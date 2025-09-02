Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cheerleader Arrested After Allegedly Hiding The Body Of Her Newborn In Her Closet In A Trash Bag
Young blonde cheerleader smiling indoors wearing an orange checkered top, related to newborn body hidden in closet case.
Crime, Society

Cheerleader Arrested After Allegedly Hiding The Body Of Her Newborn In Her Closet In A Trash Bag

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
A student and cheerleader at the University of Kentucky was arrested after her infant’s corpse was discovered in a trash bag inside her closet.

Laken Snelling was taken into custody on Sunday (Aug. 31) on charges of ab*se of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant, the Lexington Police Department (LPD) said in a news release.

Highlights
  • Laken Snelling was arrested after her infant's body was found inside her closet.
  • Snelling admitted to giving birth and concealing the birth by cleaning evidence.
  • The woman is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Park Avenue for a report of an unresponsive baby in Lexington, Kentucky.

Police said the 21-year-old is the mother of the deceased infant and “admitted to giving birth.”

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after her infant’s corpse was found inside her closet

    Young cheerleader smiling at a restaurant table, with long blonde hair and an orange checkered dress.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Trigger warning: This article contains references to deceased infants.

    She also admitted to “concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant.”

    The infant was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time. 

    Close-up of newborn feet lying on a soft surface, illustrating tragic cheerleader arrested case involving a hidden baby.

    Image credits: irissca/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    An autopsy has already been performed, as per the Lexington Herald-Leader. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the infant’s official cause of d*ath.

    The arrest citation states that the infant was “located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag,” as per Fox 19 Now.

    Laken Snelling was arrested on charges of ab*se of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant

    Young woman in a blue shirt, posing for a mugshot related to cheerleader arrested for hiding newborn body news.

    Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center/LEX18

    Young woman in a pink dress celebrating a birthday, holding a gift box with pink ribbons and decorations.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Snelling is listed on the University of Kentucky athletics website as a member of the STUNT team, a competitive cheer program that focuses on the athletic and technical aspects of cheerleading.

    She has reportedly competed with the team for three years and is originally from White Pine, Tennessee, where she attended Jefferson County High School.

    The 21-year-old wrapped the body in a towel and put it in a trash bag inside her closet

    Young couple sitting in tall grass, focusing on the cheerleader arrested for hiding her newborn in a trash bag.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Comment by user Jessica Kemperman-Jess discussing surrendering babies for adoption and criticizing women who harm their newborns.
    “We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police,” the University of Kentucky said in a statement to The Independent.

    Young cheerleader posing in a doorway wearing a black outfit and blue boots, linked to newborn body hiding allegations.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    Comment discussing a cheerleader arrested after allegedly hiding the body of her newborn in a closet.
    University spokesperson Jay Blanton told WKYT that the 21-year-old is a senior and currently enrolled in classes. She reportedly studies interdisciplinary disability.

    Snelling is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

    Laken is a member of the STUNT team, a competitive cheer program

    Cheerleader wearing blue Wildcats jersey smiling against dark background in a professional studio portrait.

    Image credits: UK Athletics

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the cheerleader arrested for hiding the newborn's body in a trash bag.

    Young woman in a bright pink dress smiling at the camera, linked to cheerleader arrested news story.

    Image credits: Laken Snelling/Facebook

    User Kris Stafford comments on a tragic case involving a cheerleader allegedly hiding a newborn’s body.
    The investigation by the department’s Special Victims Section remains ongoing.

    Snelling appears to have deactivated her Instagram account. On TikTok, she had shared a photo of herself with her partner, both placing their hands on her pregnant belly.

    Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday (September 2) afternoon

    @laken_snelling megan moroney🩷🩷🩷 #meganmoroney#knoxvile#megannight2♬ Bless Your Heart – Megan Moroney


    Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday (September 2) afternoon.

    No further details about the case have been released.

    Cheerleader wearing sunglasses and pink pants standing outdoors holding a drink on a sunny day.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Comment by Sävv Gabb expressing disgust over a cheerleader arrested for allegedly hiding newborn’s body in closet.

    The incident has stunned social media users, many of whom speculated about Snelling’s potential sentence and her motives.

    “So very heartbreaking for everyone involved,” one person expressed.

    “They’ll let her off, they always do,” said someone else.

