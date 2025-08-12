New Details Emerge After Video Of 13-Year-Old Arrested At McDonald’s Sparked Widespread Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

New details have emerged concerning the arrest of a 13-year-old girl outside a McDonald’s in Liscard, United Kingdom.

The arrest was initially linked to the controversial “5 pm rule,” a policy introduced at select McDonald’s locations across the UK in 2022 to curb the rising antisocial behavior. The rule bars minors under 18 from dining in after 5 pm unless accompanied by an adult.

Now, entertainment outlets are claiming the girl and her classmates were served food around 4:50 pm but attempted to dine in. After being informed that they had to leave, the 13-year-old allegedly threw a tantrum and began hurling insults at staff.

However, reports from Wirral outlets also point to a concerning incident that occurred just moments before police arrived.

New details have emerged regarding the viral arrest of a 13-year-old girl who was removed from a McDonald’s after 5 pm

Image credits: Google Maps

A clip depicting the girl’s forceful removal from the location by Wirral police went viral last Sunday (August 10), racking up more than 3 million views, and causing outrage for the perceived violence with which officers acted as the minor was carried to a police vehicle, kicking and screaming, dropping her McDonald’s items in the process.

Image credits: NoCapMediaa

Now, a post by London TV alleged the girl was removed specifically because of the 5 pm rule, and that her tantrum was caused by her being told she had to leave. The claim went viral, but skeptical users questioned the series of events.

“If they’re not allowed after 5, how come she was served?” one reader asked, referencing the girl and her classmate who were both holding takeaway bags during the arrest.

Image credits: NoCapMediaa

According to the outlet, the girls were served at 4:50 pm, minutes before the policy’s alleged cutoff.

“They wanted to eat in, but weren’t allowed to due [to] McDonald’s policy,” the outlet replied.

“They became mouthy and hostile, police were called, and the most defiant girl was arrested.”

A schoolgirl was arrested at Mcdonalds due to a policy stating school kids are not allowed in after 5pm. McDonalds called the police after an argument escalated. 😧 pic.twitter.com/PhxvZJkKPo — Wild content (@NoCapMediaa) August 11, 2025

However, reports by local outlets such as Wirral Globe and Crimewatch Wirral suggested there’s more to the story than a mere policy violation, particularly that several teenagers were seen fleeing the establishment prior to the incident.

Local outlets reported that a group of teens fled the restaurant before police arrived and that the girl was under the influence of alcohol

Immediately after the events unfolded in early June, local outlets reported that at approximately 4:55 pm, officers on foot patrol spotted a group of teens running out of the restaurant.

Upon entering, they encountered a 13-year-old girl who had allegedly been previously barred from the establishment and was seen swearing at staff. When asked to leave, the girl reportedly became verbally aggressive with the officers, refusing to comply.

Share icon

Image credits: Visual Karsa/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

In the escalation that followed, one officer was reportedly scratched in the face and kicked in the groin.

Crimewatch Wirral also stated that the girl was possibly under the influence of alcohol, which, coupled with her attitude and previous history at the establishment, was the main reason for her removal.

Share icon

Image credits: Peter Fleming/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The same post described multiple officers and vehicles arriving at the scene, with bystanders, both children and adults, filming the encounter. The post also claimed one officer kicked the 13-year-old in the back, which caused her to hit her head on the floor.



“All her friends were crying,” the post read. “Please check if your kids are okay and weren’t in the group.”

A rise in student violence forced a restaurant in Virginia to also implement the 5 pm rule

Internet debate now circles around the true cause of the girl’s removal from the restaurant.

According to reports, the 5 pm rule was first implemented in August 2022 in Liverpool following a sharp increase in verbal and physical abuse against staff from groups of teenagers.

McDonald’s UK stated the policy was enacted “in coordination with local police” and described it as a temporary measure, specific to that location.

Share icon

Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

Without official confirmation from the Liscard restaurant or Wirral police, it remains unclear if the rule was active at the time of the incident, leaving room for speculation over whether the girl was removed for violating the policy or due to her reported behavior.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

Regardless of what sparked her arrest, one thing is for certain: what began as a local UK rule has since crossed international borders.

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY (Not the actual photo)

In May 2025, a McDonald’s in Fairfax County, Virginia, was also forced to implement a policy banning indoor dining for anyone under 21.

Much like its British counterpart, the restaurant cited repeated fights and disruptive behavior, particularly from local high schoolers, as the reason.

Image credits: Stanley Morales/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald’s location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age. This decision was made to protect our staff, our guests, and our community,” the restaurant wrote.

“Adults — we are still here to serve you!”

Bored Panda has reached out to McDonald’s UK for comment.

“Says a lot about society today.” Netizens lamented the circumstances that led McDonald’s to ban under-18s

