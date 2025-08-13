Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cops Wear Running Clothes To Elicit Catcalls And Arrest Men Who Hit On Them, Spark Heated Debate
Two cops wearing running clothes and safety vests jogging outdoors as part of an undercover catcall sting operation
Social Issues, Society

Cops Wear Running Clothes To Elicit Catcalls And Arrest Men Who Hit On Them, Spark Heated Debate

Police in Surrey, England, are drawing attention to the frequency and seriousness of catcalling faced by women by posing as joggers.

As part of an undercover operation, two female officers wore running gear and jogged during the evening rush hour in areas identified as harassment hotspots.

The “Jog On” campaign comes in response to a surge of reports of women being followed, approached, catcalled, or harassed while out running, according to LBC.

Highlights
  • Surrey Police’s “Jog On” campaign deployed undercover female officers to expose the harassment women face while jogging.
  • The campaign has resulted in 18 arrests for harassment, s**ual attacks, and theft.
  • It emphasizes early intervention and public education to prevent violence against women.

The operation has so far resulted in 18 arrests for offenses such as harassment, s**ual attacks, and theft.

    Police in Surrey, England, deployed female officers in athletic gear during rush hour to expose how often women are harassed

    Person wearing running clothes tying shoelaces outdoors, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The two officers were targeted within minutes. One of the harassers was a man in a large truck who honked and made gestures out the window as the undercover officers jogged past.

    “One of our officers was honked at within ten minutes — then another vehicle slowed down, beeping and making gestures just 30 seconds later – that’s how frequent it is,” explained Inspector John Vale.

    Three women in running clothes jogging outdoors by a lake, illustrating cops wear running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Someone slowing down, staring, shouting – even if it’s not always criminal – it can have a huge impact on people’s everyday lives and stops women from doing something as simple as going for a run.

    “We have to ask: is that person going to escalate? Are they a s**ual offender? We want to manage that risk early.”

    The undercover officers jogged through areas identified as harassment hotspots and were supported by nearby specialist units

    Two women wearing running clothes and reflective vests jogging outdoors as part of cops using running clothes tactic.

    Image credits: LBC

    PC Abby Hayward, one of the police officers who volunteered to go undercover, said that many women are subjected to street-based harassment every day.

    “We get catcalled. We get honked at. People slow down just to stare – or lean out the window to shout something. It’s so common, but it’s harassment and it needs to be recognized as that.”

    Woman in running clothes wearing a tactical vest being interviewed, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls debate.

    Image credits: LBC

    Comment from user estherdurand2804 expressing support for addressing issues related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Comment criticizing cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls and arrest men who hit on them, sparking debate.
    While not all instances of catcalling are considered harassment under the law or result in arrests, the campaign also focuses on educating the public and preventing violence against women.

    “This behaviour is either a precursor to something more serious – or it’s ignorance, and it’s fixable. That’s where our interventions come in: to stop potential repeat offenders or help people understand that what they’re doing isn’t OK,” Hayward added.

    “The rise in violence against women and girls is real – we’re talking about women being spat at, stalked, harassed while they’re just out on a run – it’s just horrendous.”

    The operation, which began in July, has so far resulted in 18 arrests

    Two women dressed in running clothes jogging outdoors, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Image credits: LBC

    According to LBC, two men driving a van apologized after being stopped by officers for harassing a female runner.

    “They said sorry to us, and it meant a lot as it shows this operation is working – we’re out here making change happen,” stressed Hayward.

    Surrey Police is also urging the public to report unsafe areas using the StreetSafe tool, which allows users to flag locations anonymously.

    Police officer in uniform speaking outdoors with LBC microphone, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls debate.

    Image credits: LBC

    Inspector Vale explained that the campaign acts as a deterrent and a method of early intervention against catcalling.

    “You don’t know if the woman you’re harassing is a police officer – and that’s the point and we want people to think twice before acting like this.”

    He continued: “We know that this kind of harassment is significantly under-reported thanks to a study carried out by Surrey County Council this year, which revealed that of 450 female residents surveyed, 49 per cent never reported.

    “To date, we have made a number of interventions following reports of harassment of our plain clothes runners. In these cases, it was deemed appropriate to provide education around anti-social behavior.

    “For repeat offenders or where the behavior is more serious, we will robustly pursue all criminal justice outcomes.”

    “It’s so common, but it’s harassment and it needs to be recognized as that,” stressed police officer Abby Hayward

    Two women cops wearing running clothes jogging outdoors near a graffiti-covered brick wall in a social experiment.

    Image credits: LBC

    Comment on social media about police in running clothes eliciting catcalls to arrest men, sparking heated debate online.
    Inspector Vale described street harassment as a “significant worry” for women and girls and said that police would continue to patrol running routes throughout the Redhill area.

    Still, catcalling is a common issue throughout the entire South East England county. “This type of harassment isn’t just being experienced by communities in Reigate and Banstead, but communities across the whole of Surrey, and it’s unacceptable.

    “We have female officers and staff members who have been the subject to such behavior when off duty.

    “The message I would like to impart to perpetrators is this; your actions will not be tolerated.”

    The arrests were made for offences including harassment, s**ual attacks, and theft

    Police officers wearing running clothes standing by a car during a sting operation targeting men who catcall.

    Image credits: LBC

    Police car with blue lights on a city street, related to cops wearing running clothes to arrest men who hit on them.

    Image credits: Mika Baumeister / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Inspector Vale urged people to “reflect” and ask themselves: “Is this how you would treat or want your partner, mother, sister to be treated?

    “The next time you see a female jogger, just think, they could be a police officer with colleagues nearby ready to stop you. Your behaviour is not welcome in Surrey.”

    The Jog On initiative is part of the police’s strategy to combat violence against women and girls (VAWG) in public spaces. These tactics, which involve undercover female officers working alongside uniformed colleagues, have previously been used to identify predatory behavior in bars, clubs, and town centers.

    A study by the University of Manchester found that over two-thirds of women surveyed in north-west England had experienced harassment while jogging, including threats, verbal harassment, being followed, and having objects thrown at them, with only 5% reporting these attacks to the police.

    Hundreds of netizens commented on the Surrey Police’s “Jog On” initiative

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing catcalling as a gateway to more serious issues.

    Comment discussing men’s perspective on catcalling towards women jogging and related safety concerns.

    Comment praising Surrey police with text Bravo, Surrey police, bravo and a party popper emoji, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the criminality related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls and arrest men.

    Comment expressing concern about men harassing women exercising, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Screenshot of a social media comment debating cops wearing running clothes to catch men who catcall and harass.

    Comment expressing disagreement on police using running clothes to elicit catcalls and arrest men who hit on them.

    Comment stating this is a crime in Scotland with a Scottish flag emoji on a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing men’s disrespectful behavior, related to cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls.

    Comment agreeing with cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls and arrest men, emphasizing women's safety while running in public.

    Comment discussing British police using running clothes to elicit catcalls and arrest men who hit on them, sparking debate.

    A social media comment from a man expressing his dislike for catcallers in a discussion about cops and catcalling.

    Comment on social media criticizing police tactics where cops wear running clothes to elicit catcalls and arrest men who hit on them.

    Comment discussing police tactics involving cops wearing running clothes to elicit catcalls and related arrests sparking debate.

    Comment discussing police using running clothes to elicit catcalls and questioning if it constitutes entrapment.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    katiekat0214 avatar
    katiekat0214
    katiekat0214
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So women have been screaming about harassment for millenia. We've used our words. We have networks to warn other women, and little has changed. Why not hit men where it hurts, arrest them, fine them, give them a record? If they are still doing it after millenia, then it's all about power, control, dominance. Let's rip that away then. Let's absolutely criminalize it, and show real power, dominance, control through giving them a consequence that hurts. Every repeat offense gets a little more serious. I mean, what's it going to take, since women have been complaining about this for MILLENIA?

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Out of interest, do you actually know how long a millennium is? Your post is ruined by the hyperbole at the end.

    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spot the dude who said they should be concerned with actual crime... check your privilege, bud.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The men apologized when they were pulled over. They apologized when they realized they just harassed police officers. They do NOT apologize for every female presenting person they harass. I'm glad to be of an age where I just turn around and ask if they would speak to their nan like that. On a lighter note, back in university I was attending some Hallowe'en -related movie night where people were dressed up. Crowed hall, floor seating was all that was left. Enter three guys dressed as flashers, who of course flashed the young women sitting at cr*tch level because, well, that's what the costumes called for. They reached me - did the flash - I looked up to give them a withering glare when I recognized one of them: "Steve Michaels! My god - haven't seen you in years! Dude! How's your mum?" His coat slapped closed soooooo fast!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
