her late husband used to film his podcast.

Viewers at the time noticed that the framed photograph from their wedding, which had appeared in the background of his videos, was missing.

What followed were allegations about how quickly Erika appeared to be moving on.

Erika Kirk’s operating system messages: RUNTIME EXCEPTION. Error 404. Fatal system error. Contact your manufacturer pic.twitter.com/kBK6PViViR — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) February 25, 2026

“She f***ing hated him,” one social media user commented, while another added, “So messed up, I feel like she’ll be remarried next summer.”

A third said they felt “sorry for Charlie,” claiming he “got used” by Erika.

Tweet by Donald Cribbs questioning earnings for a performance, related to Erika Kirk going viral after State of the Union mention.

Image credits: gdcribbs

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Esme Addison commenting on Erika Kirk going viral for what she mouthed during Trump’s State of the Union mention.

Image credits: AlternativeEsme

“She was probably secretly jealous of him,” wrote another.

The backlash led a Turning Point USA spokesperson to clarify in a statement to Newsweek that the 37-year-old “moved it [their wedding photo] to a lower shelf when her daughter asked to see it.”

Before this, Erika was criticized for giggling soon after Charlie’s passing, followed by celebrating TPUSA’s merchandise sales

Erika Kirk in a black blazer among audience members, captured during a moment that went viral at the State of the Union.

Image credits: FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Charlie Kirk was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper, now identified as Tyler James Robinson, inside the Utah Valley University campus on September 10, 2025.

Erika Kirk addressed team members of the conservative youth activist organization that Charlie co-founded on a video call on September 16. The call reportedly began with Erika joking about how she hated Zoom.

Her attitude left netizens uneasy, with one saying, “Bro, I mourned my cat’s d**th longer,” and another noting, “She’s straight up beaming like she just won a lottery.”

Tweet by user Kawaii, replying about Erika Kirk going viral for what she mouthed during Trump’s State of the Union mention.

Image credits: kawaiibsfr

Erika Kirk smiling and hugging a man on stage at a Turning Point USA event, going viral for her reaction to Trump.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Political commentator Candace Owens released a leaked clip from the same video call, further fueling speculation about whether Erika was truly mourning.

In the footage, Erika couldn’t stop talking about her husband’s memorial service, which included her much-debated fireworks entry. She was heard praising the TPUSA staff for expertly executing what she referred to as the “event of the century.”

She then proceeded to outline the organization’s merchandise sales, detailing, “We’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales” at this point, and “it just keeps bumping up like crazy.”

Contrary to critics’ belief that Erika had moved on with her life, when she appeared on a podcast hosted by Glenn Beck three months later, she conveyed that the short time had felt “like three years.”

Erika also asserted her loyalty to Charlie after her onstage hug with US Vice President JD Vance set social media abuzz.

The embrace, deemed “super intimate” by some because Erika placed her hand behind his head and he briefly rested his hand on her waist, took place only seven weeks after Charlie’s assassination.

Addressing the fiasco in November during a sit-down with Megyn Kelly, Erika said she was stunned by the level of scrutiny.

She explained it meant nothing more than the fact that her “love language” was touch.

“Happiest widow in America,” a netizen remarked

Comment by Mike Attanasio discussing differences in emotional reactions, related to Erika Kirk going viral after Trump mentioned her.

Social media comment from Coleen Heinrich expressing confusion about Erika Kirk going viral after Trump mentioned her.

Erika Kirk reacting on social media as Trump mentions her during the State of the Union, sparking viral attention.

Erika Kirk reacting visibly as Trump mentions her during the State of the Union speech, sparking viral attention online.

Comment by Michael Mo James saying Happiest Widow in America, with a blurred profile picture.

Comment by Dave Marcrum saying she’s an actress, with a gray user icon and 5 likes shown.

Comment by Angie Martinez discussing a plot and giving an Oscar, related to Erika Kirk going viral.

Facebook comment by Pennie Snell Wright saying Dhar Mann has better actors than her with a laughing emoji.

Comment by Shane Richardson discussing a grieving widow and repeating the phrase I miss you during an event.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Mary M. Hutchison reacting to Erika Kirk going viral during Trump’s State of the Union mention.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Erika Kirk going viral for mouthing words during Trump's State of the Union mention.

Comment by Angelyn Michelle saying And the Oscar award goes to with 62 likes on a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Erika Kirk going viral after people noticed her reaction during Trump's State of the Union mention.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading I love you while looking at JD, related to Erika Kirk going viral.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing acting skills, related to Erika Kirk going viral after State of the Union mention.

Comment by Morgan Monroe reacting to Erika Kirk going viral for her reaction when Trump mentioned her at the State of the Union.

Comment mentioning Erika Kirk going viral for what she mouthed during Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Comment by Robert Arr in a social media post reacting to Erika Kirk going viral after State of the Union mention.

Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting Erika Kirk going viral for her reaction during Trump’s State of the Union mention.

Comment by Michael Loeffler saying people have also called it performative, in a light blue chat bubble.