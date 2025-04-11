KFC Introduces New ‘Finger-Licking’ Toothpaste Including Flavors Of Its Famous 11 Herbs And Spices

ADVERTISEMENT

April Fool’s Day has already passed, but its echoes continue to excite the minds of netizens even now, when it’s almost mid-April. Of course, thanks to marketers who catch literally any idea to make their brand viral – so why not turn an April prank into a marketing hit?

Big brands love to joke on April Fool’s Day, and this time it was announced by Hismile that they were releasing toothpaste with KFC’s iconic fried chicken flavor. The joke went viral – and the company’s marketers responded more than quickly. Yes, now you can buy KFC toothpaste in real life!

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

KFC collaborated with oral care brand Hismile to create a special fried chicken-flavored toothpaste

Share icon

Image credits: KFC / Instagram

It all started as an April Fool’s Day prank – and now it’s 100% real

More precisely, not quite – it’s almost impossible to buy it now. The toothpaste was released in a limited edition, and both KFC and the oral care brand Hismile have already reported selling it all out. Previously KFC wrote on its Instagram official page that this is no longer a joke, and fried chicken-flavored toothpaste exists in reality.

Hismile added some details – its official website says that “this toothpaste is like biting into a crispy, hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken. Bring the unmistakable taste of crispy, golden perfection straight to your toothbrush for a full-on flavour takeover.” The cost of one tube is $13, and for $59, you can also buy a matching toothbrush.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KFC / Instagram

In addition, a $59 KFC-branded toothbrush is also available

The electric toothbrush is made in red, it is branded with KFC lettering and depicts a classic portrait of Colonel Sanders. The device also has three toothbrushing modes and a built-in timer. However, given the limited nature of this collection, it’s unlikely that anyone will actually brush their teeth with this – rather, the toothpaste will soon become a collectible.

Share icon

Image credits: KFC / Instagram

According to the manufacturer, the flavor of the toothpaste includes the same signature set of 11 herbs and spices, which is KFC’s iconic know-how and has been kept in the strictest confidence for decades. Hismile also claims the presence of fluoride, the main ingredient for keeping any teeth healthy and strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Julias Torten und Törtchen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Such kind of collaborations are a manifestation of so-called ironic marketing – and it actually works!

You have to give a shoutout to the KFC marketing guys, who managed to play on the hype of an April Fool’s joke and multiply its virality many times over. Unexpected collaborations between brands from completely different sectors of the economy do not always become really popular, but this case exceeded all expectations.

Share icon

Image credits: P. L. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Many people in the comments on the news about the release of a new toothpaste on the KFC Instagram page were, however, quite skeptical, claiming that they do not eat in this chain’s restaurants at all, and won’t buy their toothpaste either. Others claimed that KFC has been behaving especially strangely lately, and that even the biggest fan of fried chicken is unlikely to want to have this aroma in their mouth 24/7.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as we have already said, most likely, the vast majority of the buyers who lined up in long lines to buy both toothpaste and a toothbrush will use them as just a rare curiosity. To share with their own followers on TikTok, for example. Or just to crack up with pals. After all, this is how ironic marketing works in our postmodern era.

Many people in the comments weren’t satisfied with the very idea – but the lines and sellouts speak volumes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT