New Details Emerge After Video Of 13-Year-Old Arrested At McDonald’s Sparked Widespread Outrage
Police officers detaining a distressed woman in a McDonald's while new details emerge after 13-year-old arrest video causes outrage.
Social Issues, Society

New Details Emerge After Video Of 13-Year-Old Arrested At McDonald’s Sparked Widespread Outrage

New details have emerged concerning the arrest of a 13-year-old girl outside a McDonald’s in Liscard, United Kingdom.

The arrest was initially linked to the controversial “5 pm rule,” a policy introduced at select McDonald’s locations across the UK in 2022 to curb the rising antisocial behavior. The rule bars minors under 18 from dining in after 5 pm unless accompanied by an adult.

  • New information sheds light on the events leading up to the arrest of a 13-year-old outside McDonald’s.
  • The arrest was allegedly linked to the 5pm rule: a ban that prohibits under-18s from entering the restaurant without adults.
  • The measure was introduced in response to a rise in student violence inside McDonald’s locations.

Now, entertainment outlets are claiming the girl and her classmates were served food around 4:50 pm but attempted to dine in. After being informed that they had to leave, the 13-year-old allegedly threw a tantrum and began hurling insults at staff.

However, reports from Wirral outlets also point to a concerning incident that occurred just moments before police arrived.

    New details have emerged regarding the viral arrest of a 13-year-old girl who was removed from a McDonald’s after 5 pm

    McDonald's storefront with pedestrians outside, related to new details after video of 13-year-old arrested sparks outrage.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    A clip depicting the girl’s forceful removal from the location by Wirral police went viral last Sunday (August 10), racking up more than 3 million views, and causing outrage for the perceived violence with which officers acted as the minor was carried to a police vehicle, kicking and screaming, dropping her McDonald’s items in the process.

    Young woman being restrained by two police officers outside McDonald's during a widely criticized arrest video incident.

    Image credits: NoCapMediaa

    Now, a post by London TV alleged the girl was removed specifically because of the 5 pm rule, and that her tantrum was caused by her being told she had to leave. The claim went viral, but skeptical users questioned the series of events.

    “If they’re not allowed after 5, how come she was served?” one reader asked, referencing the girl and her classmate who were both holding takeaway bags during the arrest.

    Police officers detaining a person near a patrol car outside a Sainsbury's, new details emerge after video outrage.

    Image credits: NoCapMediaa

    According to the outlet, the girls were served at 4:50 pm, minutes before the policy’s alleged cutoff. 

    “They wanted to eat in, but weren’t allowed to due [to] McDonald’s policy,” the outlet replied.

    “They became mouthy and hostile, police were called, and the most defiant girl was arrested.”

    However, reports by local outlets such as Wirral Globe and Crimewatch Wirral suggested there’s more to the story than a mere policy violation, particularly that several teenagers were seen fleeing the establishment prior to the incident.

    Local outlets reported that a group of teens fled the restaurant before police arrived and that the girl was under the influence of alcohol

    Screenshot of social media post expressing opinion about video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's sparking outrage.

    Comment on a forum post referencing the arrest of a 13-year-old at McDonald's sparking widespread outrage.

    Immediately after the events unfolded in early June, local outlets reported that at approximately 4:55 pm, officers on foot patrol spotted a group of teens running out of the restaurant. 

    Upon entering, they encountered a 13-year-old girl who had allegedly been previously barred from the establishment and was seen swearing at staff. When asked to leave, the girl reportedly became verbally aggressive with the officers, refusing to comply.

    McDonald's staff working behind the counter wearing uniforms and masks in a fast food restaurant setting.

    Image credits: Visual Karsa/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    In the escalation that followed, one officer was reportedly scratched in the face and kicked in the groin.

    Crimewatch Wirral also stated that the girl was possibly under the influence of alcohol, which, coupled with her attitude and previous history at the establishment, was the main reason for her removal.

    Police station lantern mounted on brick wall representing new details after video of 13-year-old arrest sparked outrage

    Image credits: Peter Fleming/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The same post described multiple officers and vehicles arriving at the scene, with bystanders, both children and adults, filming the encounter. The post also claimed one officer kicked the 13-year-old in the back, which caused her to hit her head on the floor.

