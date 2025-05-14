ADVERTISEMENT

As an American who’s lived abroad for over 4 years, I can confidently say that everyone has an opinion on my home country. No matter where I go, I’ll be met with assumptions, stereotypes, political commentary and sometimes, just genuine curiosity. Yes, we love peanut butter. No, not everyone is rich. And yes, you probably do know more about the U.S. than most Americans know about your country. That’s just what happens when your nation is unavoidable in the media!

But this can also lead to some hilarious encounters. Americans on Reddit have recently been recalling the funniest comments people from other countries have ever made about the U.S., so we’ve gathered the best ones down below. From questions about the American diet to assumptions that we all know one another, enjoy scrolling through these silly stories. And be sure to upvote the comments that make you smile!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Glass pitcher of iced tea with lemon slice, illustrating funny things foreigners say about the United States by Americans. A British friend of mine called southern sweet tea “the most vile, disturbing, horrific swill ever created. Please bring another pitcher.”.

Lentra888 , Lala Azizli/unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Person in a yellow and black shirt eating a burger, representing funny things foreigners say about the United States. It wasn't said to me directly but i read somewhere that eariler this year when tiktok was down in the US a bunch of users migrated over to RedNote and for a couple days there was a basically unmoderated cultural exchange between US and Chinese users asking each other questions, and my absolute favorite question I saw a Chinese citizen ask of an American was "why do you eat like your healthcare is free?".

    ISDM27 , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Double stainless steel kitchen sink with a black faucet and a metal pipe fixture, illustrating funny things foreigners say about the US. Saying I had an angry sink because it had a garbage disposal in it.

    tokoyo-nyc-corvallis , TheShortestAvenger/reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I absolutely adore the phrase "angry sink" - it'd be nice if I could possibly remember it for future use. 😂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Large American flag displayed on a crowded football stadium field with fans watching during a patriotic event. This wasn’t to me directly but I’ll never forget seeing a viral tumblr post where someone said “I was today years old when I learned that Country Roads Take Me Home is in fact not your national anthem.” (Not the exact wording because I can’t remember but I thought it was hilarious).

    sweetrose77 , Anders Krøgh Jørgensen/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Three bottles of Hidden Valley ranch dressing in flavors including pickle, displayed in a grocery store aisle. A French guy asked me if we really put ranch on everything. I said, “Yes, even salad,” and he stared at me like I’d just admitted to living in a dumpster.

    Ok_Cranberry_4956 , Sarah Stierch/flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    only in the Midwest and certain parts of the South. It is not common here in NYC

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    CVS pharmacy storefront in the United States highlighting American culture for foreigners’ funny observations. I’m in Paris with my wife and we booked a professional photographer for an hour. He kept telling us his favorite thing about America was that there was a CVS on every corner.

    I said to him the best part about Paris is that there is not a CVS on every corner. It was a funny moment.

    djcashbandit , Mike Mozart/flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Open jar of American Garden creamy peanut butter with a spoonful of peanut butter on a cloth background. When I studied abroad in Germany, my host family told me “We bought lots of peanut butter for you. We know Americans need peanut butter.”

    I do love peanut butter, but I had definitely never heard that stereotype before!

    zucchiniqueen1 , Saher Suthriwal/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the time i studied in France and my host family told me they made carbonara just for me. It was the most atrocious carbonara ever, but it was such a lovely gesture i ate it with the biggest smile.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    I have caused several incidents as a foreigner living in the US, if that counts? Including not understanding the protocol for when your car is stopped by the police for speeding. Apparently you are meant to stay seated, put on the interior light and put your hands on the dashboard. Not what I did: I leapt out the car and asked what the matter was. I couldn’t tell who jumped more, me or them. When very angrily asked if I’d never been stopped for speeding before, I replied “no, we just have speed cameras do that back home.” They didn’t take that well, either.

    As for general hiccups, more than I can count. When I first arrived, I tried to plan a road trip to Texas. I was quite shocked to learn just how much of a distance that was… also quickly stopped calling my underwear “knickers” when I saw the horrified looks and way it made everyone quickly turn with whiplash speed to our black colleagues.

    AppropriateLeg6419 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now *I’m* feeling like a foreigner. What on earth do knickers hafta do with black folks? The only connection I can make is that the Knicks basketball team likely has quite a few black players on it, as most basketball teams do, but I’ve never heard of them referred to as “knickers.” Can someone explain, please? Thanks!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Traditional wooden hut with thatched roof surrounded by trees, illustrating funny things foreigners say about the United States. Do you have any permanent houses?

    This man I knew in college - was from rural Kenya. Apparently your temporary house was constructed of wood. Folks that had gained enough wealth no longer had a wooden house.

