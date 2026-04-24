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The world is full of iconic buildings, and we're free to explore most of them from top to bottom. But there are some places that only thrill-seekers and armchair strategists would ever dream of trying to get inside.

These are not locations protected by a single fence or a few video cameras; they're military bases, government vaults, and invaluable infrastructure with some of the tightest security in the world.

What truly fuels their mystique are their stories of failed infiltration attempts, leaked photos, and incredible defense strategies. They don't need "keep out" signs to scare people away; their fearsome reputations are more than enough.