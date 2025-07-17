“Jesus Wrote The Bible”: 30 Common Religious Myths We’re Correcting
When it comes to religion, most of us think we have the basics down. But often, what we believe to be common knowledge is actually a common myth, picked up from movies, stereotypes, or simple hearsay. These misconceptions aren't just harmless mistakes; they can build walls between people and reinforce unfair judgments. To foster better understanding, it's crucial to separate widely-believed fiction from fact. In this list, we will tackle some of the most persistent myths about major world religions and non-religious worldviews, helping to clear up confusion and build a more informed perspective.
A Red Dot On The Forehead Of A Hindu Woman Means She Is Married
That red dot is called a bindi, and it was once a clear sign that a Hindu woman was married. Today, however, it's mostly used as a decorative fashion item. Women of all ages and marital statuses wear bindis as part of their cultural or personal style.
Jesus Wrote The Bible
Many people believe Jesus was the author of the Bible, but this is incorrect. The Bible is a collection of different books, letters, and stories. These were written by many different people over hundreds of years, and the authors of most books are actually unknown.
Sundays Are The Only Day Christians Attend Church
While Sunday is the main day of worship for most Christians, it's not the only one. Many churches also have services and gatherings during the week. For example, mid-week Wednesday evening services are a common tradition in many denominations.
I know some very excellent Christians but I think of most as "Sunday Christians."
Muslims Worship A Different God
Many people think "Allah" is a separate god, but it is simply the Arabic word for "God." In fact, Arabic-speaking Christians and Jews use the exact same word when they pray. Since Islam is an Abrahamic religion, Muslims worship the same one God as Christians and Jews.
All Muslims Believe The Same Thing
Just like in other major religions, Islam has many different groups, with Sunni and Shi'a being the two largest branches. These different groups have their own unique beliefs, traditions, and cultural practices.
Reincarnation Is The Buddhist Version Of The Afterlife
This is a very common mix-up, but Buddhism actually teaches "rebirth," not reincarnation. Reincarnation implies a permanent soul that moves from one life to the next. The Buddhist concept of rebirth is different because it holds that there is no unchanging, permanent soul that carries over.
December 25 Is The Actual Day Of Birth Of Jesus
No one actually knows the exact date of Jesus's birth because the Bible doesn't mention it. The December 25th date was chosen by church leaders centuries later. It likely replaced popular pagan winter festivals that were already being celebrated around that time.
To Be Christian Means To Be Anti-Science
It's a common stereotype that you have to choose between being a Christian and believing in science. In reality, many of the most famous scientists in history were also deeply religious people. For many Christians today, science is not a threat but is seen as a way to better understand the world God created.
Most scientists throughout history were religious because they had no choice, either legally, because to deny religion was a capital offence in many places, or intellectually, because until scientists worked out the alternative, gods were the only available explanation for everything. And yes, you can be a scientist and believer, but you cannot have a literal view of religion and be a good scientist because the two are mutually exclusive. You will need to reinterpret the Bible to make it fit with scientific knowledge - and that is one thing that is expressly forbidden by God itself in its order to change 'not one dot or tittle' of its word.
Heaven And Hell Are What Jews Believe In
People often assume Judaism has the same clear idea of heaven and hell as Christianity, but this is a common misconception. Jewish tradition is much more focused on living a righteous life on Earth right now. While there are different beliefs about an afterlife, they are not centered on a simple heaven or a place of eternal punishment.
The Jewish Bible Is Just The Old Testament
While they share many of the same texts, the Jewish Bible and the Christian Old Testament are not identical. The Jewish scriptures, called the Tanakh, organize the books in a different order to tell a different overarching story. Additionally, the Old Testament used by some Christians includes several books that are not part of the Jewish Bible at all.
Every Muslim Is Also Arabic
People often mix these two things up, but "Muslim" describes a person's religion and "Arab" describes their ethnicity. In fact, the majority of Muslims in the world are not Arab. The country with the biggest Muslim population is actually Indonesia, which is in Southeast Asia.
Muslims Starve Themselves For A Month Every Year
This is a common misunderstanding of Ramadan. Muslims do fast for a month, but they don't starve themselves. The fast only lasts from dawn until sunset, and they eat a meal before sunrise and another one after the sun goes down each day.
Hindu People Worship Cows
While cows are considered sacred in Hinduism, they are not worshipped in the same way as deities. They are deeply revered as a symbol of life, gentleness, and non-violence. This is why cows are treated with great respect and why many Hindus do not eat beef.
Every Hindu Person Follows A Vegetarian Diet
While a vegetarian diet is highly valued and very common in Hinduism, it is not a strict rule for everyone. Many Hindus do eat meat, although they almost always avoid beef because cows are considered sacred. A person's diet often depends on their family, region, and personal choice.
