ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald’s is trying to please its loyal fans by introducing new discounts and new menu items. But it’s not for nothing that wise people say that the best new thing is the well-forgotten old one. Fans have been waiting for the return of the Snack Wrap for years, but for now, the Golden Arches have decided to revive another iconic menu item.

Yes, we are talking about chicken strips, which haven’t been on the McDonald’s menu for many years, and whose return was solemnly announced last year. And now, the wait is over – please welcome… no, not Chicken Selects, but McCrispy Strips!

RELATED:

The chicken strips called Chicken Selects appeared on the McDonald’s menu back in 1998 and were terminated in 2013

Share icon

Image credits: McDonald’s USA / Mcdonalds.com

However, during these happy 1.5 decades, the company also expanded the idea by launching the no less iconic Snack Wrap

Fried chicken breasts called Chicken Selects were first introduced in the last century, in 1998, as a temporary idea. However, fans enjoyed literally everything, so a couple of years later, the company, taking into account all the pros and cons, launched Chicken Selects as a long-term – and very popular – menu option.

Share icon

Image credits: snackolator / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 2004, and two years later, the Golden Arches expanded on the idea by releasing the Snack Wrap, which contained these chicken breasts, as well as several additional varieties. But all good things, alas, come to an end. So already in 2013, the Chicken Selects were officially terminated, and three years later, the same fate befell the Snack Wrap.

Share icon

Image credits: McDonald’s USA / Mcdonalds.com

After a short period of relaunch under the name “Buttermilk Crispy Tenders,” the chicken strips fell into oblivion with the pandemic

Officially, it was because sales were underwhelming. Unofficially, numerous fans do not rule out various conspiracy theories, like otherworldly revenge on the part of Colonel Sanders. Be that as it may, the replacement introduced in 2017, called “Buttermilk Crispy Tenders,” lasted until the pandemic. And since then – nothing, for many years.

Share icon

Image credits: McDonald’s USA / Mcdonalds.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, however, McDonald’s announced the return of both foods as a part of the new McCrispy menu

And now, finally, at the end of 2024, the company confirmed that both legendary menu items would return in the nearest future. First, chicken strips, called McCrispy Strips, and then Snack Wraps – only now as McCrispy Snack Wraps. It remained to wait a little, and after this Easter, McDonald’s finally made this decision.

Share icon

Image credits: McDonald’s / Youtube

The nationwide premiere of McCrispy Strips is scheduled for April 29, but in some establishments of the chain across America, sales have already begun, and some lucky ones have had the opportunity to try the much-coveted strips. The main thing is to closely follow the news and announcements, both from the company and from insiders.

Share icon

Image credits: McDonald’s / Youtube

ADVERTISEMENT

The new chicken menu item drops nationwide next week, but sales have already started in some places

For example, on April 22, the popular food blogger Snackolator announced the upcoming return on their Instagram page: “Super excited for the McCrispy Strips at McDonald’s because that means Snack Wraps are headed our way soon! Are you grabbing chicken strips from McDonald’s?!” Well, the reviews actually didn’t fail to appear.

And while some commenters are simply happy about the return of the legendary food, glad that the years of waiting are over, others, making comparisons with the classic taste of the Chicken Selects, clearly prefer the older option. It’s very simple: “This is not the Chicken Selects!” as one of the responders who managed to try the new product wrote.

In any case, some McDonald’s avid fans are quite sure that sooner or later the menu needs to be updated – and why come up with something new if there are nostalgic classics? “Bout time. I was actuallu getting fatigued of the current menu,” someone reasonably wrote in the comments. “Been a while since they shook it up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And still, apparently the Snack Wrap is way much coveted for the folks. “You know this would be a perfect time to put those snacks wraps back on the menu and slam those strips in the wrap,” another person pondered. “Where are the snack wraps, McDonald’s? C’mon now,” someone just pleaded in the comments, and one can’t help but agree.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, no one said that everything would be exactly the same – and the taste of the classics has been somewhat forgotten by the food lovers over the years. So most people in the comments are simply happy about the return of chicken strips and, of course, keep on waiting for the Snack Wrap. After all, this news means that the company is on the right track to bring back the beloved classic, ain’t it?

Well, the Internet was very divided as some netizens tried to draw comparison with the “classic” Chicken Selects, while others just enjoyed the coveted return

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: renegade4life97

Share icon

Image credits: jahflyx

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: YoungHDM96

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ali_alsama7i