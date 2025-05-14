But this can also lead to some hilarious encounters. Americans on Reddit have recently been recalling the funniest comments people from other countries have ever made about the U.S., so we’ve gathered the best ones down below. From questions about the American diet to assumptions that we all know one another, enjoy scrolling through these silly stories. And be sure to upvote the comments that make you smile!

As an American who’s lived abroad for over 4 years, I can confidently say that everyone has an opinion on my home country. No matter where I go, I’ll be met with assumptions, stereotypes , political commentary and sometimes, just genuine curiosity. Yes, we love peanut butter. No, not everyone is rich. And yes, you probably do know more about the U.S. than most Americans know about your country. That’s just what happens when your nation is unavoidable in the media !

#1 A British friend of mine called southern sweet tea “the most vile, disturbing, horrific swill ever created. Please bring another pitcher.”.

#2 It wasn't said to me directly but i read somewhere that eariler this year when tiktok was down in the US a bunch of users migrated over to RedNote and for a couple days there was a basically unmoderated cultural exchange between US and Chinese users asking each other questions, and my absolute favorite question I saw a Chinese citizen ask of an American was "why do you eat like your healthcare is free?".

#3 Saying I had an angry sink because it had a garbage disposal in it.

#4 This wasn’t to me directly but I’ll never forget seeing a viral tumblr post where someone said “I was today years old when I learned that Country Roads Take Me Home is in fact not your national anthem.” (Not the exact wording because I can’t remember but I thought it was hilarious).

#5 A French guy asked me if we really put ranch on everything. I said, “Yes, even salad,” and he stared at me like I’d just admitted to living in a dumpster.

#6 I’m in Paris with my wife and we booked a professional photographer for an hour. He kept telling us his favorite thing about America was that there was a CVS on every corner.



I said to him the best part about Paris is that there is not a CVS on every corner. It was a funny moment.

#7 When I studied abroad in Germany, my host family told me “We bought lots of peanut butter for you. We know Americans need peanut butter.”



I do love peanut butter, but I had definitely never heard that stereotype before!

#8 I have caused several incidents as a foreigner living in the US, if that counts? Including not understanding the protocol for when your car is stopped by the police for speeding. Apparently you are meant to stay seated, put on the interior light and put your hands on the dashboard. Not what I did: I leapt out the car and asked what the matter was. I couldn’t tell who jumped more, me or them. When very angrily asked if I’d never been stopped for speeding before, I replied “no, we just have speed cameras do that back home.” They didn’t take that well, either.



As for general hiccups, more than I can count. When I first arrived, I tried to plan a road trip to Texas. I was quite shocked to learn just how much of a distance that was… also quickly stopped calling my underwear “knickers” when I saw the horrified looks and way it made everyone quickly turn with whiplash speed to our black colleagues.

#9 Do you have any permanent houses?



This man I knew in college - was from rural Kenya. Apparently your temporary house was constructed of wood. Folks that had gained enough wealth no longer had a wooden house.

#10 Theres an air bnb on my street. I was walking to my car one day and these 3 youngsters (freshly 21 )were staring at me as my wife and I were walking out to my car. 2 of them looked away and one kept staring at me so I gave him the "wassup" head nod. Like "keep it moving." The kid yells out "aye bruv! You wanna give us a ride to the pub?" And it made me laugh pretty hard. I was driving passed the bar anyways. So I said yeah hop in. We only spent about 5 minutes in the car. They were telling me "this place isn't like everybody says huh? I haven't seen a single gun the whole time I've been here!" That's when I had to let them know people with guns don't want you knowing they have guns. We don't walk around with them in our hand all day. He asked if I owned guns and I laughed and said "there's a gun in this car right now. You think I'd let 3 punk kids in my car without one? I'm from the ghetto.".

#11 A guy from the UK I know loves to refer to Americans as melon farmers. Melon farming imbeciles. Doesn't know what some object I refer to is? Must be some kind of weird melon farming contraption. Where have I been the last few days? Must have been tending to my melon farm. I wish I had a backyard instead of a dumb asphalt apartment parking lot? Ah, I must be missing life back on my melon farm



It's really really weird.

#12 I used to live in Chicago. When I traveled outside the country, I’d tell people where I lived and more than one person pantomimed firing a machine gun along with sound effects, like it was still prohibition and Al Capone was running things.

#13 “You are the richest country in the world, surely you have universal healthcare?”

That put me in such a laughing fit that I bruised a rib. Doctor’s bill after insurance was only $27,680.

#14 An International Student (from Malta) and I were hanging out at the "Smoker's Lounge" aka the place in front of the dorms where people smoked. A raccoon popped out of one of the trash cans, and he freaked out and said that the animals in North America were the size of monsters.

#15 My wife's Swedish cousins thought they could go explore both New York City and Los Angeles in a single weekend.

#16 Are cheerleaders real? - teenager in London in 2006. Cheerleaders were in movies but they had no idea if that was a real thing. It was a charming conversation as a teenager.

#17 I am the foreigner in this case.



My uncle gaslit me for years regarding the meaning of Red and Blue states. I was about 4 years old during the 2000 election and we had family dinner once a week, before dinner we'd usually watch tv. And at the time the big thing in the news was about George Bush's victory in the election. And they'd show all the infographics.



So I asked my uncle why some places were blue and others were red. And he told me that in the blue states you were allowed to wear blue, but not red, and vice versa. And he kept that s**t going into my teens. As a non-American i never really cared to look into it, and obviously as a 4 year old i didnt understand the concept of a political party, so i just took him at face value.



Fast forward to 2010, i'm now 14 and my family goes on vacation to Florida. And i'm walking around seeing people wearing both red and blue. We go to a restaurant and I ask the waiter why people are wearing both, when its only legal to wear one or the other. My mother was mortified.

#18 I told someone who wanted to visit both coasts in a couple days, "It takes like 8 hours to fly from one side of our country to the other."

He answered, "Do American planes not fly as fast as other countries'!?".

#19 French guy at a bar in Paris would not believe that we had more varieties of beer than just Budweiser or Bud Light. I tried explaining that there was a bar where I lived with probably 50 beers on tap made just in my small midwestern state alone. Could not convince him that there are thousands of craft beers in the States. .

#20 A waiter in Prague asked where I was from. I told him Boston. He said, "Oh, I have a friend named Tomas Dvorak in Wyoming. Do you know him?".