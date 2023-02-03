Customers Share Their Worst McDonald’s Orders On This Instagram Account (50 New Pics)
Promotional images of fast food burgers often mislead consumers, leading them to expect more than what they actually receive. The reality is often a poorly constructed burger (or any other unfortunate food item off the menu), resembling the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which is far from appealing.
However, the McSenget Instagram account is a refreshing change from the norm. It showcases an array of overstacked burgers, some precariously balanced, others with ingredients haphazardly placed. These burgers may not look appetizing, but they sure are entertaining to behold. This account serves as a fun and lighthearted take on fast-food burgers, as well as other fast-food such as icecream, hashbrowns, and other things, offering followers a unique and humorous perspective on the industry.
With that being said, if you'd love to see more messed up burgers or food in general, then make sure to check out part 1 on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Looks like the kind of thing my local Mcdonalds throws together...
Filet o fish! Don’t judge me but I get it with bread, the fish thing, and mayo. So damn good.
I went McDonald’s the other day and got a happy meal cuz I want that hungry. My burger, was as flat as a deflated ballon. Has no mayo(which was specifically asked for) ,had barely any ketchup(which was also specifically asked for), and the meat patty was skinnier than Slenderman. 😂
I went McDonald’s the other day and got a happy meal cuz I want that hungry. My burger, was as flat as a deflated ballon. Has no mayo(which was specifically asked for) ,had barely any ketchup(which was also specifically asked for), and the meat patty was skinnier than Slenderman. 😂