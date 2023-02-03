Promotional images of fast food burgers often mislead consumers, leading them to expect more than what they actually receive. The reality is often a poorly constructed burger (or any other unfortunate food item off the menu), resembling the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which is far from appealing.

However, the McSenget Instagram account is a refreshing change from the norm. It showcases an array of overstacked burgers, some precariously balanced, others with ingredients haphazardly placed. These burgers may not look appetizing, but they sure are entertaining to behold. This account serves as a fun and lighthearted take on fast-food burgers, as well as other fast-food such as icecream, hashbrowns, and other things, offering followers a unique and humorous perspective on the industry.

With that being said, if you'd love to see more messed up burgers or food in general, then make sure to check out part 1 on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

#1

#1

mcsenget

#2

#2

mcsenget

#3

#3

mcsenget

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheese with extra cheese?

#4

#4

mcsenget

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the kind of thing my local Mcdonalds throws together...

#5

#5

mcsenget

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Filet o fish! Don’t judge me but I get it with bread, the fish thing, and mayo. So damn good.

#6

#6

mcsenget

#7

#7

mcsenget

#8

#8

mcsenget

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the Vegetarian Bic Mac

#9

#9

mcsenget

Nancy Lynch
Nancy Lynch
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Salad burger with bbq sauce

#10

#10

mcsenget

#11

#11

mcsenget

#12

#12

mcsenget

#13

#13

mcsenget

#14

#14

mcsenget

Nancy Lynch
Nancy Lynch
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get that at Berger King without the middle bun.

#15

#15

mcsenget

#16

#16

mcsenget

#17

#17

mcsenget

#18

#18

mcsenget

#19

#19

mcsenget

#20

#20

mcsenget

#21

#21

mcsenget

Nancy Lynch
Nancy Lynch
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These fish things are worse than the salad burgers

#22

#22

mcsenget

#23

#23

mcsenget

Nancy Lynch
Nancy Lynch
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's in the plastic things?

#24

#24

mcsenget

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
Community Member
10 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#25

#25

mcsenget

#26

#26

mcsenget

#27

#27

mcsenget

#28

#28

mcsenget

#29

#29

mcsenget

#30

#30

mcsenget

#31

#31

mcsenget

#32

#32

mcsenget

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just how you ordered it sir, pickle on the side.

#33

#33

mcsenget

#34

#34

mcsenget

#35

#35

mcsenget

#36

#36

mcsenget

#37

#37

mcsenget

#38

#38

mcsenget

#39

#39

mcsenget

#40

#40

mcsenget

#41

#41

mcsenget

#42

#42

mcsenget

#43

#43

mcsenget

#44

#44

mcsenget

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The irony of the writing on the lid "How'd we go?" - err not well folks!

#45

#45

mcsenget

#46

#46

mcsenget

#47

#47

mcsenget

#48

#48

mcsenget

#49

#49

mcsenget

#50

#50

mcsenget

