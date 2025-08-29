Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Awarded Nearly A Billion Dollars After Healthy Pregnancy Ended With Gravely Disabled Baby
Family smiling outdoors with child, illustrating family awarded nearly a billion dollars after gravely disabled baby case.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Family Awarded Nearly A Billion Dollars After Healthy Pregnancy Ended With Gravely Disabled Baby

Nearly a billion dollars was awarded to a family after their child was left permanently disabled due to hospital negligence.

The botched birth of baby Azaylee has led to a Utah judge calling Steward Health Care “the most dangerous place on the planet” for a baby to be born.

“I never imagined my life to be what it is today,” Azaylee’s mother, Anyssa Zancanella, said on social media.

Highlights
  • A Utah judge awarded nearly a billion dollars to a family over their child's botched birth.
  • Anyssa Zancanella filed a lawsuit and accused Steward Health Care of leaving her daughter with brain damage.
  • The lawsuit claimed that Azaylee was delivered with a “swollen face” and a “misshapen head.”
RELATED:

    Nearly a billion dollars was awarded to a family after their child was left permanently disabled

    Family with child outdoors, smiling and posing together, illustrating family awarded nearly a billion dollars case.

    Image credits: Anyssa Zancanella / Facebook

    Anyssa had a healthy pregnancy while carrying her firstborn baby, Azaylee.

    But things took a turn on October 12, 2019, when her water broke during a short getaway from their Wyoming home to Salt Lake City.

    The mother had no choice but to get admitted to a local hospital.

    Young woman with glasses smiling indoors, representing family awarded nearly a billion dollars after gravely disabled baby case.

    Image credits: Anyssa Zancanella / Facebook

    At the time, the defunct Steward Health Care, which is now the Jordan Valley Medical Center, had allegedly assigned nurses who had barely finished their training.

    Some reports said the nurses had finished their training the very same day Anyssa went into labor.

    Azaylee’s botched delivery took place when Anyssa’s water broke during a getaway to Salt Lake City

    Young girl with a blue backpack smiling on sidewalk symbolizing family awarded after gravely disabled baby case.

    Image credits: nyssa_z / Instagram

    Comment discussing a hospital malpractice case linked to a family awarded nearly a billion dollars after a gravely disabled baby.

    “This was the very first, or one of the very first times, that either of the assigned bedside nurses had individually been assigned a laboring patient,” the lawsuit alleged.

    The nurses pushed “excessive” amounts of the labor-inducing medication Pitocin for hours and then allegedly ignored her.

    Child with medical oxygen lying on stretcher outside, highlighting family awarded nearly a billion dollars for gravely disabled baby.

    Image credits: azayleesjourney / TikTok

    When the staff later checked on her, they found the baby had an alarming blood pressure level, while the mother had a fever.

    The nurses informed the on-call doctor, who allegedly went back to sleep in a room that was just a few feet away.

    The on-call doctor allegedly went back to sleep after nurses informed him about the baby’s alarming blood pressure

    @azayleesjourney I never imagined my life to be what it is today but as this chapter comes to a end! I want my story to be told because I wouldn’t wish this on anyone you think you go to a hospital getting help and leave with much less and needing much more helped than imagined. #fyp#medicaltiktok#braininjurysurvivor#wyoming#utah♬ DIM – Yves

    “[The obstetrician] abandoned mother and fetus/infant when she was fully aware of significant and dangerous issues with the ongoing labor process and the ongoing health and well-being of the fetus,” the lawsuit was quoted as saying.

    The family alleged that Anyssa was in the hospital for more than a day until a C-section was finally performed.

    Smiling child in car wearing a cap and backpack, representing family awarded nearly a billion dollars after healthy pregnancy.

    Image credits: azayleesjourney / TikTok

    But by then, Azaylee had already suffered brain damage from being deprived of oxygen.

    The lawsuit claimed that Azaylee was delivered with a “swollen face” and a “misshapen head.” The front of her scalp also allegedly had bruises and was bulging.

    Azaylee, now aged 5, may never do ordinary things like work, attend college, or drive a car

    Young child wearing a colorful jacket outdoors, related to family awarded after healthy pregnancy ended with gravely disabled baby.

    Image credits: azayleesjourney / TikTok

    The botched delivery left Azaylee, now aged 5, with permanent medical conditions that she has to live with for the rest of her life.

    “[She] sustained damages, including but not limited to, permanent neurological and cognitive damages, physical damages, emotional damages, limitations in physical, cognitive and mental function, as well as pain and suffering,” stated the lawsuit.

