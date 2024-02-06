“Beautiful Houses”: 49 Lovely And Unique Homes, As Shared By This Online Community
Why do people put so much importance on having a beautiful home? Well, for starters, a cozy and nice environment can help reduce stress. When we come back home after a stressful day, we want to return to a safe haven. For some, that’s a little cottage surrounded by lots of greenery. For others, it might be a modern house with a sleek design.
Whatever it is – we all like aesthetically pleasing things. And so does this online community that’s dedicated to beautiful houses. Their mission statement is simple: they want houses to be more beautiful. Whether that’s through home design, architecture, interior, or decorating.
Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland
This Small Stone House In Edinburgh, Scotland
Low-Energy Organic House Design With "Wild Slate Roof", Germany
Is The Black House A Trend, Or Here To Stay
Renndølsetra, Norway
Winter Cabin In Hocking Hills, Ohio, By Levimkelly
Bled, Slovenia
This Adorable Chapelbank Cottage Is Over 400 Years Old And Located In The Small Historic Village Bourn In South Cambridgeshire, England
You can't tell me there's not a witch in there with a 2 kid pot on the boil.