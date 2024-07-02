Susan Sarandon’s Daughter, Eva Amurri, Hits Back At Trolls “Scandalized” By Her Wedding Cleavage

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, recently said “I do” to chef Ian Hock. Instead of congratulating the newlyweds, people seemed more focused on how much skin the bride revealed at her nuptials.

Eva and Ian tied the knot in New York’s Hudson Valley on Saturday (June 29).

The couple held an intimate ceremony for 40 guests in a French garden party-inspired celebration.

After two years of dating, the actress and the chef got engaged in Paris in February 2023.

“Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us,” the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together.”

Susan Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, tied the knot with chef Ian Hock last Saturday (June 29) in a private ceremony in New York's Hudson Valley



In a subsequent post, Eva revealed that Ian popped the question in the garden of Rodin Museum, her “most favorite museum in Paris.”

Just like she did to announce the news of her engagement, the 39-year-old took to social media once again to share pictures of her wedding ceremony.

“It was really the most special day filled with so much love and the most incredible energy,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other.



She also shared how she managed to deal with unforeseen circumstances during her big day.

“The rain (which I stressed out about for a week) ended up being perfect, even though we took all our photos in the pouring rain, we had to move our ceremony at the last minute, and my ‘hairstyle’ I worked on for two hours was a moot point.

“It was the best reminder that you get exactly what you’re supposed to, and everything works out.”

Many people thought the bridal gown was too inappropriate for the occasion, writing, “Ummmm, the dress looks like a bucket for boobies… shame.”

“I don’t know how to say this, but I think you forgot the top of your dress,” another person said.

“I have a problem with that overhang of a cleavage. The rest of the dress is amazing,” commented a separate individual.

“Yeah, strapless dresses aren’t for everyone,” somebody else wrote.

Some people thought Eva's corseted dress was too inappropriate for the occasion



The bride responded to the judgmental comments with an unfiltered message sent via her Instagram stories.

“And to everyone scandalized by my breasts not being ‘put away’…Feel free to screenshot this for later.”

Eva followed up with a close-up shot of her cleavage in her corseted Kim Kassas dress and a kissing face emoji.

She also shared a video by user @spencer.barbosa who supported her stance. In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Am I showing off my boobs? Or do I just have boobs and exist?”

The 39-year-old actress and lifestyle blogger clapped back at the "scandalized" critics via her Instagram stories

In June, the actress and lifestyle blogger told Us Exclusive that she wanted a more revealing dress compared to the one she had worn for her previous marriage to soccer player Kyle Martino, with whom she shares daughter Marlowe, 9, and sons Major, 8, and Mateo, 4.

“It’s just what I had in my mind. It perfectly reflects who I am today as a woman.

“I felt I had the right this time to be sexier this wedding more than I felt last time.”

Eva and Kyle began dating in 2010 and announced their separation nine years later.

Speaking with People Magazine, the New York City native said the gown had the perfect combination of sexiness and elegance.

“I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly puffy. I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.”

The newlyweds first met at a restaurant when Eva was “very pregnant and had just gotten divorced.”

“Ian was the chef at the restaurant and came over to say ‘hi’ to a woman at our table who he had gone to high school with. I was the farthest thing from ‘dating’ at the time, but was so struck by our conversation and how interesting and kind he seemed,” she recalled.

"I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance," Eva said

“What ensued was a very special and somewhat old-fashioned courtship of getting to know each other pretty slowly.

“I’m honestly just so excited to call each other husband and wife. We are already raising three kids together, which is a beautiful thing in itself, and our lives are really full of chaos. The best kind of chaos, of course!”

