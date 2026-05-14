Trans Woman’s Video Shows Her Confessing To Slaying Her Parents Due To Them ‘Sabotaging’ Her Gender Surgery

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A newly released police interrogation video has enraged netizens after showing a transgender Utah woman calmly confessing to the homicide of her parents while reportedly displaying lack of remorse.

30-year-old Mia Bailey allegedly told investigators that she believed her parents, Gail and Joseph Bailey, were attempting to “sabotage” her planned gender-affirming surgery before the violent incident unfolded.

Highlights Newly released interrogation footage shows Mia Bailey calmly discussing the fatal attack on her parents with what many viewers described as a chilling lack of remorse.

“I don’t regret it. I hate them…” she was reportedly heard telling officials during the questioning.

The disturbing case has reignited intense online debate surrounding mental health and psychiatric care for struggling individuals.

The footage, labeled as “haunting” by some users, was officially released on Wednesday, May 13, months after Mia’s family claimed that her use of hormone replacement therapy had drastically impaired her judgment and intensified her mental instability.

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Mia Bailey’s interrogation video provides a look at her apparent lack of remorse following the fatal attack on her parents

Image credits: Utah Department of Corrections

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In June 2024, Mia allegedly broke into her parents’ home in Washington, where she fatally attacked her mother four times and her father twice in the head with a loaded weapon.

She then reportedly fired through a bedroom door at her brother, Dustin Bailey, who survived the attack without sustaining fatal injuries.

Following an hours-long manhunt, police safely took Mia into custody, and the Washington County Attorney’s Office formally filed multiple first-degree felony charges against her in connection with the homicide of her parents.

Image credits: St. George News/Youtube

After more than a year of legal proceedings and competency evaluations, Bailey changed her legal strategy and pleaded guilty but mentally ill in November last year to two counts of aggravated homicide and one count of aggravated a**ault.

On December 19, 2025, she was sentenced to two consecutive prison terms of 25 years to life for the m*rder of her parents, along with an additional consecutive sentence of zero to five years for the attack on her brother.

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The sentence means she must serve at least 50 years before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

In the interrogation footage, first obtained and reported by KUTV, Mia calmly explained her alleged motives, claiming her mental health had been declining for years and arguing that this was “why I needed the surgery” to fix it.

“I don’t regret it. I hate them. That was the last straw,” the 30-year-old reportedly said when questioned about the tragic incident

Image credits: Law&Crime Network/Youtube

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Reportedly, Mia successfully petitioned the 5th District Court in St. George in 2023 to legally change her name from Collin Troy Bailey to Mia Bailey and update her gender marker.

She was also reportedly undergoing hormone replacement therapy at the time of the incident.

Speaking about her late mother, Bailey stated, “She was trying to sabotage it. She always had boundary issues. I had one thing going on, and she took that away from me.”

“She can’t say sorry to save her life, apparently. And I gave her so many chances throughout my life.”

Image credits: St. George News/Youtube

Mia continued, “So much for family. I spent years trying to fix that broken-a** family. Eventually, I had to get out, either going to k*ll myself or k*ll. Enough is enough, I’m taking someone with me.”

At one point in the footage, interrogators asked her about the exact moment she attacked her parents, to which she calmly replied, “I went to my parents to do the deed. K*ll them. It was spur-of-the-moment. I don’t regret it. I hate them. That was the last straw.”

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Bailey also reportedly confessed to purchasing the weapon from a local pawn shop and firing 12 rounds at the residence.

Mia was reportedly undergoing hormone replacement therapy at the time, which family members claimed severely impaired her judgment

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During the legal proceedings last year, her surviving brother provided key testimony and victim impact statements outlining the family’s perspective on Mia’s mental health struggles and medical care.

According to reports, neither Gail nor Joseph directly opposed her transition. Instead, relatives stated they intervened because of what they believed was a severe and worsening psychiatric crisis.

Image credits: St. George News/Youtube

Court documents reportedly described Mia as suffering from multiple serious mental health conditions, including schizophrenia, psychosis, autism, OCD, depression, and ADHD.

Dustin testified that his sister had allegedly obtained high-dose hormone medications through an online telehealth platform without what the family considered adequate psychiatric evaluation or oversight while she was already experiencing significant mental health distress.

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He also argued that introducing powerful hormones during a period of severe psychosis acted as a medical accelerant, intensifying her instability, impairing her judgment, and compounding the risk of violence.

Dustin testified that their mother had been a committed advocate for Bailey’s mental health treatment and that both parents were attempting to secure proper psychiatric care for her.

Her brother, Dustin Bailey, who survived the attack, delivered an emotional victim-impact statement during her sentencing hearing

Image credits: Washington Police Department/KUTV 2 News Salt Lake City

He stated during the trial, “We support LGBTQ rights fully. This has nothing to do with identity. Providing powerful hormones to a person in a psychiatric crisis without proper psychiatric safeguards is not affirming care. It is reckless…”

“It acted as an accelerant, intensifying instability, impairing judgment, and compounding risk. That failure harmed Mia, and it endangered our parents,” he added, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Aligning with those claims, the interrogation footage also reportedly showed Mia stating that she had accumulated roughly $20,000 in debt related to hormone replacement therapy and other transition-related expenses.

Following her sentencing in December last year, Bailey is currently being held at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

Under a Utah inmate housing law enacted in May 2024, the Utah Department of Corrections is required to house inmates according to their biological s*x at birth rather than gender identity.

As a result, reports state that Mia has been assigned to a male housing unit.

Many netizens described Bailey as a “disturbed individual” because of her demeanor during the questioning

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