    NHBikerHiker , Razi Muhd/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Theres an air bnb on my street. I was walking to my car one day and these 3 youngsters (freshly 21 )were staring at me as my wife and I were walking out to my car. 2 of them looked away and one kept staring at me so I gave him the "wassup" head nod. Like "keep it moving." The kid yells out "aye bruv! You wanna give us a ride to the pub?" And it made me laugh pretty hard. I was driving passed the bar anyways. So I said yeah hop in. We only spent about 5 minutes in the car. They were telling me "this place isn't like everybody says huh? I haven't seen a single gun the whole time I've been here!" That's when I had to let them know people with guns don't want you knowing they have guns. We don't walk around with them in our hand all day. He asked if I owned guns and I laughed and said "there's a gun in this car right now. You think I'd let 3 punk kids in my car without one? I'm from the ghetto.".

    HolyRavioli187 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Close-up of a cantaloupe growing in a garden with green leaves, illustrating a quirky view related to Americans and the United States. A guy from the UK I know loves to refer to Americans as melon farmers. Melon farming imbeciles. Doesn't know what some object I refer to is? Must be some kind of weird melon farming contraption. Where have I been the last few days? Must have been tending to my melon farm. I wish I had a backyard instead of a dumb asphalt apartment parking lot? Ah, I must be missing life back on my melon farm

    It's really really weird.

    dopshoppe , Abbas Parvizi/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does he think so little of melon farmers? Did a melon farmer once hurt him? What a weird thing to latch on to!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    I used to live in Chicago. When I traveled outside the country, I’d tell people where I lived and more than one person pantomimed firing a machine gun along with sound effects, like it was still prohibition and Al Capone was running things.

    sniksniksnek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    resetgame avatar
    Reset Game
    Reset Game
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to the person currently in the white house, Al Capone was definitely more respectable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    “You are the richest country in the world, surely you have universal healthcare?”
    That put me in such a laughing fit that I bruised a rib. Doctor’s bill after insurance was only $27,680.

    fromaroundhere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Raccoon making a funny expression in greenery, illustrating the funniest things foreigners say about the United States. An International Student (from Malta) and I were hanging out at the "Smoker's Lounge" aka the place in front of the dorms where people smoked. A raccoon popped out of one of the trash cans, and he freaked out and said that the animals in North America were the size of monsters.

    Lord_Kaplooie , Fr0ggy5/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Person taking photo of the Statue of Liberty with smartphone, illustrating Americans recalling funny things foreigners said about the United States. My wife's Swedish cousins thought they could go explore both New York City and Los Angeles in a single weekend.

    Real-Psychology-4261 , Ari Dutilh/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean you technically can...if you fly and spend very little time in either place. For those not in the USA, NYC to LA is 3,935km by straight line. It is a long distance

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Cheerleaders performing at a crowded stadium, capturing the funniest things foreigners have said about the United States. Are cheerleaders real? - teenager in London in 2006. Cheerleaders were in movies but they had no idea if that was a real thing. It was a charming conversation as a teenager.

    babygoat44 , Rojan Maharjan/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Person holding an American flag wearing a blue shirt with made in America text, highlighting Americans and foreigners remarks. I am the foreigner in this case.

    My uncle gaslit me for years regarding the meaning of Red and Blue states. I was about 4 years old during the 2000 election and we had family dinner once a week, before dinner we'd usually watch tv. And at the time the big thing in the news was about George Bush's victory in the election. And they'd show all the infographics.

    So I asked my uncle why some places were blue and others were red. And he told me that in the blue states you were allowed to wear blue, but not red, and vice versa. And he kept that s**t going into my teens. As a non-American i never really cared to look into it, and obviously as a 4 year old i didnt understand the concept of a political party, so i just took him at face value.

    Fast forward to 2010, i'm now 14 and my family goes on vacation to Florida. And i'm walking around seeing people wearing both red and blue. We go to a restaurant and I ask the waiter why people are wearing both, when its only legal to wear one or the other. My mother was mortified.

    ConsolationUsername , Shari Sirotnak/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    American Airlines airplane flying with clear blue sky, related to Americans and funny things foreigners say about US. I told someone who wanted to visit both coasts in a couple days, "It takes like 8 hours to fly from one side of our country to the other."
    He answered, "Do American planes not fly as fast as other countries'!?".

    bonthra , Forsaken Films/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well we had a post earlier about NYC to LA, which is just over 6 hours. On the 48 continuous states, 7 hours is the longest flight time for direct, however if you add in Alaska or Hawaii you can get way longer

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    French guy at a bar in Paris would not believe that we had more varieties of beer than just Budweiser or Bud Light. I tried explaining that there was a bar where I lived with probably 50 beers on tap made just in my small midwestern state alone. Could not convince him that there are thousands of craft beers in the States. .

    f_14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    there are over 11,000 craft breweries in the US and about two dozen major cheap brands. I live in New York, north of NYC, the big brand is Keystone Light, not Bud Light

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Man in a cap serving plates of food, representing Americans recalling the funniest things foreigners say about the United States. A waiter in Prague asked where I was from. I told him Boston. He said, "Oh, I have a friend named Tomas Dvorak in Wyoming. Do you know him?".

    sundance235 , Vladislav Anchuk/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    123
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 123 NextArrow point to right