Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Chooses Plastic Surgery After Trolls Were ‘Scandalized’ By Her Cleavage

Eva Amurri underwent a breast reduction and lift procedure one year after online trolls were scandalized by her wedding cleavage.

Susan Sarandon’s daughter had previously revealed her plans to have the surgery, writing on April 2, “I’m doing something I’ve wanted to do for 20 years. This will be my first surgery and first time going under general anesthesia EVER.”

She added that it was “surreal and empowering” to finally undergo the procedure, which she had postponed for years due to her fear of anesthesia.

Eva Amurri shared on social media that she has undergone breast reduction surgery

Image credits: thehappilyeva

On Thursday (April 25), the actress and lifestyle blogger shared a post-op video of herself and her husband, Ian Hock, driving home from the clinic.

In the video, she said that she had experienced a “mental breakdown” before thesurgery, but clarified that it was “easy” and she’s completely satisfied with the results.

Image credits: thehappilyeva

She explained that her decision to have her 32F breasts reduced was both aesthetic and health-related, noting that larger breasts “can make you extremely self-conscious and insecure,” are “hard to clothe,” and cause back pain.

In a separate post, Eva documented how her post-op recovery altered her routine, making sleep more difficult and preventing her from exercising for six weeks. She also had to delegate tasks like blow-drying her hair or doing anything that involved lifting her arms.

Susan Sarandon’s daughter said she had been planning to get the procedure two decades ago

Image credits: thehappilyeva

“Resting is harder than I realized,” the 40-year-old concluded. “I feel a lot of guilt when I’m not doing something that can be seen as objectively productive.”

“This recovery time has been an interesting lens through which to view my own thoughts and feelings about myself and my own value.”

In July 2024,Eva fired back at those who slammed her strapless wedding dress.

The mom of three walked down the aisle in a strapless, corseted gown by Kim Kassas that some deemed too revealing for the occasion.

The dress, which some compared to lingerie, struck the perfect balance between “s*xy” and “elegant,” Eva said.

Eva was the target of body-shaming comments last year over her strapless wedding gown

Image credits: thehappilyeva

It was more revealing than the one she had worn for her 2011 wedding to Kyle Martino—with whom she shares Marlowe, Major, and Mateo—but that was exactly the point for the bride.

“It perfectly reflects who I am today as a woman,” the daughter of director Franco Amurri toldUs Weekly. “I felt I had the right this time to be s*xier this wedding more than I felt last time.”

On Instagram, Eva told those who were “scandalized” by her “breasts not being ‘put away'” to screenshot a close-up for later.

People commented that her dress was inappropriate, while others said her breast looked “droopy”

Image credits: thehappilyeva

She created a meme using an iconic photo of Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield in 1957, where the former appear to be giving the latter a side-eye.

TheMothers and Daughters actress wrote “The Internet” underneath Loren and “My size 32F [breasts] minding their business in a Wedding dress” beneath Mansfield.

The negative comments Eva received reminded her of the time she was bullied in school, she wrote on her blog,Happily Eva After.

“My body isn’t something I’m ashamed of,” wrote the actress in a blog post addressing the online trolls

Image credits: thehappilyeva

“I felt hot tears spring to my eyes in a way that brought me right back to Middle School.

“Here were people I didn’t even know and who didn’t know me, spending time and energy typing something that they hoped would bring me one thing and one thing only: Shame.

“I was so taken aback by the fact that it was already viral….and for two reasons completely out of my control: My Breasts.”

Eva married chef Ian Hock in June 2024, wearing a corseted gown by Kim Kassas

TheMiddle of Nowhere star said the shape of her breasts has fluctuated over the years as a mom who has breastfed her three children.

She added: “Are my breasts the same perkiness they were at 20 years old before they sustained human life three times over? Definitely not. Do I care? Some days more than others.

“But my body isn’t something I’m ashamed of, and moreover (as any person with huge breasts knows) the more your décolleté is exposed and opened up, the more flattering your clothing is to your whole figure in general.”

The mom of three clarified that her decision to undergo surgery was not influenced by the cruel comments

In the blog post, she quoted some of the body-shaming comments she had read, which included, “Yeah strapless dresses aren’t for everyone 😶,” “Awful, inappropriate dress,” “Awful dress!!!! So unflattering! Put them away!” and “DROOPY BEWBS.”

After being affected by the cruel comments and “emotional aggression” from strangers, theactress eventually realized that “the problem was with them.”

In her Instagram stories, Eva clarified that her decision to undergobreast reduction surgery was “not related” to the criticism she received over her wedding dress, emphasizing that she has been considering the procedure for two decades and would never allow bullies to influence her decisions.

