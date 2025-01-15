Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
McDonald’s Spin-Off CosMc’s Faces Major Setback, Closing Half Its Locations After One Year
Work & Money

McDonald’s Spin-Off CosMc’s Faces Major Setback, Closing Half Its Locations After One Year

Everyone knows what McDonald’s is, as it’s one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world. However, not everyone knows that it also has a spin-off cafe called CosMc’s, which has a different menu than its parent restaurant. Granted, out of 7 locations this place had, 6 of them were in Texas, so no surprise that many weren’t in the know.

Now, the spot will have even fewer locations, as apparently, the company decided to close 3 of them to rework them. Funnily enough, when the news broke, netizens’ reaction could be summed up with the joke “and the crowd goes mild!”

    While everyone knows what McDonald’s is, not everyone is aware that it also has a spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s

    Cosmic McDonald's sign under a clear blue sky with power lines in the background.

    Image credits: cosmcs

    It had 7 locations in the United States — 1 in Illinois and 6 in Texas, 3 of which opened between the end of 2023 and throughout 2024

    It was reported that McDonald’s is planning to close half (3 out of 7) of its spin-off locations CosMc’s in Texas only after a year in business. 

    This restaurant is one of McDonald’s attempts to expand its business. For instance, back in 1999, they bought Donatos Pizza Inc., with an aim to become a player in the pizza industry. Later, the majority interest in the company was repurchased by the pizzeria’s founder and his daughter. 

    Among their attempts, there have also been purchases of Chipotle Mexican Grill (1998), Boston Market (2000), Aroma Cafe (1999), and Pret a Manger (2001). Yet, in 2008, the company gave up stakes they had in these businesses, as they decided to concentrate on their own brand.

    Cosmcs McDonald's packaging with a label reading "Mixed Bag McPops" on a yellow and white patterned background.

    Image credits: cosmcs

    A few days ago, it was announced that 3 of its Texas locations will be closing after only a year in the business

    Then, by the end of 2023, they decided to give CosMc’s a chance. The name of the restaurant is the same as one of the characters in McDonald’s lore. CosMc was an alien character who craved McDonald’s food, visited McDonaldland, and was featured in a series of commercials and a video game between the years of 1986 and 1992. Now, he has become the mascot of his own restaurant.

    As can be seen in CosMc’s online menu, the spin-off restaurant focuses on drinks and treats, but not hamburgers and similar food like McDonald’s does. They offer some sandwiches but mostly focus on various brews (meaning coffee, not beer), lemonades, slushies, sodas, shakes, ice creams, and bites with baked goods. So, like the dessert part of the McDonald’s experience.

    The first CosMc’s was opened in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Illinois. As the corporate website states, this was a testing attempt of a small-format experience with “its own unique brand and identity.” 

    McDonald's sign with bright blue sky background, featuring cosmcs subgroup branding.

    Image credits: Samuel Figueroa / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, the company is planning to replace bigger spots with smaller ones, arguing it works better for them this way

    People were excited about this opening. A bunch of cars were lined up for hours at this drive-thru-only spot. A woman named Tanya Michael even flew to Illinois from London so that she could try CosMc’s.

    So, with such a promising start, pretty soon, throughout 2024, McDonald’s started opening additional restaurants, all in Texas. At one point, there were 7 total CosMc’s – 6 in Texas and the original one in Illinois.

    Then, about 13 months after the first restaurant’s introduction, it was announced that McDonald’s would be closing half of the Texas locations – 3. The company announced that instead of these spots, they’ll be opening two smaller locations, arguing that such a size works better for them, as it allows them to test unique circumstances that reflect their customer base. 

    A pile of U.S. dollar bills scattered randomly, showcasing currency details up close.

    Image credits: Burst / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Currently, only one address (again in Texas) is listed on their site as “coming soon”, while the other is still unknown. Well, the announcement of new spots suggests that it is not over for CosMc, but it also shows that they might not be doing as well as the company thought if smaller locations are needed.

    When the news broke, quite a few of those netizens who weren’t apathetic towards it started expressing their discontent with such a place even existing. People started complaining about McDonald’s unhealthy food and suggesting that instead of opening more restaurants of the sort, they should opt for healthier spots.

    Well, who knows what the future holds? Maybe one day McDonald’s will actually open some healthier restaurants, or maybe they’ll stick to the brand they already have, even if it isn’t nutritious.

    When the news broke, netizens were quite apathetic and mostly talked about how instead of opening more unhealthy restaurants, McDonald’s should opt for more healthy ones

    Text message expressing indifference about McDonald's closures.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment expressing negative sentiment about McDonald's food quality.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text comment discussing healthier menu items for McDonald's like in Japan, India, Italy.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Nick Harris discusses McDonald's subgroup close, clarifying only 3 locations are closing out of 13,598 in the U.S.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Steve Roulston's comment about McDonald's restaurant closures with social media reactions.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message from Deborah Kaough expressing nostalgia for McDonald's as a fun place for children.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message suggesting McDonald's requires changes, with username "Jason Beggs" and 5 likes.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Cindy Stover Short on McDonald's food quality improvement.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    User comments on McDonald's food, describing it as over-processed and expensive.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text from Michael Eccleston criticizing menu quality and pricing at McDonald's.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message questioning the choice of McDonald's over Taco Bell, with a heart emoji.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    A comment by someone expressing dissatisfaction with McDonald's restaurant atmosphere and food quality.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Facebook comment by Top Fan Kai Kai Yassi, saying, "McLovin this news" about a McDonald's related update.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text comment from user Dan Yingst about Cosmcs and McDonalds, expressing dissatisfaction.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text message from Jason Barton saying "Guess it was another McFlop" related to Mcdonalds subgroup discussion.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Text comment discussing McDonald's as an American icon in franchise restaurants and employment.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A matter of complete indifference to the entire population of the world, beyond seven small spots of the US, specifically in Texas and Illinois. So irrelevant even to almost everyone in the US too. BP, this sort of thing is very boring.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

I'm proud to say that I have helped in the down fall of this thing.

    I'm proud to say that I have helped in the down fall of this thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
