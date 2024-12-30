‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Gets Breast Reduction Surgery After Having 7 Kids: “I Need To Lose 40 Pounds”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kailyn Lowry is taking the holidays to recover after a major procedure.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared a selfie to her Instagram story earlier this week, wearing a supportive bra and smiling at the camera as she revealed she was “4 days post-op.”

“Do you want breast reduction videos?” she asked her followers in a poll, with the options being: “YES,” or “Not really.”

Image credits: kaillowry

Prior to the photo, the 32-year-old had clued fans in on her immediate “post-op” look, sharing a picture of herself lying in bed, fresh out of surgery.

“Out of surgery; lots of videos to come,” she promised.

Kailyn Lowry revealed in an Instagram post that she had finished her breast reduction procedure

Image credits: kaillowry

Lowry’s journey with her recently passed breast reduction spans months — and the star has been transparent when it comes to the struggles she faced trying to get approved for one.

Earlier this year, during a May 17 episode of her Almost Famous podcast, the mother-of-seven spoke openly about the conversations she had with her doctor regarding the procedure.

Image credits: kaillowry

“I want to get a boob job, right? I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job,” she recalled. “You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds.

“So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me.”

Image credits: kaillowry

The entire ordeal was very emotional for her, as Lowry said she was “sobbing” during the call after seeking either a “breast reduction, implants, [or] lift,” according to Page Six.

“I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she added.

Doctors informed her she needed to lose at least 40lbs to continue with the surgery

Image credits: kaillowry

Losing weight and transforming her body has been on her mind for years, especially after welcoming twins Verse and Valley earlier this year.

She even considered Ozempic injections as an option.

Lowry had additionally gotten a Brazilian butt lift in 2016 and had undergone surgeries focusing on her stomach and breasts, as reported by the outlet.

“I was in the gym five days a week. If you’re going to get plastic surgery, you have to maintain it,” she said on her podcast.

Cosmetic surgery involving breasts is now one of the most common procedures

Image credits: kaillowry

Breast reductions have increased in popularity, as seen in the 2023 ASPS Plastic Surgery Statistic Report, with a 7% uptick from the prior year.

Experts from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shed some light on a few common reasons why people nowadays tend to gravitate to the procedure.

“Patients today seek not only functional relief from physical discomfort but also an aesthetically pleasing outcome,” said Ashley Howarth, MD. “The popularity has surged across all age groups, with more awareness and acceptance.”

Image credits: kaillowry

“Breast reduction is now one of the most common surgical procedures in my practice, and the results are among the most satisfying for patients.”

Clients have reported that the monumental decision resulted in an impact that was both physical and emotional.