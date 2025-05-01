Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hero” Confronts “Creepy” Influencer As He Secretly Films Woman With Smart Glasses
Man wearing smart glasses confronts another man outdoors near a shaved ice and pizza stand in a public area.
News, US

“Hero” Confronts “Creepy” Influencer As He Secretly Films Woman With Smart Glasses

A content creator wearing Meta’s Ray-Ban AI glasses was confronted by a passerby in San Diego while secretly filming a woman on the street.

Cameron John, known as “rizzzcam,” was asking the woman about her dating life while wearing the $379 glasses, which can record and livestream video.

The woman mentioned that she had a boyfriend before John began asking her about the “dating market.”

Highlights
  • A passerby confronted an influencer known as “rizzzcam” while he was filming a woman using Ray-Ban’s smart glasses.
  • The influencer, Cameron John, is known for creating content in which he flirts with women at the beach or during nights out.
  • The passerby called him out for wearing the glasses while speaking to the woman and asked him to leave the area.

Then, another man wearing a plaid shirt intervened, pointing to the smart glasses and saying “camera” to alert the woman that she was being recorded.

    Content creator Cameron John was filming a woman using Ray-Ban’s smart glasses when a local intervened
    Woman confronts creepy influencer secretly filming with smart glasses outside near a blue structure on a sunny day.

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    The woman walked away as the local man confronted the content creator.

    “You’ve got a camera, right? I’ve been waiting for this,” he said, trying to remove the smart glasses.

    “Get out the way, bro,” John responded, backing away.

    “You’re that dude, right?” the local asked, as John repeatedly told him to “back up” and “relax.”

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    “You guys are creeping on those girls over here. That’s you, right? You’re the POV guy,” the local insisted before telling John to leave the area “out of respect for the locals” and film somewhere else.

    The video concludes with John telling the local that he was “definitely stressing,” and then addressing his audience, saying, “This is what we’re dealing with.”

    In the social media caption of the video, thestreamer framed the incident as a lesson on how to “de-escalate” a tense situation.

    John was asking the woman about the “dating market” when a passerby approached him

    Man confronts creepy influencer filming woman with smart glasses during street interaction near colorful mural.

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    Man confronts creepy influencer secretly filming woman with smart glasses near a colorful food stand outdoors.

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    “Sometimes, people will try to get a reaction out of you on stream — but the best move is not to react at all,” he wrote.

    “Stay grounded. Stay calm.

    “We talked to him off camera and there was no problem — everything was cool.”

    He clarified that he had no problem with the local man but wished he had “voiced his concerns in a normal way.”

    Known for shirtless “pick-up” videos in which he asks women about their dating lives, John has amassed nearly 950,000 followers on Instagram.

    Most of his street interviews are filmed at the beach or during a night out.

    The man confronted John for “creeping” on the woman and asked him to leave the area “out of respect for the locals”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Cameron John (@rizzzcam)


    In a subsequent post responding to the now-viral clip, John addressed a critic who accused him of harassing the woman.

    He said: “If the girl stops to talk to you, it’s not harassment. What this guy’s doing is harassment.”

    He insisted that the woman was “not uncomfortable at all” and would have walked away from the conversation if she had not wanted to speak with him.

    The San Diego content creator is known for his videos in which he flirts with women or asks them about the “dating market”

    Man with glasses and light beard in hallway, related to hero confronting creepy influencer secretly filming woman with smart glasses.

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    Viewers were left divided over the footage, which has received 128,000 likes.

    “He’s literally just talking to women; whether he attempts to flirt or ‘rizz’ them is not an issue,” one person said.

    “What are the weird things that he says? I’ve watched his videos, it’s friendly small-talk,” another added.

    “You handled that so well,” a third praised.

    However, others slammed the internet personality for making the woman uncomfortable.

