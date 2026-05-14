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Boomers Are Stealing The Show At Cannes Film Festival As Younger Women Ignored For 80YO Celebs
Boomer celeb in a ruffled white gown and diamond necklace, smiling at Cannes Film Festival, surrounded by photographers.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Boomers Are Stealing The Show At Cannes Film Festival As Younger Women Ignored For 80YO Celebs

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Every red carpet is expected to be a playground for youngsters and the rising stars of showbiz.

But this year at the Cannes Film Festival, the real head-turners were not Gen Z or Millennials

They included a lineup of women in their 80s and 90s who completely owned the red carpet this year.

RELATED:

    The Cannes red carpet wasn’t ruled by Gen Z or Millennials, but by women in their 80s and 90s

    A glamorous older woman, a Boomer, with elaborate makeup and diamond jewelry, wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown.

    Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • The real head-turners at the Cannes Film Festival were not Gen Z or Millennials.
    • They were seasoned stars in their 80s and 90s.
    • 92-year-old Joan Collins led the way in commanding attention on the red carpet.
    • Several other actresses above the age of 50 also dazzled at the annual French film festival.

    Joan Collins, 92, was one of the most talked-about stars this year.

    The actress dazzled on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 12 and will conclude on May 23.

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    A Boomer celebrity, Joan Collins, on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in a stunning white gown and black opera gloves.

    Image credits: Rocco Spaziani/Getty Images

    The actress, who shot to fame in 1981 after joining the cast of the prime-time soap opera Dynasty, returned to the annual French film festival after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

    Joan was dressed in a long, white, custom-made Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown. 

    French actor Laurent Lafitte posed alongside her at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès on the town’s seafront.

    Joan Collins made a dazzling comeback after nearly a decade away from Cannes

    A tweet from The Winking Minx account, reading: Dang! 92? I want some of what she's having! Boomers at Cannes.

    Image credits: TheWinkingMinx

    A tweet by user Sharon saying "Giving off Dorian Gray vibes." Boomers are stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: Sharon06308115

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    Her return to the film festival was in honor of her recent movie My Duchess, and she said she was taking dance lessons as part of her preparation for the Cannes red carpet.

    “I thought I want to just be able to get on the red carpet and not be a lump,” she told Deadlinea few days before the film festival.

    Jane Fonda, a Boomer icon, at Cannes Film Festival in a black sequined dress, sparkling necklace, and curly gray hair.

    Image credits: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

    “I’ve never liked walking,” she quipped. “…The only time I want to walk is when I’m walking around Selfridges department store.”

    In the same interview, the actress said she takes care of her skin, does exercises, and wears makeup to maintain her appearance and health, even as she approaches her 93rd birthday this month.

    “I believe in karma and I think you get the face you deserve. I mean, if you booze and smoke cigarettes and eat the wrong food, you’re not going to look so good when you’re over 60 or whatever I am, haha,” she told the outlet.

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    Joan asserted that she wasn’t a fan of cosmetic surgery or taking medication to aid weight loss.

    “I don’t believe in needles and things. I’ve never had Botox or anything in my face,” she told Hello!in March.

    The 92-year-old actress said she has never done Botox or any cosmetic procedure to her face

     

    @hellocanadamag Dame Joan Collins, 92, looked breathtaking at the Cannes Film Festival, leaving fans in awe. The legendary actress dazzled in a sculptural white dress, absolutely stealing the show 🤍✨ 📽️ : Getty #DameJoanCollins#CannesFilmFestival♬ original sound – HELLO! Canada Magazine

     

    @vogueitalia#JaneFonda sul red carpet della cerimonia d’apertura del Festival di #Cannes2026 con un abito in paillettes firmato #Gucci♬ оригинальный звук – 𝑀𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑦𝑊𝑖𝑛𝑠
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    When asked about Hollywood’s current blockbuster medication Oz*mpic, she said, “I’d never dream of doing something like that. I have seen too many disastrous faces. I think if you’re going to lose weight, you have to cut down. You want to enjoy your life. You don’t want to live on a celery stick.”

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    Another star who stole the spotlight on the Cannes red carpet was Jane Fonda, 88. 

    The actress, with a decades-long career, wore a black Gucci gown to the opening ceremony and to the screening of The Electric Venus this week.

    Jane Fonda, 88, stole the spotlight, wearing a black Gucci gown to the opening ceremony

    Jane Fonda, a Boomer, at Cannes Film Festival, smiling in a dazzling black sequin gown on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

    “Jane Fonda proves beautifully that style has no age limit,” fashion stylist Leanne Jones told Hello! about her look.

    “The silhouette of the gown is timelessly elegant, while the all-over sequins add a modern edge and confidence to the look,” she added. “It’s understated yet incredibly impactful – a wonderful reminder that great style is about attitude, not age.”

    Joan Collins and Jane Fonda weren’t the only stars, above the age of 50, to turn heads at the festival.

    A Twitter reply saying, Yep! Joan be like: you want a legend, I'll show ya a legend! referring to Boomers.

    Image credits: GarrenGroom

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    A tweet from Bob Green (@BobGreen117600) replying to @Variety, discussing how Boomers are stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: BobGreen117600

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    Demi Moore, 63, returned to Cannes as one of the nine jury members and delivered her own moment of high glamour, wearing a strapless white sequin Jacquemus gown during the opening ceremony.

    Boomers Are Stealing The Show At Cannes Film Festival As Younger Women Ignored For 80YO Celebs

    Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

    A tweet praises Demi Moore at Cannes, highlighting Boomers stealing the show. It mentions her timeless elegance and cinema prestige.

    Image credits: a_vipp1

    On Day 2, she walked the red carpet in a sheer, purple off-the-shoulder Gucci gown inspired by her 2003 red carpet appearance at The Matrix Reloaded premiere, her stylist Brad Goreski said on Instagram.

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    Several older stars, including Demi Moore, Heidi Klum, and Gillian Anderson also commanded attention

    A smiling Heidi Klum on the red carpet in a long peach dress, surrounded by photographers. Boomers at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: Mustafa Yalcin/Getty Images

    Heidi Klum, 52, is a regular red carpet stunner, and the 79th Cannes Film Festival was no exception. 

    She graced the red carpet in a peach-colored Elie Saab gown with a floral detail in the front.

    Gillian Anderson, 57, also commanded the red carpet with her signature elegance. 

    Her film Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma ended with the audience giving a 9-minute long standing ovation this week.

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    Gillian Anderson at Cannes Film Festival, wearing a floral embroidered dress and red heels. Boomers stealing the show.

    Image credits: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

    A tweet praising Gillian's ageless glam on the red carpet, a stark contrast to younger women ignored at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: GlobePulses

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    Some of the younger stars struggled to land an impact at the festival

    A young woman in a plunging peach gown on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, amidst photographers. Boomers often steal the show.

    Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

    While the seasoned stars created some loud buzz on the red carpet, some of the artists from the younger crowd struggled to command attention.

    Indian actress Alia Bhatt went viral online after appearing to be “ignored” by photographers at the venue.

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    The star, who attended as a global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, was seen on Day 2 of the film festival in a coral silk crêpe marocain corseted column dress by designer Tamara Ralph.

    “Literally no one is even looking at her,” one said, while another claimed, “she was trying so hard but failed.”

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    “So embarrassing, man,” said another. “Cannes is a global movie stage, and this is her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her; no pap flashed a single camera at her. Who is she waving at? None looks interested. Serious aura deficit!”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the stars on the red carpet

    A tweet from @wabisabi_xau, replying to @DailyMail, reads Ageing gracefully. This highlights the Boomers stealing the show theme.

    Image credits: wabisabi_xau

    A tweet by Kim T. with a cartoon profile picture saying, I wouldn't say stuns but she looks good for her age. Boomers are stealing the show at Cannes.

    Image credits: KimTopski

    A tweet by @Scaredycat1982 criticizing Gillian Anderson's hair on the red carpet. This relates to Boomers stealing the show at Cannes.

    Image credits: scaredycat1982

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    A Twitter user comments Oh my God, what a freak she looks like a mannequin, highlighting ageism at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: StableinGa84514

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    A tweet from Primesignal commenting on Boomers making an impression at 92 and stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: primesignalHQ

    A tweet from user whitkneykey saying, Heidi never ever ever has a good look. Cannes Film Festival fashion critique.

    Image credits: yeschefnahchef

    A Twitter screenshot from May 13, 2026, where a user with a hammer and sickle avatar comments on Boomers stealing the show.

    Image credits: krist30505

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    Boomers Are Stealing The Show At Cannes Film Festival As Younger Women Ignored For 80YO Celebs

    Image credits: perk1125

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    A tweet from "Mom" saying "This shows some unfortunate choices in plastic surgery," possibly about Boomers stealing the show at Cannes.

    Image credits: 4xy2xx

    A tweet praising an older celebritys appearance at Cannes Film Festival, implying Boomers are stealing the show.

    Image credits: TheSeriesFeed

    A tweet from "Bright Harry" about Heidi Klum's Cannes Film Festival fashion. Boomers are stealing the show.

    Image credits: harry_brig

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    A tweet from Primesignal, May 13, 2026, about Boomers stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival with bold fashion.

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    Image credits: primesignalHQ

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is society so hateful towards older women now. I was a young teen in 1980. I do not remember any of my uncles insulting their wives for gaining weight or getting older. I don't remember people ripping apart ageing celebrities in magazines. I don't re

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
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    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is society so hateful towards older women now. I was a young teen in 1980. I do not remember any of my uncles insulting their wives for gaining weight or getting older. I don't remember people ripping apart ageing celebrities in magazines. I don't re

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    0points
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