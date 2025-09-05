Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Surgeon Who Intentionally Had Own Legs Amputated Is Jailed After Disturbing Crimes Come To Light
Man smiling while sitting on hospital bed in medical setting related to surgeon who had own legs amputated case
Crime, Society

Surgeon Who Intentionally Had Own Legs Amputated Is Jailed After Disturbing Crimes Come To Light

Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
A respected UK surgeon who amputated hundreds of patients’ limbs had his own legs severed off for twisted reasons.

Neil Hopper, 49, of Truro, Cornwall, was accused of having his legs amputated for a combination of reasons, including “greed.”

He claimed he “bitterly regrets” his “dishonesty” but does not regret losing his legs.

Highlights
  • Neil Hopper, 49, had his legs amputated out of "greed" for insurance money and for “s**ual gratification.”
  • The UK surgeon submerged his own legs for eight hours in a combination of ice and dry ice so that doctors would have no choice but to amputate his legs.
  • Neil had body dysphoria and considered his feet an “unwelcome extra,” said defense lawyer Andrew Langdon.
    A UK surgeon who amputated hundreds of patients’ limbs is behind bars for intentionally having his own legs removed

    Man wearing glasses and a blue shirt in an indoor setting, representing surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Disturbing details about Neil’s fetish for body mutilation also came to light as part of the investigation.

    The disgraced surgeon had pocketed thousands of pounds after falsely claiming his leg injuries were caused by sepsis.

    Man with amputated legs sitting on hospital bed smiling, related to surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated case.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    He made fraudulent claims to two insurance companies, which gave him total payouts amounting to £466,000 ($628,250). However, investigators found that the injuries were self-inflicted.

    In May 2019, Neil submerged his own legs for eight hours in a combination of ice and dry ice so that when he finally reached the hospital, doctors would have no choice but to amputate his legs. And his plan worked exactly that way.

    His legs were amputated, and he went on to claim to insurance companies that his injuries were caused by “sepsis.”

    Neil submerged his own legs for eight hours in a combination of ice and dry ice before doctors amputated them

    Man wearing glasses and a black shirt with text about legs, relating to surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    It was said in court that Neil liked the attention he got from family, friends, and the media after having his legs amputated.

    He went on to become somewhat of a hero, winning the Against All Odds title at the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2020.

    Surgeon with own legs amputated wearing surgical scrubs and prosthetic legs sitting on a chair in medical setting

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    The doctor even “enjoyed” the media attention and appeared on TV on different occasions, prosecutor Nicholas Lee said.

    Further chilling details came to light when investigators began looking into Neil’s connection with Marius Gustavson, who ran a website called EunuchMaker, which featured extreme adult videos connected to body mutilations.

    The vascular surgeon is also facing charges related to buying extreme videos featuring body mutilation

    Mugshot of a man linked to disturbing crimes after intentionally having his own legs amputated.

    Image credits: Devon & Cornwall Police

    Comment by Nanette Vogler questioning the number of unnecessary amputations performed by a surgeon jailed for disturbing crimes.

    Neil bought three videos from the website for £10 to £35, which reportedly captured men willingly having their private parts removed.

    The surgeon also spoke to Marius about the idea of amputating his own lower leg.

    They exchanged about 1,500 messages on how the amputation could be done and how Neil could use dry ice.

    Image credits: Neil Hopper

    Comment by Joshua Wayne Sampson expressing disbelief about Dr. Hopper, related to surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    “His motivations were a combination of obsession with removing parts of his own body and a s**ual interest in doing so,” prosecutor Lee said.

    “It seems to have been a long-standing ambition of his,” he added.

    “His motivations were a combination of obsession with removing parts of his own body and a s**ual interest in doing so,” the prosecutor said

    Person with prosthetic leg and shoe sitting on wooden floor near chair and empty prosthetic socket in medical setting

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    Comment from Nate Opgenorth expressing disbelief about a surgeon who intentionally amputated his own legs despite prosthetics.

    The vascular surgeon pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by false representation and three charges of possessing extreme p****graphic images.

    He was sentenced to prison for 22 months for the fraud charges and another 10 months for the extreme images charges.

    Man with amputated legs lying outdoors on a reclining chair in a sunny garden, representing surgeon with self-amputation case.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated and related disturbing crimes revealed.

    Since he was a child, Neil had experienced body dysphoria and considered his feet an “unwelcome extra,” said defense lawyer Andrew Langdon.

    Andrew said Neil’s feet gave him a “persisting never-ending discomfort” over the years.

    After the amputation, the once-respected surgeon was “totally overwhelmed by support from friends and family, which made it even more difficult to tell them what had really happened,” the lawyer added.

    Neil experienced body dysphoria and had considered his feet an “unwelcome extra” since childhood

    Man with dual leg amputations sitting outdoors on a recumbent bike with two children, smiling and enjoying a walk.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    Comment by Nicole Hendricks discussing Body Integrity Identity Disorder and self-amputation related to surgeon’s disturbing crimes.

    Neil embraced his life with prosthetics and went back to work less than six months after his legs were removed.

    However, his name was struck from the medical register in December 2023 in light of the charges against him.

    Person with legs amputated lying on bed with prosthetic legs nearby in a bedroom setting related to surgeon case.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    Some of Neil’s former patients are now wondering whether their amputations were truly necessary. They are reportedly in touch with a South West-based medical negligence firm.

    “This is such a serious situation that there must be a rigorous public investigation,” said Mike Bird, partner at Enable Law.

    Neil’s former patient, who underwent an amputation in 2022, spoke about what the surgeon was like

    Man with prosthetic legs smiling while sitting on a recumbent tricycle near a parked car outdoors.

    Image credits: bionicsurgeon

    The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, where Neil used to work from 2013 until his March 2023 arrest, asserted that the charges were serious but not related to his professional conduct.

    Neil’s former patient Jason Abbot, 38, said he went to the doctor to treat the painful arthritis in his ankle.

    Image credits: Neil Hopper

    Jason said he had no concerns about his November 2022 amputation and spoke positively about the care Neil provided.

    “He was great, very supportive of the situation, [he gave] me loads of information about it and told me to have a really good think about it and I did,” he told the BBC.

    He was stunned to discover that the doctor had been convicted.

    “I never thought he would do anything like that,” he said.

    “How happy he looked after the operation,” one commenter wrote online

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a surgeon who intentionally had his own legs amputated.

    Comment by Cameron Akins about a surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated for insurance payout motivation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning a surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated and faced jail for crimes.

    Comment by Tim LaRocco mentioning waking up from surgery with missing legs and surgeon smiling and smoking a cigarette.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a surgeon who intentionally had his own legs amputated and related crimes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying This is a black mirror episode about a surgeon who amputated own legs.

    Mafernanda Templeman commenting with skull emojis, reacting to disturbing crimes related to surgeon who amputated own legs.

    Comment from KB Wacker saying that's enough internet for me today, with a weary face emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to the story of a surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Comment by Matt Singleton discussing the rising price of shoes in a casual online conversation.

    Comment by Tim Gritzman questioning if the story resembles a TV series plot with Billy Bob Thornton.

    Comment by Tamara Ruiz on social media discussing someone taking "do what you love" advice seriously with emojis expressing amusement and thoughtfulness.

    Comment from Jill Gray-schlesener reading he probably sold them on the dark web, referencing surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Comment by Vic Oswald about medical practice experience, relating to surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Comment from Allyson Young discussing concerns about the necessity of surgeries related to a surgeon’s self-amputation case.

    Comment discussing unusual sexual interest in amputation related to surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Person commenting on a social media post with text about a surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated.

    Comment by Claire Cundall about surgeon who intentionally had own legs amputated, reflecting on his happiness after the operation.

    Comment from Ginger Evenson discussing body dysphoria and questioning necessity of amputations by surgeon involved in crimes.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

