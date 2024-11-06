Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts
Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Johnny Somali, an American YouTuber known for his inflammatory stunts, became the center of a South Korean investigation that could keep him trapped in the country for a while.

The streamer, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, gained notoriety in the East Asian country for his disruptive, and often offensive, behavior.

He has been attacked on a couple of occasions by locals, who felt he crossed the line with his behavior. His actions have now landed him in legal trouble as well.

  • Johnny Somali, an American YouTuber, is reportedly stuck in South Korea due to legal troubles over his controversial stunts.
  • Locals attacked him a couple of times over his controversial behavior.
  • South Korean lawmakers debated his actions in a parliamentary session.
  • The streamer reportedly faces charges of assault and drug use.

American YouTuber Johnny Somali, known for his controversial antics, is under investigation in South Korea after a series of disruptive stunts

Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

The controversial YouTuber set foot in South Korea in September of this year.

His actions have provoked local residents, especially after he posted a video of himself kissing and dancing in front of the Statue of Peace, a monument that honors Korean victims who were forced into sexual slavery during Japan’s colonial rule.

The controversial streamer, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, was born on September 26, 2000, in Phoenix, Arizona

Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

On another occasion, he uploaded a video of himself causing disruption inside a convenience store. The clip captured him pouring instant noodles on a table after being stopped from drinking alcohol. He also responded to the store’s employees with vulgar language.

He was then removed from a train for making loud and inappropriate noises.

Johnny shared clips of himself committing lewd and disruptive acts in public, causing widespread outrage among the locals

His provocative behavior has led local authorities to take a hard look at his actions, which were discussed during a parliamentary session in the country on October 30.

The backlash for his actions also includes being attacked a couple of times while in South Korea.

Somali was attacked twice during live broadcasts by locals who were upset by his behavior

He was struck in the face by a man during a livestream on October 24 and kicked by another during a broadcast on a separate occasion.

Johnny is reportedly facing two charges of assault and drug use.

In response to a Dexerto article, he vehemently denied being charged with assault.

Facing charges of assault and drug use, the content creator is reportedly banned from leaving the country

Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

“I was never charged with assaulting anyone, this is a warning to remove this post and article or I will pursue legal action,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last month, the controversial streamer’s YouTube channel was also taken down for allegedly broadcasting explicit material.

Karen Krause
1 hour ago

Kissing the Statue of Peace is disturbing. It was made as a memorial by Japan to apologize and to commemorate the pain of all the women who were made to serve as "Comfort Women" for the Japanese in WWII. These women were made to be sexual slaves to the Japanese soldiers and him forcing himself on the statue is a mockery of what those women went through.

Jules M
43 minutes ago

Although i appreciate this post because i believe the OP was showing genuine concern, it's not entirely accurate. Japan never officially apologized for these atrocities, and the statue was placed (one in front of Japanese embassy) by Korea to remind them that one is still owed. These women went through unspeakable atrocities - torture, rape and some were murdered if they no longer served their purpose. They were tricked at a young age with promises of a job, not knowing what would wait for them. Many were taken by force. And to clarify, what really triggered the anger was when he put baby oil on himself and danced naked while fondling the statue. If that wasn't enough, he told the Korean people to "get over it, it's just a statue", and "those women were prostitutes" while in hiding after the second attack. Not to mention walking up to Korean women and sexually harassing them, "Can i eat your pu___" etc. If he had apologized, this could have blown over. Too late now.

KatSaidWhat
1 hour ago

Lock the dumbass up and away from society, and most importantly social media