    Young girl holding a first day of kindergarten sign, highlighting a family awarded nearly a billion dollars for disabled baby case.

    Image credits: Anyssa Zancanella / Facebook

    Comment on social media discussing medical negligence described as an epidemic, related to family awarded nearly a billion dollars.

    User comment discussing a family awarded nearly a billion dollars after a healthy pregnancy ended with a disabled baby.

    Anyssa spoke about how her daughter is nonverbal and has regular seizures and needs constant care because of her condition.

    They even sleep in the same bed because her 5-year-old is afraid of sleeping alone.

    She lacks the cognitive functioning of other 5-year-olds and receives physical and occupational therapy.

    “[Azaylee] had her life stolen. We all did. We had her taken from us. She is trapped,” the mother said

    @azayleesjourney This is only the beginning of a new step towards justice!! “The scope and amount of breaches is too great to list… this was the worst case l’ve seen in my career.” – The Judge My heart hurt making this but I want Azaylees story to be told! When a hospital is run like a business instead of a place to save lives, corners get cut, workers get burned out, and patients pay the ultimate price! #medicalmalpractice#fyp#justice#creatorsearchinsights#utah♬ Very Sad – Enchan

    The family was also informed by doctors that Azaylee may never do ordinary things like work, attend college, or drive a car.

    “[Azaylee] had her life stolen. We all did. We had her taken from us. She is trapped,” Anyssa said in her testimony. “I know that my daughter is in there, but she can’t come out and I think of that every day.”

    Family with two children outdoors, highlighting story of family awarded nearly a billion dollars after gravely disabled baby.

    Image credits: nyssa_z / Instagram

    Third District Judge Patrick Corum awarded Anyssa, her partner Daniel McMichael, and their daughter $951 million.

    The awarded amount is reportedly the largest in Utah’s history.

    The mother “would have been better off delivering this baby at the bathroom of a gas station, or in a hut somewhere in Africa, than in this hospital,” the judge said.

    The family was awarded $951 million, the highest amount in Utah’s history

    Two young girls in matching pink tops and camo pants, illustrating family awarded nearly a billion dollars case.

    Image credits: nyssa_z / Instagram

    “Literally, this was the most dangerous place on the planet for her to have given birth,” he continued.

    The judge agreed that Azaylee was robbed of the chance to become the person she “deserved to be.”

    Family posing outdoors with young child, highlighting story about gravely disabled baby after healthy pregnancy compensation case.

    Image credits: Anyssa Zancanella / Facebook

    “The person she was to be, the person she deserved to be, is trapped inside a brain-damaged child,” the judge continued.

    “I cannot think of anything more profound, total or complete than that loss.”

    “This is heartbreaking,” one netizen commented online

    Comment from Money To Burn Luxury expressing heartbreak and prayers for family affected by tragedy involving gravely disabled baby after healthy pregnancy

    Comment by Tiffany Barrett criticizing a hospital for being exceptionally sketchy since the 90s related to family awarded damages.

    Comment by Gary Smith highlighting the US infant mortality rate nearly double that of developed countries like Australia.

    Comment by Natalie Wells expressing frustration over Utah prioritizing money, related to family awarded nearly a billion dollars after gravely disabled baby.

    Comment from Amanda Walker sharing a similar case involving a healthy pregnancy ending with a gravely disabled baby.

    Comment on social media post expressing surprise about large financial award in family case involving gravely disabled baby after healthy pregnancy

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Michelle Jackson discussing dangers of American hospitals during Covid.

    Comment by Joshua Murray expressing concern over lack of criminal charges after family awarded nearly a billion dollars for gravely disabled baby case.

    Comment discussing family awarded nearly a billion dollars after healthy pregnancy ended with gravely disabled baby.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing hospitals, related to family awarded nearly a billion dollars after gravely disabled baby case.

    Comment about billion dollar settlement on social media, related to family awarded after gravely disabled baby outcome.

    Comment from Michaela Christine expressing distrust in hospitals after a dangerous health experience related to pregnancy complications.

    Family awarded nearly a billion dollars after healthy pregnancy ended with gravely disabled baby case discussion.

    Comment text expressing shock and distress about a nightmare situation, relating to a family awarded nearly a billion dollars after a healthy pregnancy ended with a gravely disabled baby.

    Comment on social media discussing accountability in a family awarded nearly a billion dollars case after gravely disabled baby.

    Family
    pregnancy
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
