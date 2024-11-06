Controversial Streamer Johnny Somali Attacked, Banned From Leaving South Korea Over Lewd Stunts

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Somali, an American YouTuber known for his inflammatory stunts, became the center of a South Korean investigation that could keep him trapped in the country for a while.

The streamer, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, gained notoriety in the East Asian country for his disruptive, and often offensive, behavior.

He has been attacked on a couple of occasions by locals, who felt he crossed the line with his behavior. His actions have now landed him in legal trouble as well.

The controversial YouTuber set foot in South Korea in September of this year.

His actions have provoked local residents, especially after he posted a video of himself kissing and dancing in front of the Statue of Peace, a monument that honors Korean victims who were forced into sexual slavery during Japan’s colonial rule.

The controversial streamer, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, was born on September 26, 2000, in Phoenix, Arizona

On another occasion, he uploaded a video of himself causing disruption inside a convenience store. The clip captured him pouring instant noodles on a table after being stopped from drinking alcohol. He also responded to the store’s employees with vulgar language.

He was then removed from a train for making loud and inappropriate noises.

His provocative behavior has led local authorities to take a hard look at his actions, which were discussed during a parliamentary session in the country on October 30.

The backlash for his actions also includes being attacked a couple of times while in South Korea.

He was struck in the face by a man during a livestream on October 24 and kicked by another during a broadcast on a separate occasion.

Johnny is reportedly facing two charges of assault and drug use.

In response to a Dexerto article, he vehemently denied being charged with assault.

“I was never charged with assaulting anyone, this is a warning to remove this post and article or I will pursue legal action,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last month, the controversial streamer’s YouTube channel was also taken down for allegedly broadcasting explicit material.

