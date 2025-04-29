Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Heart Breaks”: 2-Year-Old TikTok Star Known As ‘Okay Baby’ Passes Away In Fatal Accident
News, US

“My Heart Breaks”: 2-Year-Old TikTok Star Known As ‘Okay Baby’ Passes Away In Fatal Accident

A family loved by thousands online is facing the unimaginable loss of a TikTok-famous 2-year-old boy, who passed away in a car crash.

Preston Ordone—affectionately known as “Okay Baby” on social media—lost his life in an accident involving his mother, Katelynn, and father, Jaelen Ordone.

The police said the deceased child was improperly restrained when the accident took place, but his family refuted the claims and said the police’s statement was “hurtful and painful.”

Highlights
  • Preston Ordone passed away in a car accident on April 24, 2025.
  • The toddler was affectionately known as “Okay Baby” to his many fans online.
  • His mother Katelynn and father Jaelen Ordone survived the crash with serious injuries.
  • The police said the child was not properly restrained, but the family refuted the claims.
RELATED:

    Preston Ordone, affectionately known as “Okay Baby,” passed away in a car accident on April 24, 2025

    Smiling child in car, wearing a hoodie, with text overlay.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    The Louisiana State Police revealed that the Ordone family was involved in the crash on April 24 while driving in a 2011 Ford F-150 in Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

    Katelynn and Jaelen’s older daughter Paisley was in school at the time.

    During the drive, the Ford vehicle had veered off the roadway towards the right and struck a tree.

    A couple standing together indoors, the man in a black jacket and the woman in a white blouse, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    The police statement said the parents were properly restrained in their front seats but still sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

    Meanwhile, Preston was in the back and was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat,” the statement continued.

    He “sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the police added.

    The Louisiana State Police said little Preston was not properly restrained in his car seat

    The accident is currently being investigated, and a routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver for further analysis.

    The police department asserted the importance of “proper restraint” regardless of “seating position.”

    This “significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash,” they said. “…The proper use of seat belts and child safety seats can be the difference between life and death.”

    Toddler from 'Okay Baby' smiling on a couch, wearing a blue outfit and white shoes.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    Preston was known to 170K Instagram followers and 455K TikTok followers as “Okay Baby.”

    He earned the sweet nickname from his habit of responding to his mother’s instructions with an adorable and enthusiastic “okay” but immediately doing the exact opposite.

    In one viral video with 19.4 million views, his mother, Katelynn, was captured asking him to wait before jumping into a pool. He cheerfully replied, “Okay,” and then leaped in any way.

    Preston won millions of hearts with his playful defiance.

    The family refuted claims of the boy not being securely placed in his car seat

    A man and woman sit with a child in between them at a kitchen counter.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    Following the fatal crash, the toddler’s grandfather, Glen Norris, refuted police claims of the deceased child being improperly restrained.

    Speaking to Nola.com, Glen said Preston and his parents were returning home from a doctor’s appointment when the crash took place.

    A witness, who reportedly removed the toddler from the car, told the grandfather that the child was properly secured in his car seat, Glen told the outlet.

    Louisiana State Police announce fatal accident claiming life of 2-year-old TikTok star 'Okay Baby' in news release.

    Image credits: LouisianaStatePolice

    As Glen copes with his grandson’s loss, he said he was angered by the police statement and found it “hurtful and painful.”

    However, Trooper Marc Gremillion spoke to the outlet and maintained that the police statement was based on details found by investigators.

    Both Katelynn and Jaelen sustained serious injuries and have a long road to recovery

    A family on steps, smiling together. Young boy, known as 'Okay Baby,' holds a popsicle, remembered fondly.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Carson Matranga, a fellow TikToker and friend of the Ordone family, shared a video with his wife, Brielle Matranga, on April 27 with an update on Katelynn and Jaelen’s condition.

    Brielle said Katelynn had a very bad concussion and had multiple bones broken during the crash, while Jaelen underwent emergency surgery on one leg and now has rods and pins in it.

    “I know you guys looked forward to seeing him every day,” Carson said in the video. “I know that in heaven right now if there’s mud in heaven, he’s probably found it.”

    A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Ordone family offset medical expenses and support them on their long road to recovery.

    The fundraiser has a $50,000 goal and raised $38,956 so far.

    The family set up a GoFundMe page to offset medical expenses for Preston’s parents

    Toddler in a light-colored suit smiles indoors.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    Social media users expressed grief following the beloved toddler’s passing, with one saying, “I hope to never bury my child …. Condolences.”

    “I’m in tears. His little voice keeps playing in my head 😭 RIP Preston! Praying for the family,” another wrote.

    Woman with two children, holiday wreaths on door, memorializing TikTok star 'Okay Baby' in heartfelt setting.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    “I can’t believe the okay baby is gone,” said another. “This life just finds a way to break our hearts. Rip, precious little one.”

    “Unfortunately I have seen several TikTok videos of little man not in a carseat while in the vehicles in one they were headed to his paw paws in the black truck another while in the carpool lane there didn’t even seem to be a carseat in the vehicle,” one said.

    “Please don’t judge so quickly,” another wrote. “I know the Grandfather very well. This is an amazing Family. It’s a tragedy. Say a prayer for them. They don’t need judgement they need Love and Support.”

    Fans expressed grief following the tragic passing of beloved “Okay Baby

    Father holding smiling toddler, labeled "First time trying lemon," related to TikTok star's tragic passing.

    Image credits: kate_ordone

    “Unfortunately, a lot of people aren’t aware about car seat safety and how to properly buckle or which car seats to use at what age,” one said. “Also, a lot of parents put their kids forward facing too early.”

    In the US, proper child restraint typically means that children under the age of 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat unless they exceed the height or weight limit.

    Older toddlers and young children are expected to be secured in forward-facing seats with a harness; they are later required to be placed in booster seats until seat belts fit them properly.

    Netizens expressed grief over little Preston’s tragic passing

    Comment expressing sadness over 'Okay Baby' TikTok star's tragic accident, emphasizing car seat safety.

    Courtney White comments on car seat safety, referencing 'Okay Baby' TikTok star's fatal accident.

    A comment on the passing of TikTok infant star 'Okay Baby', discussing car seat safety concerns.

    Comment on car seat safety after fatal accident of TikTok's 'Okay Baby' star.

    Tracy Warner's comment about tragic accident of TikTok star, urging parents to check car seats.

    Comment discussing car seat safety in relation to Okay Baby's tragic accident.

    User comment expressing sympathy for Okay Baby's tragic accident.

    Text criticizing Louisiana State Police for insensitivity after TikTok star 'Okay Baby' accident.

    Comment expressing sympathy for TikTok star Okay Baby following tragic accident.

    Comment discussing a TikTok star's accident, defending child's restraint use in the vehicle.

    Comment discussing restraint related to “TikTok star” accident.

    Betsy Zumberge comment on TikTok, expressing heartbreak over 'Okay Baby's' accident, urging sensitivity in responses.

    Comment discussing child car seat safety after "Okay Baby" TikTok star's tragic accident.

    Social media comment about the tragic loss of TikTok star 'Okay Baby' passing in an accident.

    Comment expressing sympathy for the loss of TikTok star Okay Baby, mentioning the devastation of losing a child.

    Comment from Lisa Curran about the tragic passing of TikTok star Okay Baby.

    Share on Facebook
    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

