“AITA For Wanting To Divorce My Wife Because She Got A Reduction?”
Marriages are full of ups and downs. The key is to communicate openly, support each other through the rough patches, and never lose sight of the love that brought you together in the first place.
However, Redditor Throwaway47292693 believes that the spark between him and his wife is gone. In a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, he admitted that he’s already thinking about divorce.
So he wanted to hear what the members of the online community thought about it because the thing that pushed him to the edge was quite unusual.
This man said that his wife got a breast reduction surgery without involving him
Usually, people get together with someone due to a combination of reasons
Of course, we cannot be certain why the author of the post chose to marry that particular woman. But Julie Beck at The Atlantic reported on a paper, published in Social Science Research, that could give us an idea.
Researchers followed 9,000 young people in middle and high school for 15 years, ending the study when the participants were between 24 and 34. What they discovered was that being a rock star on one trait doesn’t necessarily help you mate, but having a good combo might.
“The only statistically significant interaction was that men with an above average attractive personality were more likely to get married,” Beck explained. “Taking each of the factors individually, no other significant trends emerged.”
“But … three factors in aggregate [looks, personality, and grooming] were linked to [the] likelihood of marriage. Someone who scored more highly on the index overall was more likely to walk down the aisle.”
So the parts where the author of the post confesses that he has a type but the fact that his wife makes the cut isn’t the only reason why he married her might have some truth to them. But again, how much? We don’t know.
Sadly, when it comes to divorce, a lack of intimacy (31%) is a common element.
As people criticized the man, he started replying to their comments
This is the kind of post where OP wrote assuming they'd get approval of their ridiculous behaviour and it backfired on them, big time. Reading their replies to the comments they're definitely on defense now because they know they FU'd, big time. She should be removing the extra tissue in other parts of her life (him) too.
FOR F***S SAKE BORED PANDA EDITORS / PUBLISHERS, GET A F*****G CLUE AND STOP INCLUDING “(NOT THE ACTUAL PHOTO)” UNDER THE IMAGES THAT ACCOMPANY YOUR F*****G PATHETIC “ARTICLES”/LISTICLES. THIS IS NOT HOW IMAGES ARE CREDITED - IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE ME, GO AND LOOK AT ANY OTHER WEBSITE. EVEN IF THIS IGNORANCE WAS EXCUSABLE (WHICH IT IS NOT), THIS PHRASE MAKES ABSOLUTELY NO F*****G SENSE.
If he divorces her over this, she's also getting a reduction on the assholery in her life. Win win.