    “You don’t k*ll a baby and stash it. You surrender it to a firehouse or police station or give it up for adoption,” a third commented.

    On social media, she posted several photos with her partner in June

    Young couple holding hands outdoors in a grassy field with trees in the background on a sunny day

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    “I’m gonna play Devil’s advocate and say that my guess is that people don’t usually k*ll babies and put them in the closet. More than likely the baby passed and she was so scared she didn’t know what to do,” a woman suggested. 

    “Maybe not. I hate to think a young girl m*rdered a baby and stashed it just because.”

    @laken_snelling ready for you megan💗 #meganmoroney#knoxville#night2#amiokaytour#amiokaytour2025 @Connor Jordan ♬ original sound – bells ⚡️


    “She better hire that fella the Carlisle girl used,” a separate user said. In 2017, 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson gave birth to a daughter at her home and buried her newborn in the backyard of her parents’ house in Carlisle, Ohio. Two months later, she described what had happened to her doctor, who reported the incident to police.

    Richardson was acquitted of charges of aggravated m*rder, child endangerment, and involuntary manslaughter. The teen was found guilty of ab*se of a corpse and received three years probation, which was ended early by the court.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

    Social media users reacted to the devastating news

    Alt text: Social media comment reacting to cheerleader arrested allegedly hiding newborn's body in her closet with mixed emotions.

    Facebook comment by Kia Scott comparing a cheerleader arrested for hiding newborn's body to Casey Anthony case.

    Comment from Elizabeth Frost Baker expressing that the cheerleader deserves to be held accountable for her actions.

    Comment from Chris Apple discussing fire departments accepting unwanted kids anonymously on social media post.

    Comment by Jean Ruddell questioning why someone would hide a newborn in a closet amid cheerleader arrest news.

    Comment from Lisa Mae saying she doesn't care how young the cheerleader is and calls her a monster related to the arrest.

    Comment from AC Hill expressing strong condemnation of a cheerleader arrested after allegedly hiding a newborn's body.

    Comment expressing frustration about a cheerleader arrested for hiding her newborn's body in a closet in a trash bag.

    Comment from Leah Gidens Jones discussing a maternity shoot and questioning thoughts about hiding pregnancy in a social media post.

    Comment by Tyler Douglas criticizing supporters of a cheerleader arrested for hiding newborn’s body in a trash bag.

    Comment by Katelyn Gortman questioning how no one noticed the pregnancy before the cheerleader was arrested.

    Comment by Delena Gerton discussing assumptions about a cheerleader arrested for hiding her newborn's body.

    Facebook comment by Charisse Newman Hutt expressing sympathy for a cheerleader allegedly hiding newborn’s body in closet.

    Social media comment expressing sympathy for cheerleader allegedly hiding newborn’s body in a trash bag in her closet.

    Comment from Politically Homeless discussing consequences of banning abortions, shown in a social media post format.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy in response to news about cheerleader arrested for hiding newborn's body.

    Comment by Maxwell Derron discussing postpartum depression and expressing sympathy for a cheerleader arrested after hiding newborn's body in closet.

    User comment expressing sadness about a cheerleader arrested for allegedly hiding her newborn's body in a closet.

    College
    crime
    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I’m gonna play Devil’s advocate and say that my guess is that people don’t usually k*ll babies and put them in the closet. More than likely the baby passed and she was so scared she didn’t know what to do,” a woman suggested. --- I really hope that's what happened, both for the poor baby and for that woman.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I missed it in the article: Did people know she was pregnant? Did SHE know that she was pregnant? (I know this sounds stupid but we are also talking about the US - there is a whole television series about this.) Seems like if her social media was going on about the baby, then it could have been an accident. If her social media never mentioned it, then either she didn't know or she really thought she could just get of it the way she did. Or she thought she could deliver at home and then leave it a church or fire station like others have suggested, and she ran into complications while giving birth. I don't know - I just want to believe that this was an accident.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    smi avatar
    S Mi
    S Mi
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, does anyone know the actual laws where she is? Can she find out easily? Because honestly, Things are so complex, there could be all kinds of fear and misinformation. Here, it's nearly impossible to surrender a baby for adoption without the father's consent. Which i both appreciate and can lead to complications say in situations rhat include relationship violence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
