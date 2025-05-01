“Hero” Confronts “Creepy” Influencer As He Secretly Films Woman With Smart Glasses

ADVERTISEMENT

A content creator wearing Meta’s Ray-Ban AI glasses was confronted by a passerby in San Diego while secretly filming a woman on the street.

Cameron John, known as “rizzzcam,” was asking the woman about her dating life while wearing the $379 glasses, which can record and livestream video.

The woman mentioned that she had a boyfriend before John began asking her about the “dating market.”

Highlights A passerby confronted an influencer known as “rizzzcam” while he was filming a woman using Ray-Ban’s smart glasses.

The influencer, Cameron John, is known for creating content in which he flirts with women at the beach or during nights out.

The passerby called him out for wearing the glasses while speaking to the woman and asked him to leave the area.

Then, another man wearing a plaid shirt intervened, pointing to the smart glasses and saying “camera” to alert the woman that she was being recorded.

RELATED:

Share icon Content creator Cameron John was filming a woman using Ray-Ban’s smart glasses when a local intervened



Image credits: rizzzcam

The woman walked away as the local man confronted the content creator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got a camera, right? I’ve been waiting for this,” he said, trying to remove the smart glasses.

“Get out the way, bro,” John responded, backing away.

“You’re that dude, right?” the local asked, as John repeatedly told him to “back up” and “relax.”

Share icon

Image credits: rizzzcam

“You guys are creeping on those girls over here. That’s you, right? You’re the POV guy,” the local insisted before telling John to leave the area “out of respect for the locals” and film somewhere else.

The video concludes with John telling the local that he was “definitely stressing,” and then addressing his audience, saying, “This is what we’re dealing with.”

In the social media caption of the video, thestreamer framed the incident as a lesson on how to “de-escalate” a tense situation.

John was asking the woman about the “dating market” when a passerby approached him

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rizzzcam

Share icon

Image credits: rizzzcam

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes, people will try to get a reaction out of you on stream — but the best move is not to react at all,” he wrote.

“Stay grounded. Stay calm.

“We talked to him off camera and there was no problem — everything was cool.”

He clarified that he had no problem with the local man but wished he had “voiced his concerns in a normal way.”

Known for shirtless “pick-up” videos in which he asks women about their dating lives, John has amassed nearly 950,000 followers on Instagram.

Most of his street interviews are filmed at the beach or during a night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man confronted John for “creeping” on the woman and asked him to leave the area “out of respect for the locals”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron John (@rizzzcam)



In a subsequent post responding to the now-viral clip, John addressed a critic who accused him of harassing the woman.

He said: “If the girl stops to talk to you, it’s not harassment. What this guy’s doing is harassment.”

He insisted that the woman was “not uncomfortable at all” and would have walked away from the conversation if she had not wanted to speak with him.

The San Diego content creator is known for his videos in which he flirts with women or asks them about the “dating market”

Share icon

Image credits: rizzzcam

Viewers were left divided over the footage, which has received 128,000 likes.

“He’s literally just talking to women; whether he attempts to flirt or ‘rizz’ them is not an issue,” one person said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What are the weird things that he says? I’ve watched his videos, it’s friendly small-talk,” another added.

“You handled that so well,” a third praised.

However, others slammed the internet personality for making the woman uncomfortable.

In a separate video, he accused the same local of “assaulting” him in the viral interaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron John (@rizzzcam)



“Notice how the girl immediately disappears as soon as the other guy intervenes. She did not want to talk to you,” one person penned.

“That’s why she was leading with ‘I have a boyfriend.’ And you clearly saw her walk away, so to your point: stop making women uncomfortable,” commented someone else.

“Stop harassing women on the street and you won’t get into these interactions,” agreed a separate user.

Though the interaction was filmed simultaneously with two cameras—the glasses camera and a larger, traditional one—people commented that it was still non-consensual, as the woman was unaware she was being recorded up close.

Share icon

Image credits: rizzzcam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In his other videos, John asks women whether “size really matters” and whether they value height or money more in a partner. In others, he approaches them with compliments and asks if they’re single.

John later posted another video showing a tense interaction with the same local, during which the influencer accuses the man of assault.

The clip also captures another individual grabbing John’s glasses and smashing them on the ground.

John says he posts his videos to encourage people to “level up their social game”

Share icon

Image credits: rizzzcam

On Kick, a platform where he frequently livestreams, John describes his content as “entertaining, bold interactions that inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and level up your social game.”

He adds: “Expect high-energy vibes, fun conversations, and raw, real moments that’ll keep you entertained while helping you build confidence in everyday life.”

People referred to the local man as a “community hero” for confronting John

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: melcantseewell

Share icon

Image credits: toricat19_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DonA50398021506

Share icon

Image credits: Kiko57678

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PeasantAbu

Share icon

Image credits: suayrez

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ElCringeFactory

Share icon

Image credits: skill_of_life

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cmaulsby

Share icon

Image credits: GoodTimesArie

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: x_Slaanesh74

Share icon

Image credits: jokekerr

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nicothefree

Share icon

Image credits: CryptoHabibi7

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: OlooneyJohn

Share icon

Image credits: MohiniWealth

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: xeenastoopider

Share icon

Image credits: QUINCYLANDx

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BishupH

Share icon

Image credits: romeo_bandit

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon