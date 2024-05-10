People Fume Over Alyssa Milano Spending Holiday At $900/Night Resort Amid GoFundMe Scandal

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano has found herself in a bit of a pickle with her fans. After drawing criticism for asking people to donate money to her son’s baseball team’s GoFundMePage, the Charmed star further sparked backlash after flaunting her extravagant holiday at a luxury resort.

Taking to her social media earlier this week, including Instagram, the 51-year-old actress posted pictures of her dreamy Mexican getaway with her husband, talent agent David Bugliari, along with some friends.

Highlights Alyssa Milano was criticized for asking for donations for her son's baseball team and then flaunting her luxury holidays.

Alyssa's holiday at Nobu Los Cabos Residences costs about $970/night, sparking backlash.

Critics accused Alyssa of being 'out of touch' after the GoFundMe scandal followed by her lavish trip.

The posts displayed the group having a good old time, frolicking in the pool, amusing themselves in matching pajamas, sipping on cocktails, and eating at the high-end Nobu restaurant.

Image credits: Alyssa Milano

“Couples trip to #nobuloscabosresidences. Ummm,” Alyssa wrote in the caption.

She added: “This place is absolute perfection.

“For long-term stay, a romantic getaway or a family-focused vacation.

“Highly recommend.

“The hospitality makes you feel comfortable and of course next-level food and yummy cocktails.

“We are here with all our couples’ best friends and I can’t stop smiling. #travel #romanticgetaway.”

Image credits: Nobu Los Cabos/booking.com

The seemingly innocent picturesque vacation photos weren’t to everyone’s liking, as an Instagram user argued: “People can’t afford to feed their families but noted…”

A person commented: “No money for baseball but money for this. Lololol clown show.”

Someone else penned: “Look what grifting can get you!”

Another user wrote: “Was this a GoFundMe trip also?”

Nevertheless, a separate individual came to the starlet’s defense, as they wrote: “Nasty why people are making rude comments just over jealousy.”

Alyssa stayed at the Nobu Los Cabos Residences, where one night during the weekend costs about $970

Image credits: Alyssa Milano

“People work hard and hopefully they get to have fun for their own hard work what’s wrong with that?

“Possibly these rude people should stay off social media or if not help by saying nice things and encouraging people more than bring them down because they are happy.

“Stay off social media you rude individuals with your nasty remarks go get pissed off somewhere else thank you.”

As per the Nobu Los Cabos Residences website, one night at the accommodation during the weekend costs about $970.

Meanwhile, Nobu restaurants typically serve pricey meals. The Los Cabos menu indicates that fish and chips costs $58, a plate of brussel sprouts sells for $27, and two pieces of tuna nigiri are priced at $19.

Image credits: Alyssa Milano

People’s outrage at Alyssa’s latest lavish trip comes as she was caught in a fundraising scandal earlier this year, asking people to donate to her 12-year-old son’s baseball team trip to Cooperstown, New York, from California.

Back in January, the #MeToo movement activist took to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) to announce: “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip.

“Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here.”

The Birds 12U has since raised a total of $15,453, as per its GoFundMe page, which was set up by “Alyssa Bugliari” and whose beneficiary was “David Bugliari.”

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive,” the fundraiser’s description read. “Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families.”

Her donation plea ignited an avalanche of negative reactions, with many people accusing the actress of being “out of touch.”

The actress pictured the Nobu restaurant, where fish and chips costs $58 and a plate of brussel sprouts sells for $27

Image credits: milano_alyssa

The growing backlash prompted the mom-of-two to defend her position, writing on X: “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team.

“I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties, and sponsored any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!

“Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme!

“You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Image credits: milano_alyssa

But things only took a turn for the worse a month later when Alyssa posed with her son at the stellar Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets for the event can cost anywhere between $950 and $9,500. Consequently, the internet raised an eyebrow when the UNICEF award winner attended America’s most awaited sporting event of the year at the heels of asking the public for funds.

“How can he get to the game and you request money to take his team to Cooperstown? How out of touch are you,” one Instagrammer asked at the time, while another questioned, “Is this why you created the Go Fund Me? To get you and your kid to the Super Bowl?”

Bored Panda has contacted Alyssa’s representatives for comment.

The actress’ holiday pictures continued to draw criticism