Buddha Is A God For Buddhist
Actually, Buddhism has many celestial beings, devas, and advanced spiritual beings, bodhisattvas, who respond to the prayers of the devout.
Technically, Buddhism is not a religion, even though many people use it as one.
There Has Never Been A War For Buddhism As They Are All Pacifists
While the core teachings of Buddhism are centered on peace and non-violence, this doesn't mean its followers have always been peaceful. Like any major religion, its history is complex and has seen conflict. Throughout the centuries, there have been wars fought by Buddhist leaders and in the name of the faith.
Having Fun Is Not Very Christian
There's a stereotype that being Christian means you have to be serious all the time. While Christianity has guidelines for living, it also puts a huge emphasis on joy, celebration, and community. For most believers, enjoying life through music, food, and fellowship is a happy and important part of their faith.
The operating principle of most of the groups described above: If it feels good, stop it.
Pork Is Forbidden In Judaism
While it's true that Jewish dietary laws forbid eating pork, that's just one piece of the puzzle. The full set of rules, known as "keeping kosher," is much more detailed. For example, it also forbids eating shellfish and mixing meat with dairy products in the same meal.
Islam Oppresses Women
Many people mistake local culture for religious rules. While some countries have laws or traditions that are unfair to women, this isn't what the religion of Islam teaches. The core teachings of Islam actually grant women many rights and view them as equal to men.
Polygamy Is Standard Practice For All Muslim Men
While Islam does permit polygamy, it is not a common or standard practice and is actually quite rare in most of the world. The religion places very strict conditions on it, including the requirement to treat all wives with perfect equality. For this reason, the overwhelming majority of Muslim men have only one wife.
Non-Believers Are Against Religion
Many people assume that if you don't follow a religion, you must be actively against it. In reality, being a non-believer simply means you don't personally subscribe to a faith. Many non-religious people are neutral towards religion and respect other people's right to believe as a personal choice.
There Are More Than 300 Million Gods In Hinduism
This famous number isn't meant to be taken literally. Instead, the many gods and goddesses are seen as different forms and expressions of a single, ultimate divine being. The number simply represents the idea that God is infinite and can appear in countless ways.
Buddhists Are All Vegetarians
Because Buddhism teaches non-harm, many people believe all its followers are vegetarian. However, this isn't a mandatory rule for everyone in the religion. The practice is often a personal choice and can vary greatly depending on the specific Buddhist tradition or culture.
I was at an event presented by the Dalai Lama, and he was asked "what about all of the insects that die every time you fly?" He reflected briefly, smiled, and said, "that was their time to die."
Non-Believers Don't Have A Moral Compass
Many people assume that morality comes only from religious teachings. In reality, non-believers build their moral framework on things like reason, empathy, and a shared understanding of what makes a fair and kind society. You don't need to believe in a god to know the difference between right and wrong.
You Can't Study Non-Religious World Views
Many people think that belief systems like atheism or humanism can't be studied because they don't have holy books or rituals. In reality, these worldviews have their own important texts, clear ethical codes, and shared community values. They offer a complete way of understanding the world, making them just as rich to study as any religion.
All Mormons Practice Polygamy
This is a very common myth, but polygamy was officially banned by the mainstream Mormon church over a century ago. While some early members did practice it, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ended it in 1890. The small, fundamentalist groups that practice polygamy today are not affiliated with the main church.
It wasn't just that some members practiced it, it was actually a corner stone of the early Mormon religion. They taught that you could not reach true salvation without practicing polygamy, and without it you would end up in a lower position in the afterlife. Woman were also told that to enter into a polygamous marriage was their way to salvation, as it meant they were tied to a righteous man who they could enter heaven with.
Buddhism Isn't A Religion, It Is A Philosophy
Because it focuses so much on the mind and personal insight, many people think Buddhism is just a philosophy. But it's also a full-fledged religion that offers answers to life's biggest questions about existence and suffering. For millions of followers, it includes sacred texts, rituals, and a clear spiritual path, making it much more than just a way of thinking.
Meditation Is Standard Practise For All Buddhists
While meditation is a famous part of Buddhism, it's not a daily requirement for every single follower. For many Buddhists around the world, religious life focuses more on chanting, making offerings, or supporting monks. Meditation is often a practice for those who are especially dedicated, particularly monks and nuns.
Baby Jesus Was Visited By 3 Kings
The story of three kings visiting baby Jesus is a popular tradition, but it's not what the Bible actually says. The Bible describes them as "Magi" or wise men from the East, but it never mentions how many there were. The idea of three likely comes from the three gifts they brought: gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
Men Force Muslim Women To Wear Modest Clothing And Hijabs
It's a common stereotype that men force Muslim women to wear headscarves like the hijab. For millions of women, however, this is a personal choice they make for themselves. They see it as a symbol of their religious devotion, identity, and a way to express their faith.