    “All her friends were crying,” the post read. “Please check if your kids are okay and weren’t in the group.”

    A rise in student violence forced a restaurant in Virginia to also implement the 5 pm rule

    Comment discussing skepticism about 13-year-old arrest video, suggesting more context behind McDonald's incident.

    Text discussing McDonald's policies on school kids and police calls related to ASB after 13-year-old arrest viral video.

    Internet debate now circles around the true cause of the girl’s removal from the restaurant.

    According to reports, the 5 pm rule was first implemented in August 2022 in Liverpool following a sharp increase in verbal and physical abuse against staff from groups of teenagers.

    McDonald’s UK stated the policy was enacted “in coordination with local police” and described it as a temporary measure, specific to that location.

    McDonald's restaurant exterior with signage, related to video of 13-year-old arrested sparking widespread outrage.

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    Without official confirmation from the Liscard restaurant or Wirral police, it remains unclear if the rule was active at the time of the incident, leaving room for speculation over whether the girl was removed for violating the policy or due to her reported behavior.

    Safety notice at McDonald's about student violence leads to temporary closure for dine-in service under 21 years of age

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Regardless of what sparked her arrest, one thing is for certain: what began as a local UK rule has since crossed international borders.

    Security guard standing near entrance as teens enter McDonald's amid video controversy of 13-year-old arrest sparking outrage.

    Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY (Not the actual photo)

    In May 2025, a McDonald’s in Fairfax County, Virginia, was also forced to implement a policy banning indoor dining for anyone under 21. 

    Much like its British counterpart, the restaurant cited repeated fights and disruptive behavior, particularly from local high schoolers, as the reason.

    Teenagers walking on a campus path, illustrating new details after video of 13-year-old arrested sparked widespread outrage.

    Image credits: Stanley Morales/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald’s location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age. This decision was made to protect our staff, our guests, and our community,” the restaurant wrote.

    “Adults — we are still here to serve you!”

    Bored Panda has reached out to McDonald’s UK for comment.

    “Says a lot about society today.” Netizens lamented the circumstances that led McDonald’s to ban under-18s

    Comment by Cate Shelton about McDonald's protecting employees from abuse by minors, related to 13-year-old arrest video outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's sparking widespread outrage.

    Facebook comment by Amy Zillman reacting to the video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's causing widespread outrage.

    Comment by Louise Wickers discussing police arrest details of 13-year-old at McDonald's during widespread outrage.

    User comment discussing business practices related to new details emerging after video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's controversy.

    Comment mentioning a 13-year-old related to video of arrest at McDonald's causing widespread outrage online.

    Comment on social media in black and bold text by Louise Jenkins saying she thinks the 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's needs to grow up.

    Comment from Laurie Kaufman stating kids need to respect adults or face consequences related to video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the reason behind a policy after 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's controversy.

    Comment on social media regarding video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's sparking widespread outrage.

    Comment explaining local ban on children at McDonald's after 5pm due to repeated abuse, related to 13-year-old arrest video.

    Facebook comment by Michael Ramsawak reacting to video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's sparking widespread outrage.

    Comment from Mike Kang discussing the 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's amid new details and controversy.

    Comment on social media by user Panda Buddy about Anne Tyler saying Two sides to every story, highlighting new details after video of 13-year-old arrested sparked outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing new details after video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's sparked outrage.

    Comment about McDonald’s food quality by Mark Aiossa, related to new details after video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's.

    Facebook comment by MT Akhtar saying She got served, related to video of 13-year-old arrested at McDonald's sparking outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing minors and abuse of staff related to 13-year-old arrest video outrage.

    Comment by David Tyree discussing rules and policies related to 13-year-old arrest at McDonald's causing outrage.

    Comment by user Rebecca Rowan expressing concern about rules to prevent youth abuse at establishments following outrage over 13-year-old arrest video.

    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She had been banned and went back? I worked retail and fast food, and you had to be pretty bad back then to get banned, I can't imagine what she did to get banned from a freakin' Micky Dee's. And then to throw a hissy-fit.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is happening to our kids that their behavior is so bad they're banned from restaurants? This is so appalling and sad.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alcohol in a 13-year-old? She should know better than to drink when she's pregnant. Welcome to Starmer's Britain!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