    In a separate video, he accused the same local of “assaulting” him in the viral interaction

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Cameron John (@rizzzcam)


    “Notice how the girl immediately disappears as soon as the other guy intervenes. She did not want to talk to you,” one person penned.

    “That’s why she was leading with ‘I have a boyfriend.’ And you clearly saw her walk away, so to your point: stop making women uncomfortable,” commented someone else.

    “Stop harassing women on the street and you won’t get into these interactions,” agreed a separate user.

    Though the interaction was filmed simultaneously with two cameras—the glasses camera and a larger, traditional one—people commented that it was still non-consensual, as the woman was unaware she was being recorded up close.

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    In his other videos, John asks women whether “size really matters” and whether they value height or money more in a partner. In others, he approaches them with compliments and asks if they’re single.

    John later posted another video showing a tense interaction with the same local, during which the influencer accuses the man of assault. 

    The clip also captures another individual grabbing John’s glasses and smashing them on the ground.

    John says he posts his videos to encourage people to “level up their social game”

    Man confronts creepy influencer secretly filming woman with smart glasses on a city street at night.

    Image credits: rizzzcam

    On Kick, a platform where he frequently livestreams, John describes his content as “entertaining, bold interactions that inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and level up your social game.”

    He adds: “Expect high-energy vibes, fun conversations, and raw, real moments that’ll keep you entertained while helping you build confidence in everyday life.”

    People referred to the local man as a “community hero” for confronting John

    Tweet warning about creepy influencer secretly filming women with smart glasses, urging respect and calling out inappropriate behavior.

    Image credits: melcantseewell

    Tweet highlighting creepy influencer secretly filming women with smart glasses and being confronted for disrespectful behavior.

    Image credits: toricat19_

    Tweet condemning a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses and calling for respect for women.

    Image credits: DonA50398021506

    Tweet criticizing a creepy influencer secretly filming women at the beach using smart glasses without consent.

    Image credits: Kiko57678

    User reply on social media warning about confronting a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses.

    Image credits: PeasantAbu

    Tweet from user Suarez replying to a comment about a creepy influencer secretly filming woman with smart glasses.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Tweet from TheCringeFactory addressing a hero confronting a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses.

    Image credits: ElCringeFactory

    Alt text: Man confronts creepy influencer secretly filming woman wearing smart glasses, highlighting issues of privacy and consent.

    Image credits: skill_of_life

    Man confronts creepy influencer secretly filming woman with smart glasses in public, calling out inappropriate behavior.

    Image credits: cmaulsby

    User confronts creepy influencer secretly filming woman wearing smart glasses in public.

    Image credits: GoodTimesArie

    Tweet discussing a hero confronting a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses, criticizing constant recording.

    Image credits: x_Slaanesh74

    Tweet praising a hero confronting a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses, calling it well done.

    Image credits: jokekerr

    Twitter post showing user calling a man in long sleeves a community hero confronting creepy influencer secretly filming woman.

    Image credits: nicothefree

    Tweet from Crypto Habibi supporting a hero confronting a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses.

    Image credits: CryptoHabibi7

    Tweet showing user John Olooney calling out a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses.

    Image credits: OlooneyJohn

    Tweet from Mohini Of Investing questioning if filming glasses are spy gear or standard creep gear, highlighting creepy influencer filming concerns.

    Image credits: MohiniWealth

    User’s tweet praising a man as a life saver with emojis, posted on April 23, 2025, replying to another user.

    Image credits: xeenastoopider

    Tweet by Quincy describing encounters with creepy influencers secretly filming women using smart glasses in Vegas.

    Image credits: QUINCYLANDx

    Tweet reacting to a hero confronting a creepy influencer secretly filming a woman with smart glasses, highlighting the incident.

    Image credits: BishupH

    Tweet addressing creepy influencer behavior of secretly filming women with smart glasses and public confrontation.

    Image credits: romeo_bandit

    Man confronts creepy influencer filming woman secretly with smart glasses on a sunny urban street.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
