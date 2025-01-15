Orange Is The New Black Actress Sparks Worry With Unrecognizable New Photos: “Hope She Gets Help”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taryn Manning, best known for her role in the hit comedy-drama show Orange Is The New Block, was spotted looking quite different from her usual appearances — and it’s sparked some conversation among fans.

The actress was seen cozied up in an oversized white zip-up hoodie as she paired it with matching sweatpants and sneakers. She wore slightly-tinted sunglasses, partially obscured by her disheveled hair, as she sat on the trunk of a Lexus car.

Taryn Manning’s unkempt, casual look sparked concerns with her fans

Image credits: IMDb / Netflix

A visible red mark on her hand as she posed for the camera was also pointed out, eliciting even more concern.

“This is sad,” a netizen simply stated. “Hope she gets help.”

Another echoed, “Oh my word, just awful to see what addiction can do to somebody. I hope she gets the help she so desperately needs.”

According to the Daily Mail, Manning’s battle with addiction has been a transparent one, and it’s a journey that spans nearly a decade.

Back in 2016, the 46-year-old had been taken to a psychiatric hospital called Silver Hill, located in Connecticut, after reportedly suffering a breakdown while filming Orange Is The New Black.

She checked out two days later and also worked with a “sober companion” for a month. During that time, she said she “doesn’t have a problem” and didn’t “partake in drugs of any kind.”

Some netizens thought her appearance had to do with substance abuse

Image credits: DOZA/BACKGRID/Vida Press

“I’ve never even seen methamphetamine. Nothing. Never,” Manning claimed.

“I’m not saying I’ve never done drugs. I’ve made it clear [on Instagram] that I used to do a bump [of cocaine] here and there, but not anymore,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, additionally saying, “I call it the devil’s dandruff — can’t stand it.”

But talk of potential substance abuse, as well as mental health illnesses, continued throughout the years.

Image credits: DOZA/BACKGRID/Vida Press

It became a central point of conversation again in August 2023, when the Falls Church native posted a three minute video on social media, explaining in graphic detail all the sexual acts she performed on an unnamed married man.

“Every night, well, for about three nights in a row… I was licking his b–thole because he liked it, and I didn’t mind doing it! Is that weird? That is what demons do,” she slurred from the driver’s seat of her white BMW.

The actress had previously been checked in to a psychiatric hospital — but was released two days later

Image credits: IMDb / Netflix

After continuing on about their intimate moments, Manning revealed the man’s wife had threatened to file a restraining order against her and get her arrested.

“Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me,” was the actress’s response.

She also said, “You should be scared of me.”

Regrets caught up to her the next day as Manning deleted the video and issued a statement.

“Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with,” she confessed. “I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve just dealt with them quietly with the support of my friends and family.”

A controversial video the 46-year-old posted on Instagram elicited lots of conversation

Image credits: tarynmanning

“I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes. I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I live.”