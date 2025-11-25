“She’s Giving Britney A Run For Her Money”: Fans Worried About Taryn Manning After Bizarre Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Taryn Manning has sparked concern among fans after stripping in a new video.

In the now-deleted clip, the Orange Is the New Black alum, who has a history of substance-dependence issues, removed her plaid shirt and danced in front of the camera.

She later addressed her 1.9 million followers in another revealing video, saying, “It’s such a beautiful day and I know it makes some of you uncomfortable that I’m always half n*ked.”

Taryn Manning wearing a gray hoodie and pink top, fans worried after bizarre video comparing her to Britney Spears.

Taryn Manning, known for Orange is the New Black, left fans worried after sharing and deleting a video



Image credits: IMDB/Netflix

“But when you’re just cruising around your property and it’s your home then why can’t I?”

The 47-year-old defended her decision to appear without her top on, captioning the post, “Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self-conscious after EVE messed up.”

She also encouraged viewers to “go back to the roots” and “be free again.”

Taryn Manning wearing a gray hoodie, looking concerned in a casual setting after bizarre video worries fans.

Image credits: IMDB/Netflix

However, instead of feeling liberated by Taryn’s video, many grew alarmed after watching the Sons of Anarchy star’s carefree dance.

One fan commented, “Oh honey, I hope you have some positive things coming your way soon,” to which the actress cryptically replied, “I really do! Just under NDA! Ugh. Wish I could share more.”

“This girl ain’t right,” another user concluded. “She is very far gone now. It won’t end well,” agreed someone else.

The actress told her viewers to “be free” again and performed a dance au naturel

Taryn Manning in a red plaid shirt and gray pants with arms raised indoors, fans worried after bizarre video.

Image credits: TMZ

One user said Taryn’s friends and family should step in to help her because she “clearly has some major issues that need addressing.”

Many others compared her video to those shared by Britney Spears. The Princess of Pop, who released her last album nearly a decade ago, often posts videos in which she appears dancing in a disheveled state around her mansion, sometimes holding knives.

“Don’t let them [Britney] Spears you Tara,” one user commented, and the star corrected her, “Taryn*.”

Another commenter said Taryn was “giving Britney a run for her money.”

Taryn Manning dancing barefoot indoors wearing a red plaid shirt and gray sweatpants in a casual home setting.

Image credits: TMZ

Taryn and Britney co-starred in the 2002 film Crossroads, in which Taryn portrayed a pregnant trailer park teen and the Womanizer singer played an introverted valedictorian.

The actress also said on Monday (November 24) that she plans to remodel her Palm Springs home, sell it, and “move far, far, far away where no one can find me.”

“Hopefully, not even the government because I don’t want to pay taxes anymore. I don’t really trust [President Donald] Trump,” she added.

Fans reacted with concern, with many suggesting Taryn appeared unstable

Taryn Manning in casual clothes dancing barefoot indoors, fans worried about her after bizarre video appearance

Image credits: TMZ

Taryn made headlines in 2023 when she took her dog for a walk in her underwear.

That year, she was heavily criticized for defending actor Danny Masterson after he was found guilty of r*pe in connection with incidents involving two women in 2003.

“He made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering,” the Virginia native said.

Taryn Manning shirtless with arms raised in a messy room, fans worried after bizarre video circulating online

Image credits: TMZ

Taryn was raised by her single mother in Tucson, Arizona, and grew up living in a trailer park. When she was 12, her family relocated to California. Two years later, her troubled musician father took his own life.

She began acting in the late 1990s and got her breakthrough role as Nola, a Memphis adult worker, in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow.

”Maybe my face is edgy,” she told Entertainment Weekly, ”but that’s because it’s the face of somebody who’s seen life.”

She also said she plans to sell her Palm Springs home before moving “far away” to avoid “being found”

Close-up of Taryn Manning wearing a red plaid shirt outdoors, fans concerned after strange video appearance.

Image credits: Taryn Manning

She’s also known for playing Cherry in Sons of Anarchy, Eminem’s ex Janeane in 8 Mile, and Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

According to In Touch Weekly, producers on the Netflix show told her to seek help for her substance dependence issues if she wanted to remain on the project. As a result, Taryn began working with a 24-hour sober companion and attending AA meetings.

Taryn Manning wearing a red plaid shirt outdoors, with fans worried after a bizarre video appearance.

Image credits: Taryn Manning

The Get Real actress previously sparked concern when she posted a video of herself in an inebriated state from inside a car, detailing her affair with a married man.

She said she had pulled over “because…I don’t want to cause crashes, because I’m just so rooted right now.”

Taryn did not name the man but claimed that his wife had threatened to file a restraining order against her.

Taryn has previously struggled with substance dependence issues

Taryn Manning posing with a friend indoors, fans worried after bizarre video causing concern online.

Image credits: Taryn Manning

“Don’t you ever threaten me. I will you show how I do. Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me. You should be scared of me,” she warned, threatening to send the woman to jail.