KFC Introduces New 'Finger-Licking' Toothpaste Including Flavors Of Its Famous 11 Herbs And Spices
KFC Introduces New ‘Finger-Licking’ Toothpaste Including Flavors Of Its Famous 11 Herbs And Spices

April Fool’s Day has already passed, but its echoes continue to excite the minds of netizens even now, when it’s almost mid-April. Of course, thanks to marketers who catch literally any idea to make their brand viral – so why not turn an April prank into a marketing hit?

Big brands love to joke on April Fool’s Day, and this time it was announced by Hismile that they were releasing toothpaste with KFC’s iconic fried chicken flavor. The joke went viral – and the company’s marketers responded more than quickly. Yes, now you can buy KFC toothpaste in real life!

More info: Instagram

    KFC collaborated with oral care brand Hismile to create a special fried chicken-flavored toothpaste

    KFC toothpaste with 11 herbs and spices flavor, alongside fried chicken, fries, sauces, and biscuit in a vivid red setting.

    Image credits: KFC / Instagram

    It all started as an April Fool’s Day prank – and now it’s 100% real

    More precisely, not quite – it’s almost impossible to buy it now. The toothpaste was released in a limited edition, and both KFC and the oral care brand Hismile have already reported selling it all out. Previously KFC wrote on its Instagram official page that this is no longer a joke, and fried chicken-flavored toothpaste exists in reality.

    Hismile added some details – its official website says that “this toothpaste is like biting into a crispy, hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken. Bring the unmistakable taste of crispy, golden perfection straight to your toothbrush for a full-on flavour takeover.” The cost of one tube is $13, and for $59, you can also buy a matching toothbrush.

    KFC toothpaste and toothbrush featuring 11 herbs and spices design, set against branded packaging and fried chicken.

    Image credits: KFC / Instagram

    In addition, a $59 KFC-branded toothbrush is also available

    The electric toothbrush is made in red, it is branded with KFC lettering and depicts a classic portrait of Colonel Sanders. The device also has three toothbrushing modes and a built-in timer. However, given the limited nature of this collection, it’s unlikely that anyone will actually brush their teeth with this – rather, the toothpaste will soon become a collectible.

    KFC fried chicken flavored toothpaste with 11 herbs and spices amidst crispy chicken pieces and sauce.

    Image credits: KFC / Instagram

    According to the manufacturer, the flavor of the toothpaste includes the same signature set of 11 herbs and spices, which is KFC’s iconic know-how and has been kept in the strictest confidence for decades. Hismile also claims the presence of fluoride, the main ingredient for keeping any teeth healthy and strong.

    People standing in line with umbrellas, possibly waiting for the new KFC 'finger-licking' toothpaste.

    Image credits: Julias Torten und Törtchen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Such kind of collaborations are a manifestation of so-called ironic marketing – and it actually works!

    You have to give a shoutout to the KFC marketing guys, who managed to play on the hype of an April Fool’s joke and multiply its virality many times over. Unexpected collaborations between brands from completely different sectors of the economy do not always become really popular, but this case exceeded all expectations.

    KFC logo sign on building exterior, highlighting the brand's iconic image and new 11 herbs and spices toothpaste launch.

    Image credits: P. L. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Many people in the comments on the news about the release of a new toothpaste on the KFC Instagram page were, however, quite skeptical, claiming that they do not eat in this chain’s restaurants at all, and won’t buy their toothpaste either. Others claimed that KFC has been behaving especially strangely lately, and that even the biggest fan of fried chicken is unlikely to want to have this aroma in their mouth 24/7.

    However, as we have already said, most likely, the vast majority of the buyers who lined up in long lines to buy both toothpaste and a toothbrush will use them as just a rare curiosity. To share with their own followers on TikTok, for example. Or just to crack up with pals. After all, this is how ironic marketing works in our postmodern era.

    Many people in the comments weren’t satisfied with the very idea – but the lines and sellouts speak volumes

    Comment about KFC's new 11 herbs and spices toothpaste, joking about mashed potato mouthwash.

    Text comment expressing reluctance to try KFC's new 'finger-licking' toothpaste.

    Comment from James Barrington about KFC getting weird lately with laughing reactions visible.

    Comment on KFC's new 'finger-licking' toothpaste, mentioning their unrealized gaming console.

    Comment about KFC's new "finger-licking" toothpaste, suggesting it might be good for a dog.

    Comment's humorous take on KFC's new 'finger-licking' toothpaste concept.

    Comment by Nicky Banks about KFC 'finger-licking' toothpaste and flavors.

    Comment expressing disdain for KFC's new 'finger-licking' toothpaste idea.

    Comment by Dave Berman about KFC's 'finger-licking' toothpaste.

    Comment expressing desire for Jollibee gravy flavored toothpaste in response to KFC's new toothpaste.

    Commentary on KFC's new toothpaste featuring 11 herbs and spices, humorous reaction against chicken-flavored toothpaste.

    Comment on KFC's new toothpaste flavor and herbs spices breath concern.

    Customer reacts to new KFC toothpaste flavor in a humorous comment.

    Text message from Lando Deltoro questioning if KFC's new 'finger-licking' toothpaste is an April fools joke.

    Comment mocking chicken toothpaste concept from KFC.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

