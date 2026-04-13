“She Hit Rock Bottom”: After Turbulent Weeks And Arrest, Britney Spears Checks Herself Into A Clinic

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It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Britney Spears, who has made a major decision with respect to her sobriety.

Sources claimed her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, have been supporting her since her DUI arrest on March 4, 2026.

The mother and sons were recently reunited following years of ups and downs.

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It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Britney Spears, who has made a major decision to help her reliance on substances

Image credits: Britney Spears

Highlights Britney Spears has made a major decision to help her reliance on substances.

“She realizes she hit rock bottom,” an insider told TMZ.

Sources said her two sons were supportive of her decision.

Britney Spears is getting the help she needs for substance ab*se and decided to seek treatment at a rehab.

After people close to the singer urged her to get help, the Gimme More singer voluntarily checked herself in, sources said.

“She realizes she hit rock bottom,” an insider told TMZ.

Image credits: Britney Spears

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The pop princess has struggled with add*ction to alcohol and illicit substances for years.

Sources claimed she was particularly hooked on Adderall and would replenish her supply during her many trips to Mexico.

Britney’s DUI arrest last month was reportedly part of the reason why she decided to check into rehab.

Sources claimed her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, have been supporting her since her DUI arrest on March 4, 2026

Image credits: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

“She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she’s taking it seriously,” the source told the outlet.

Her sons are reportedly supportive of her decision.

It is unclear how long the singer will stay in rehab.

This isn’t the first time Britney Spears has sought help. The singer previously entered rehab during her widely publicized struggles in 2007.

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Sources claimed she has been “careful” since her DUI arrest last month because she “wants to be there for her kids.”

Sean and Jayden reportedly showed up to support her following the arrest in the Westlake Village neighborhood of California, near her mansion on March 3.

“Her sons are with her right now,” an insider toldPage Six after the run-in with the law. “They love her and want to support her and just want her to feel better.”

The mother and sons spent some quality time on a yacht last month.

Sean and Jayden reportedly showed up to support her following the arrest on March 3

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The Circus singer has reportedly been sober since the arrest and attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in LA, a source claimed to the Daily Mail in March, weeks after her arrest.

“Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings; she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better,” a source told the outlet.

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The insider also claimed at the time that she had been indulging only in “fancy coffee drinks.”

“She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids,” they added.

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Britney was reportedly “crying and very tearful” while cops booked her for her DUI arrest.

She was released the next morning, and her court date was set for May 4, 2026.

One source told Page Six that she felt “ashamed and embarrassed” and was very sorry about it.

“She was incredibly emotional,” they said. “It’s been a very hard couple of months.”

One source said the Toxic singer felt “ashamed and embarrassed” and was very sorry after the arrest

Image credits: Britney Spears

The singer was at the peak of her career when she infamously walked into a salon in Tarzana, California, one night in 2007 and asked for her hair to be shaved off.

When the salon’s owner turned her down, she grabbed a clipper and gave herself a buzzcut, giving paparazzi outside the windows one of the most talked-about photos of the year.

A few days later, she was seen attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

Image credits: britneyspears

The incidents led to her checking into rehab, spending around 24 hours at Crossroads Centre and then entering a 28-day program at Promises Malibu Treatment Center. She left rehab in March 2007.

Meanwhile, her turbulent marriage was also nearing its end. She and ex-husband Kevin Federline finalized their divorce in July 2007 and initially had joint custody of their boys, but Kevin got full custody the next year.

After being placed on back-to-back psychiatric holds in February, 2008, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for an emergency temporary conservatorship.

The conservatorship over his eldest and world-famous daughter was made permanent in October 2008.

The Grammy winner accused her conservators of being “ab*sive” and “bullying” her

The singer officially filed a court petition in March 2021, asking for her father to be replaced as conservator over her personal affairs.

She accused her conservators of being “ab*sive” and “bullying” her, even forcing to use birth control despite wanting to marry and have a baby with her then-boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Jamie filed a petition on September 7, 2021, to end the conservatorship, and two months later, Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated.

“Good for her. I only wish her the best,” a fan said online