ADVERTISEMENT

Why do people put so much importance on having a beautiful home? Well, for starters, a cozy and nice environment can help reduce stress. When we come back home after a stressful day, we want to return to a safe haven. For some, that’s a little cottage surrounded by lots of greenery. For others, it might be a modern house with a sleek design.

Whatever it is – we all like aesthetically pleasing things. And so does this online community that’s dedicated to beautiful houses. Their mission statement is simple: they want houses to be more beautiful. Whether that’s through home design, architecture, interior, or decorating.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland

Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Small Stone House In Edinburgh, Scotland

This Small Stone House In Edinburgh, Scotland

mtlgrems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Low-Energy Organic House Design With "Wild Slate Roof", Germany

Low-Energy Organic House Design With "Wild Slate Roof", Germany

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Is The Black House A Trend, Or Here To Stay

Is The Black House A Trend, Or Here To Stay

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Renndølsetra, Norway

Renndølsetra, Norway

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe that's the North Mountain from Frozen

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Winter Cabin In Hocking Hills, Ohio, By Levimkelly

Winter Cabin In Hocking Hills, Ohio, By Levimkelly

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Bled, Slovenia

Bled, Slovenia

silveryspoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Adorable Chapelbank Cottage Is Over 400 Years Old And Located In The Small Historic Village Bourn In South Cambridgeshire, England

This Adorable Chapelbank Cottage Is Over 400 Years Old And Located In The Small Historic Village Bourn In South Cambridgeshire, England

Where-Is-Mimir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't tell me there's not a witch in there with a 2 kid pot on the boil.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Victorian Townhouse Adorned With Wisteria Blossoms In San Francisco, By Zorymory

Victorian Townhouse Adorned With Wisteria Blossoms In San Francisco, By Zorymory

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Japan

Japan

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Quiet House Nestled Between The Trees In Portland, Oregon

Quiet House Nestled Between The Trees In Portland, Oregon

Soft_Cancel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Dream House

Dream House

HungryTeaching9862 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Dream House

My Dream House

maisameh22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Houses Are Better When They Are Surrounded By Trees

Houses Are Better When They Are Surrounded By Trees

SalwaYasen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I disagree. I like in a country where tree regularly come down in the winter storms. For us, its best to have a 'fall zone' an area around a house, equivalent to height of the tallest trees. This way the house is not damaged.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Forest House

Forest House

Infamous_Rock_9392 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Amores Farm Hotel In San Miguel De Allende

Amores Farm Hotel In San Miguel De Allende

Lucy3655 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Kaiyuan Senbo Treehouse Resort, Hangzhou, China

Kaiyuan Senbo Treehouse Resort, Hangzhou, China

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Stone Cottage In Bristol, England. Nestled Away, Out Of View, Lies One Of Nine Unique Cottages, Laid Out Around An Open Green. They Were Built In 1811 To Accommodate Retired Staff From The Nearby Blaise Castle Estate. By Jameslloydcole

Stone Cottage In Bristol, England. Nestled Away, Out Of View, Lies One Of Nine Unique Cottages, Laid Out Around An Open Green. They Were Built In 1811 To Accommodate Retired Staff From The Nearby Blaise Castle Estate. By Jameslloydcole

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Catton House, West Vancouver, Canada, Designed By Arthur Erickson And Geoffrey Massey In 1967

Catton House, West Vancouver, Canada, Designed By Arthur Erickson And Geoffrey Massey In 1967

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The Castle House, A Restored 1872 Gothic Revival Victorian House, Stillwater, Minnesota

The Castle House, A Restored 1872 Gothic Revival Victorian House, Stillwater, Minnesota

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

English Cottage With Thatched Roof

English Cottage With Thatched Roof

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Fallingwater House, Pennsylvania, By Frank Lloyd Wright, 1935. After Its Completion, Time Called Fallingwater Wright's "Most Beautiful Job" And It Is Listed Among Smithsonian's "Life List Of 28 Places To See Before You Die"

Fallingwater House, Pennsylvania, By Frank Lloyd Wright, 1935. After Its Completion, Time Called Fallingwater Wright's "Most Beautiful Job" And It Is Listed Among Smithsonian's "Life List Of 28 Places To See Before You Die"

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fallingwater is beautiful, but I think that it is a bit overused

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Really Love Those Incredible Sceneries In Zermatt!

Really Love Those Incredible Sceneries In Zermatt!

Silverdewyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

A Pretty Pair

A Pretty Pair

Where-Is-Mimir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a lot of houses like this here in Melbourne, sadly a bunch of them are run down and not properly maintained

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Casa Batlló, Barcelona. The Building Was Built In 1877. It Was A Classical Building Without Remarkable Characteristics. It Was Redesigned In 1904 By Gaudí And Has Been Refurbished Several Times After That. Casa Batlló Is Identifiable As Modernisme Or Art Nouveau In The Broadest Sense

Casa Batlló, Barcelona. The Building Was Built In 1877. It Was A Classical Building Without Remarkable Characteristics. It Was Redesigned In 1904 By Gaudí And Has Been Refurbished Several Times After That. Casa Batlló Is Identifiable As Modernisme Or Art Nouveau In The Broadest Sense

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gaudi is so whimsical, yet manages to emulate the style of more classic buildings with some 'natural' shapes thrown in

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Hampshire Lake Home

Hampshire Lake Home

Silly-Difficulty6045 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Little Ray Of Sunshine ☀️

A Little Ray Of Sunshine ☀️

Where-Is-Mimir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

My In-Laws Built An Earth Home Strait Out Of The Shire About 30 Years Ago. Still Holding Strong Today

My In-Laws Built An Earth Home Strait Out Of The Shire About 30 Years Ago. Still Holding Strong Today

Dry-Recognition-2626 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Traditional Houses In Kyoto, Japan

Traditional Houses In Kyoto, Japan

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Mediterranean Style Home With Industrial Details, Algarve, Portugal

Mediterranean Style Home With Industrial Details, Algarve, Portugal

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Monkey House By Atelier Marko Brajovic [952 X 1000] Brazil

Monkey House By Atelier Marko Brajovic [952 X 1000] Brazil

amb005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Early Morning In Kyoto, Japan

Early Morning In Kyoto, Japan

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Cozy House In The Forest

This Cozy House In The Forest

Mimir-is-Here Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Beilstein, Germany

Beilstein, Germany

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Charles Sieger's House In Homestead, Fl

Charles Sieger's House In Homestead, Fl

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Dream House!!

My Dream House!!

Ann_king_12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Washington County, Rhode Island [1080×1350]

Washington County, Rhode Island [1080×1350]

Abject_Ad4879 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Cabin In The Catskill Mountains, New York

Cabin In The Catskill Mountains, New York

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Red Mountain Home, Aspen, Colorado

Red Mountain Home, Aspen, Colorado

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Residence In Napa California

Residence In Napa California

WideEyes369 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Llanrwst, Wales

Llanrwst, Wales

silveryspoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Home In Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard Ma

Home In Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard Ma

dr--moreau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

4 Bedroom Beautiful Home In Los Angeles, California

4 Bedroom Beautiful Home In Los Angeles, California

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy

Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You must really want to get away from people if you live there

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland

Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland

HungryTeaching9862 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Tyler House, Designed In 1950 By John Lautner. Los Angeles, California

Tyler House, Designed In 1950 By John Lautner. Los Angeles, California

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Kirkjubøargarður, Denmark

Kirkjubøargarður, Denmark

Substantial-Tear-660 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Stunning Black Siding House

Stunning Black Siding House

shangchi001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Steep Slope House Design, Canada

Steep Slope House Design, Canada

TX908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!