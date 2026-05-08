Doctor’s Awful Mistake Led To Five Days Of Agony, Amputation And Tragic End For Promising High School Graduate

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18-year-old Ethan Cantrell was looking forward to starting married life with his high school sweetheart and carrying forward his family’s legacy in the logging industry before his life was agonizingly cut short due to alleged medical negligence nearly two years ago.

Cantrell was chopping wood in rural Alsea (Oregon) on the morning of August 15, 2024, when he sustained an arm injury.

Highlights Ethan Cantrell’s family alleges that grave hospital errors led to the 18-year-old’s passing following a logging accident.

His demise came after his arm and shoulder were amputated in an effort to save his life.

Ethan’s mother has said her life feels unbearably heavy in the absence of her son.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, about 40 minutes away.

Instead of finding relief from the pain, Ethan had his arm amputated and later lost his life.

His family has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, seeking $100 million in damages.

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Ethan’s family accused the hospital of causing his demise through alleged negligence

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

According to a complaint filed by Ethan Cantrell’s family in Multnomah County Circuit Court on April 29, a piece of debris pierced Ethan’s right arm while cutting wood

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The document claimed that the doctor who treated him at Good Samaritan Medical Center failed to clean his wound before closing it up and sending him home with antibiotics.

As a result, Cantrell developed a fever of 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit by the afternoon and began experiencing pain and swelling in his treated arm.

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

Cantrell’s mother, Jody, rang the hospital for assistance but was assured by a nurse that there was no reason to be worried about infection. Instead, she suggested her son might have COVID-19.

Cantrell took a COVID-19 test at home, which came back negative.

He returned to the hospital the next day and had his wound opened. This is when a second doctor removed “12 pieces of organic plant matter, including twigs, pine needles, and moss,” from his arm.

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

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A culture test, performed to detect bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms in the human body, confirmed the presence of a bacterium called Enterococcus faecalis.

Cantrell’s symptoms continued to worsen, which led to him being flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

Doctors there “immediately recognized Cantrell’s condition as life-threatening.”

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

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They stabilized him and performed multiple surgeries, including the amputation of his right arm and right shoulder girdle, in an effort to save his life.

Despite these efforts, Cantrell could not be saved.

The Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center was not the only defendant listed in the lawsuit

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

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The hospital is joined by two of its doctors and Mary’s Peak Emergency Physicians, a private firm that contracts with Good Samaritan to provide healthcare practitioners, as defendants.

The lawsuit alleged that Good Samaritan failed to do an ultrasound, MRI, or CT scan, which may have been able to detect the pine needles and other debris in Ethan Cantrell’s wound.

It also alleged that the initial doctor failed to “broaden the spectrum of antibiotics.”

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

Tyler Jacobsen, Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Samaritan, said in a statement that the hospital’s “sympathies are with all who have been impacted by the loss.”

He added that the hospital takes “all concerns about patient care seriously” and that they will respond to the case through the appropriate legal process.

The Cantrell family is seeking $25 million in economic losses for medical costs and lost future income, and $75 million for Ethan’s pain and suffering.

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Ethan Cantrell’s mom has shared several heartbreaking social media posts in his memory

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

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Jody Cantrell celebrated Ethan’s 19th birthday on January 23, 2025, on Facebook by calling him “the center” of her life.

She said Ethan was “proud” to be becoming the fifth generation of his family in the logging industry, before adding, “I feel like I’m not going to survive. I’m so lost without him.”

In a post shared in October, Jody said she does not understand “how life just keeps going on” without her son.

He was the only brother to her three daughters, for whom she gets up every day, she informed.

Ethan had “a heart for Christ and would talk to anyone about faith, love, and God!!!” Jody added.

Image credits: Facebook / Jody Guaschino Cantrell

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Netizens sympathized with the family on the platform.

“I feel so sad for them. No amount of money can replace their son, but hopefully they receive a significant amount,” one prayed.

“I hope they win the lawsuit,” said another.

A third highlighted the shortcomings of medical staff in America by writing, “They are some of the most arrogant humans alive and treat patients like widgets on a production line.”

“It’s heartwrenching,” a separate user said

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