Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Might Be A Turning Point”: Teens Revolt Over Erika Kirk’s Controversial High School Visit
Erika Kirk speaking into a microphone during a high school visit amid teen revolt and controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“This Might Be A Turning Point”: Teens Revolt Over Erika Kirk’s Controversial High School Visit

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
4

28

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk is scheduled to make an appearance at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, next week, but some students there are not excited about welcoming her.

Speaking to local media about their objections to the conservative figure’s planned visit, the teens cited reasons ranging from ideological differences to safety concerns. 

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk’s upcoming appearance at a Phoenix high school has drawn strong opposition from some students and their parents.
  • Ideological concerns and safety fears are at the center of the protest she is facing.
  • This is not Erika’s first run-in with controversy tied to Arizona schools.

Previously, Kirk was supposed to appear alongside Vice President JD Vance at the University of Georgia on April 14, but withdrew at the last minute. 

Her absence was attributed to “very serious threats” made against her.

RELATED:

    Controversy has erupted over Erika Kirk’s upcoming school visit, with parents supporting students in their opposition 

    Erika Kirk speaking at a high school event as teens express revolt over her controversial visit on stage.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Erika Kirk’s appearance is set for next Friday, April 24, with Pinnacle High School’s Club America chapter, a TPUSA-affiliated organization, overseeing it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know what she’s coming here to do, to be honest,” Francisco Sanchez, a senior at the institution, told 12 News Phoenix

    “I think the topics that she talks about are too extreme for a school. I think there are better representatives we can have,” the student added.

    Erika Kirk in a serious interview setting, discussing her controversial high school visit and teens' revolt against it.

    Image credits: Fox News

    “It’s a little crazy because I would never have expected someone like her to show up at a high school,” another Pinnacle senior, Kasandra Acosta, said, adding, “Honestly, I’m surprised it’s even happening.”

    Tweet from Einsteinagogo describing Erika Kirk as a cult leader amid teens’ revolt over her controversial high school visit.

    Image credits: einsteinagog0

    Screenshot of a tweet showing teens' revolt over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit and related discussions.

    Image credits: BrianSims988207

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bobbie Noland, a parent of a Pinnacle student, meanwhile, told the outlet, “It’s not just your average citizen coming over to speak to the club. She brings politics with her, she brings division with her, just because everybody in America is divided.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk and a man posing in formal attire in front of the presidential seal during a high school visit event.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    Students and parents collectively voiced how Erika has the potential of making the school a target of life-threatening violence, citing the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, among students in September 2025. 

    The school notified parents on Tuesday, April 14, that security would be increased on campus during the event, but that did little to quell their fears.

    Netizens also reacted to Erika Kirk’s scheduled school visit and the resistance she was facing

    Erika Kirk smiling with a man in a suit at a formal event with an American flag and official seal in the background.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One mocked the rejection of Erika, writing, “This might be a turning point,” while another suggested she might end up speaking to “kindergarteners next.” 

    “Gotta get them when they are young, no?” a third asked.

    Tweet discussing teens revolt and controversy over Erika Kirk’s high school visit highlighting public schools as neutral spaces.

    Image credits: Odelora_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A fourth, meanwhile, remarked that Erika considered the security at a high school “better than” that of the venue she was meant to share with the Vice President.

    According to CBS, the US Secret Service determined there were no credible threats to Tuesday’s Turning Point USA rally at the University of Georgia.

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium during a controversial high school visit amid teen revolt and public backlash.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A significant number of social media users praised the teens, saying their rejection of Erika’s visit showed there is still “hope” for young people. 

    She, however, had supporters, too.

    Tweet expressing opposition to Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit and related teens revolt conversation.

    Image credits: Melissajordan80

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing teens' revolt and controversy over Erika Kirk’s high school visit and scheduled walkouts.

    Image credits: HoneyBeeSage

    “May God continue to cover Erika Frantzve Kirk and her family as she continues her late husband’s legacy,” one said.

    “I’m all for freedom of speech,” added another.

    “No one is forcing anyone to attend. She should do her thing,” a third noted. 

    Erika Kirk was also involved in a controversy concerning Arizona students in 2021

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk speaking at a Turning Point USA event during a controversial high school visit amid teens revolt.

    Image credits: www.flickr.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika and her husband, Charlie, protested against the Scottsdale Unified School District’s mask policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    During a school board meeting, Charlie called the directive a “self-righteous measure” enacted to “a**se children.” 

    “There is zero evidence to show that children are at a significant risk of catching or dying from the Chinese coronavirus,” he claimed.

    Tweet from Kimberly Drobot discussing teens' revolt over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit and concerns about influencing minors.

    Image credits: KimberlyDrob

    Man in blue suit and red tie holding hands with woman in white suit, highlighting teens revolt over controversial high school visit.

    Image credits: Daniel Torok/White House

    In his warning to those behind bringing forward the safety measure, Charlie said, “You have awakened a sleeping giant. I hope you enjoy your masked short-term future here while it still lasts.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika, for her part, contradicted her husband’s aggressive stance by saying, “As Christians, we are told to pray for our leaders, and that is what I will do every day. May God have mercy on your souls for everything you guys are doing in these leadership positions.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Scottsdale parent at the time dismissed the couple as “agitators from outside,” highlighting how they didn’t even have children who went to any of the concerned schools.

    “Keep her away from all high schools,” a netizen demanded

    Comment supporting teens revolting over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit, encouraging students and parents to speak out.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising change in Arizona amid teens revolt over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit

    Comment urging to keep Erika Kirk away from all high schools, reflecting teens' revolt over her controversial visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post expressing support, highlighting teens' revolt over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment urging to stop Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit, reflecting teens’ revolt and heated online reactions.

    Social media comment suggesting calling a child in sick and taking them to lunch, sparking teens revolt over Erika Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment calling Erika Kirk’s high school visit grooming at its worst during teens’ revolt discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit and urging parental action.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying Next kindergarten her level on a social media post about teens revolting over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit

    Screenshot of a social media comment about teens revolting and not accepting controversial visits at high schools.

    Comment on social media expressing relief that Erika Kirk did not visit the user's city during her controversial high school visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a teen's revolt over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenagers protesting outdoors holding signs during a high school event about Erika Kirk’s controversial visit.

    Teen leaving a comment online expressing concern over Erika Kirk’s controversial high school visit and teens’ revolt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment bubble with text discussing the power of children to change the world amid teens’ revolt over Erika Kirk’s school visit.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    28

    4

    28

    4

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God already has a school. Sunday school. Go there if you want a school with God in it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, please stop running lists like this sort of nonsense. It's neither interesting nor entertaining. Show us some natural splendour, not this rubbish about a person who's making money by exploiting her husband's mvrder. It's all just horrible.

    1
    1point
    reply
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No democracy can survive with a population of imbeciles. The Right knows this, and cultivates imbecility. The Left, in its faith of democracy, can’t acknowledge the prevalence of imbecility.

    1
    1point
    reply
    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure we can, and often do. The problem isn't the Left or the Right. It's the Rich. Same as it's always been throughout all of history.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God already has a school. Sunday school. Go there if you want a school with God in it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, please stop running lists like this sort of nonsense. It's neither interesting nor entertaining. Show us some natural splendour, not this rubbish about a person who's making money by exploiting her husband's mvrder. It's all just horrible.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No democracy can survive with a population of imbeciles. The Right knows this, and cultivates imbecility. The Left, in its faith of democracy, can’t acknowledge the prevalence of imbecility.

    1
    1point
    reply
    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure we can, and often do. The problem isn't the Left or the Right. It's the Rich. Same as it's always been throughout all of history.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT