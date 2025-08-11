Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Two Tier”: Mass Debate After 13YO Girl Arrested At McDonald’s Over Policy Banning School Kids
Police escort upset girl from McDonald's amid debate over two tier policy banning school kids.
Social Issues, Society

“Two Tier”: Mass Debate After 13YO Girl Arrested At McDonald’s Over Policy Banning School Kids

A teenage girl’s arrest outside a UK McDonald’s has launched a fierce online debate over youth policies and police conduct, after a short clip of the incident went viral with more than 3 million views overnight.

The viral post, shared Sunday (August 10), claimed the 13-year-old was detained “due to a policy stating school kids are not allowed in after 5pm” and that “McDonald’s called the police after an argument escalated.”

Highlights
  • A 13-year-old girl's arrest at a UK McDonald's ignited a viral debate after going viral over 3 million views overnight.
  • The post claimed the teenager was detained for violating a rule that forbids people under 18 from going to McDonald's after 5pm.
  • Netizens noticed several inconsistencies with the claim.

In the video, three officers can be seen confronting the girl as she stands next to what appears to be a classmate, with a McDonald’s worker nearby. The 13-year-old is then forcefully removed from the scene, kicking and screaming in dramatic fashion.

“That’s insane. Meanwhile criminals go free,” one user wrote.

Local viewers, however, noticed something was off. 

From the origin of the “5 pm rule,” to the fact that her classmate wasn’t removed from the scene, many suspected the incident had less to do with McDonald’s, and more to do with the teenager’s behavior.

RELATED:

    Footage of a 13-year-old being forcefully removed from a McDonald’s went viral, with netizens criticizing the officers

    Police officers escort teenage girl outside McDonald's during mass debate over two tier policy banning school kids.

    Image credits: NoCapMediaa

    “Really we’re arresting young girls and we can’t even arrest real criminals!?” a viewer wrote, echoing the sentiments of thousands as the clip made its way to all social media channels.

    “They are being so ab*sive towards the teenager,” another added. “There are far more important crimes the police should be worried about.”

    Police officers detain a distressed teenage girl at McDonald's amid heated two tier policy debate.

    Image credits: NoCapMediaa

    Similar comments argued the police would’ve looked away if she was being harassed, pointing to the existence of a “two-tier system” in the country when dealing with different individuals.

    “I wish they were this effective when it comes to capturing actual delinquents,” a user wrote.

    Police officers escorting a young girl away from McDonald's amid debate over two tier policy banning school kids.

    Image credits: NoCapMediaa

    Beyond the officers’ behavior, many viewers, especially those from outside the UK, were taken aback by the alleged reason for the teenager’s removal: the 5 pm rule. 

    Some called it “ridiculous” and “embarrassing,” questioning why a global fast-food chain would take such a hardline stance over something as harmless as a teenager sitting in a restaurant.

    Turns out McDonalds‘ had a very good reason for putting the measure in place.

    The ban was put in place in 2022 due to a rise in anti-social behavior towards employees and customers

    Police officer escorting a woman into a police car outside a Sainsbury's, relating to two tier mass debate over school kids policy.

    Image credits: NoCapMediaa

    The policy was first put in place in August 2022, when a McDonald’s in Liverpool introduced a ban on students under 18 eating inside after 5 pm unless accompanied by an adult.

    A spokesperson for McDonald’s UK explained at the time that the measure was implemented after staff at the 24-hour location had been subjected to “verbal and physical abuse” from groups of minors.

    “Over recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behavior in the area with our people being subjected to verbal and physical abuse,” the spokesperson said. 

    “We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behavior.”

    Text post from gordonbennettsuncle about stopping school children from entering after 5, linked to two tier policy debate.

    Comment on social media sparking mass debate over two tier policy after 13-year-old girl arrested at McDonald's.

    The decision, they added, “was not taken lightly” and was made in coordination with local police.

    More importantly, the spokesperson went on to share a key detail that would prove essential in uncovering the truth behind the 13-year-old’s arrest:

    The rule was explicitly described as temporary and applied only to that specific McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool.

    McDonald's exterior with people walking nearby, highlighting two tier policy debate over school kids’ ban.

    Image credits: Daniel Way/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    This, coupled with the fact that the 13-year-old’s classmate was not detained by police, and the fact that she was clearly seen carrying items from the restaurant, led many viewers to suspect that the teenager’s removal had nothing to do with the supposed rule at all.

    The teenager was arrested in June, and a fact-check revealed her removal had nothing to do with the alleged rule

    Police car blue lights flashing during an incident, related to two tier policy debate and school kids arrest at McDonald's.

    Image credits: U. J. Alexander/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Their suspicions turned out to be true as a fact-check by UK netizens revealed the viral clip was not from this month at all, but from June 9, 2025.

