“My Heart Breaks”: 2-Year-Old TikTok Star Known As ‘Okay Baby’ Passes Away In Fatal Accident

A family loved by thousands online is facing the unimaginable loss of a TikTok-famous 2-year-old boy, who passed away in a car crash.

Preston Ordone—affectionately known as “Okay Baby” on social media—lost his life in an accident involving his mother, Katelynn, and father, Jaelen Ordone.

The police said the deceased child was improperly restrained when the accident took place, but his family refuted the claims and said the police’s statement was “hurtful and painful.”

Preston Ordone, affectionately known as “Okay Baby,” passed away in a car accident on April 24, 2025

Image credits: kate_ordone

The Louisiana State Police revealed that the Ordone family was involved in the crash on April 24 while driving in a 2011 Ford F-150 in Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

Katelynn and Jaelen’s older daughter Paisley was in school at the time.

During the drive, the Ford vehicle had veered off the roadway towards the right and struck a tree.

Image credits: kate_ordone

The police statement said the parents were properly restrained in their front seats but still sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Preston was in the back and was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat,” the statement continued.

He “sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the police added.

The Louisiana State Police said little Preston was not properly restrained in his car seat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katelynn Norris Ordone (@kate_ordone)

The accident is currently being investigated, and a routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver for further analysis.

The police department asserted the importance of “proper restraint” regardless of “seating position.”

This “significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash,” they said. “…The proper use of seat belts and child safety seats can be the difference between life and death.”

Image credits: kate_ordone

Preston was known to 170K Instagram followers and 455K TikTok followers as “Okay Baby.”

He earned the sweet nickname from his habit of responding to his mother’s instructions with an adorable and enthusiastic “okay” but immediately doing the exact opposite.

In one viral video with 19.4 million views, his mother, Katelynn, was captured asking him to wait before jumping into a pool. He cheerfully replied, “Okay,” and then leaped in any way.

Preston won millions of hearts with his playful defiance.

The family refuted claims of the boy not being securely placed in his car seat

Image credits: kate_ordone

Following the fatal crash, the toddler’s grandfather, Glen Norris, refuted police claims of the deceased child being improperly restrained.

Speaking to Nola.com, Glen said Preston and his parents were returning home from a doctor’s appointment when the crash took place.

A witness, who reportedly removed the toddler from the car, told the grandfather that the child was properly secured in his car seat, Glen told the outlet.

Image credits: LouisianaStatePolice

As Glen copes with his grandson’s loss, he said he was angered by the police statement and found it “hurtful and painful.”

However, Trooper Marc Gremillion spoke to the outlet and maintained that the police statement was based on details found by investigators.

Both Katelynn and Jaelen sustained serious injuries and have a long road to recovery

Image credits: GoFundMe

Carson Matranga, a fellow TikToker and friend of the Ordone family, shared a video with his wife, Brielle Matranga, on April 27 with an update on Katelynn and Jaelen’s condition.

Brielle said Katelynn had a very bad concussion and had multiple bones broken during the crash, while Jaelen underwent emergency surgery on one leg and now has rods and pins in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katelynn Norris Ordone (@kate_ordone)

“I know you guys looked forward to seeing him every day,” Carson said in the video. “I know that in heaven right now if there’s mud in heaven, he’s probably found it.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Ordone family offset medical expenses and support them on their long road to recovery.

The fundraiser has a $50,000 goal and raised $38,956 so far.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to offset medical expenses for Preston’s parents

Image credits: kate_ordone

Social media users expressed grief following the beloved toddler’s passing, with one saying, “I hope to never bury my child …. Condolences.”

“I’m in tears. His little voice keeps playing in my head 😭 RIP Preston! Praying for the family,” another wrote.

Image credits: kate_ordone

“I can’t believe the okay baby is gone,” said another. “This life just finds a way to break our hearts. Rip, precious little one.”

“Unfortunately I have seen several TikTok videos of little man not in a carseat while in the vehicles in one they were headed to his paw paws in the black truck another while in the carpool lane there didn’t even seem to be a carseat in the vehicle,” one said.

“Please don’t judge so quickly,” another wrote. “I know the Grandfather very well. This is an amazing Family. It’s a tragedy. Say a prayer for them. They don’t need judgement they need Love and Support.”

Fans expressed grief following the tragic passing of beloved “Okay Baby”

Image credits: kate_ordone

“Unfortunately, a lot of people aren’t aware about car seat safety and how to properly buckle or which car seats to use at what age,” one said. “Also, a lot of parents put their kids forward facing too early.”

In the US, proper child restraint typically means that children under the age of 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat unless they exceed the height or weight limit.

Older toddlers and young children are expected to be secured in forward-facing seats with a harness; they are later required to be placed in booster seats until seat belts fit them properly.

Netizens expressed grief over little Preston’s tragic passing