    Local reports describe officers on foot patrol entering the Liscard Way McDonald’s in Wirral after seeing a group of youths run out. Inside, they identified the 13-year-old, who had previously been barred from the restaurant and had allegedly been “seen swearing at staff.”

    Comment on screen by user glass2371 discussing police action in debate over McDonald's policy banning school kids.

    Comment on social media post discussing a two tier mass debate triggered by a 13-year-old girl’s arrest at McDonald's over banned school kids policy.

    Her attitude only worsened once she was asked to leave, throwing insults and expletives toward employees. At one point, during an attempt to escort her out, one officer was reportedly scratched on the face and kicked in the groin.

    Police aid was immediately requested, and the events depicted in the viral clip ensued.

    Following her arrest, the teenager was released to her parents and was ordered to attend a police interview at an undisclosed date.

    McDonald's sign against blue sky representing debate over two tier policy banning school kids.

    Image credits: Joiarib Morales Uc/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The viral post, shared by an X account that claims to post “what the news won’t show,” was in reality classic outrage bait. 

    Its framing was carefully designed to provoke anger, portraying the student as an innocent victim and the police as needlessly aggressive

    Key context was omitted, and a misleading claim was inserted that her arrest stemmed from the so-called “5 pm rule.” Regardless, the damage was already done.

    “This makes no sense.” It didn’t take long for netizens to notice inconsistencies in the alleged story

    Tweet by Joe Kerr commenting on a 13-year-old girl’s arrest at McDonald's, sparking mass debate over two tier policy.

    Image credits: thec0med1an

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the arrest of a 13-year-old girl at McDonald's sparking mass debate on policy.

    Image credits: AnnDrogyne

    Tweet discussing policy on unaccompanied minors at McDonald's sparking mass debate after 13-year-old girl arrested.

    Image credits: LeeHurstComic

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the toxic effect of ingredients amid mass debate on McDonald's school kids policy.

    Image credits: world_mission66

    Tweet from Bren Kilmartin explaining behavior linked to two tier policy leading to 5pm cut off for school kids at McDonald's.

    Image credits: BigBrenLFC

    Tweet discussing a 13-year-old girl’s arrest at McDonald's over a policy banning school kids after curfew.

    Image credits: brisology

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the McDonald's policy banning school kids after 13-year-old girl arrest.

    Image credits: Dj_Jish_Josh

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the two tier policy and mass debate after 13-year-old girl arrested at McDonald's.

    Image credits: _KevinArmstrong

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about a McDonald's policy banning school kids causing mass debate online.

    Image credits: Buhanochka_Z

    Tweet by Brunella C. expressing frustration over McDonald's school kids policy and related two tier mass debate.

    Image credits: BrunellaCapitan

    Tweet criticizing McDonald's policy banning school kids, sparking mass debate over two tier treatment and a 13-year-old girl arrest.

    Image credits: Catoiswatching

    Tweet by user Menelaus joking about a 13-year-old girl’s arrest at McDonald's sparking mass debate and two tier policy issues.

    Image credits: I_Menelaus

    Tweet text reading But they sold her food questioned after arrest sparks two tier policy debate at McDonald's involving school kids.

    Image credits: Huey1N

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing police misconduct in the mass debate over McDonald's school kids policy.

    Image credits: darklake99

    Twitter post by Mark Tournier questioning police involvement in 13YO girl arrest at McDonald's over school kids ban policy.

    Image credits: marktournier2

    Social media reaction to McDonald's two tier policy after 13-year-old girl arrested over school kids ban.

    Image credits: amkathu18

    Tweet questioning McDonald's policy banning school kids, sparking mass debate over two tier treatment after 13-year-old arrest.

    Image credits: foerster_bryan

    Tweet response criticizing the arrest of a 13-year-old girl at McDonald's, sparking mass debate over two tier policy.

    Image credits: This_Old_Lady

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the two tier policy debate after a 13-year-old girl was arrested at McDonald's.

    Image credits: 12_menke

    Tweet discussing McDonald's two tier policy sparking mass debate after 13-year-old girl arrested over school kids ban.

    Image credits: TraderJoex

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My step-son works as a Shift Manager in a McDonalds here in the UK, and he tells me all the time of disorderly behaviour from customers, and several occasions the Police have been called as damage has been causes, or staff asssaulted. This video, like a lot of videos on the internet, does not paint the full picture. In most places in the UK, trespass is a civilian matter, so the Police cannot arrest someone for trespass - meaning this girl could not have been arrested in this McDonalds for being there when the staff didn't want her there. However, if she became violent and / or a*****e, then she absoutely can be arrested for either Public Order offence or Breach of the Peace.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exhibit A in *why* McDonald's has the "no unaccompanied minors after 5 PM" rule.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nasty little madam F'd Around and Found Out. And unfortunately will probably be back there already, causing a nuisance. Even if they ban her from the premises she is going to hang around outside with her little friends in an attempt to rile the staff. Because for some reason, teenagers like that find being obnoxious is hilarious.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
