Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

3 “Hungry And Thirsty” Toddlers Asking For Food Lead Police To Heartbreaking Scene Inside Their House
Houston police officer speaking to media about toddlers hungry and thirsty in heartbreaking house scene.
Crime, Society

3 “Hungry And Thirsty” Toddlers Asking For Food Lead Police To Heartbreaking Scene Inside Their House

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother and father were found lifeless in Houston, Texas, after their three children led police to their home.

On Monday (August 18), Houston Police responded to a welfare check at a residence on Meadowglen Lane, where they found three children, ages 1, 2, and 3, sitting outside.

Neighbors were reportedly caring for the children at the time.

Highlights
  • Houston Police found a young couple deceased in their apartment after their children were discovered outside asking for food.
  • The three children were later taken to their grandmother’s house.
  • Investigators believe the man fatally shot his wife before taking his own life.

“[The children] were out in an apartment complex parking lot asking for food,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said at a press conference, as per KHOU 11.

RELATED:

    Police in Houston discovered a man and a woman deceased inside their home after their children directed officers to the apartment
    Yellow police line tape with do not cross warning blocking the view of a metal gate during an investigation scene.

    Image credits: Daniel von Appen/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “Officers responded to the location. They asked where their parents were and [the children] said they were in the apartment deceased.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The deceased man and woman were reportedly in their mid-20s. It is believed that the man shot his wife before taking his own life with the same weapon, about 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.

    Houston police vehicle driving past cones, responding to a scene involving hungry and thirsty toddlers inside a house.

    Image credits: Houston Police (Not the actual photo)

    A neighbor, Deborah McMillan, told ABC 13 Eyewitness News that the children were visibly “hungry and thirsty.”

    “The oldest one is who hurts me the most because she was vivid in details of what she had witnessed with her parents,” she said.

    Neighbors cared for the children, ages 1, 2, and 3, before authorities arrived

    Houston police vehicles parked outside an apartment complex responding to a case involving hungry and thirsty toddlers.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to McMillan, the woman had tried to leave the man before the shooting, but ultimately stayed with him to prioritize their children’s happiness.

    “She came over a few times, asking to use the phone. I would talk to her, try to tell her, ‘Hey, it’s not worth it,'” the neighbor described.

    “Her main thing is that she didn’t want to leave because of the kids.”

    Crime scene unit vehicle parked outside a residential building linked to hungry and thirsty toddlers asking for food.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The three children were reportedly found uninjured and were sent to their grandmother’s home following the incident. A police investigation is underway.

    McMillan, a domestic violence survivor, said she was devastated, but not surprised, when police arrived at the apartment across from hers, as per ABC 13.

    “Don’t think this is your only way to live, to stay in a situation like this. It’s not, believe me,” she stressed. “I survived. I’m out. I’m healthy, living, loving.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities believe the man fatally shot his wife before taking his own life

    Police officers outside house investigating after hungry and thirsty toddlers led police to heartbreaking scene.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    McMillan encouraged women in toxic or ab*sive relationships to take action and be confident that they will lead a better quality of life without their partner, despite their insecurities regarding what that life will look like.

    “Get away. That is my main thing. Get away. I know it’s hard. It’s scary,” she said.

    “They put it in your mind, ‘Hey, you’re worth nothing.’ You’re not going to be nothing.’ But you are something. You are loved.”

    Houston police officer speaking to reporters outside apartment complex after toddlers asked for food, leading to a distressing discovery.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to data from the Houston Area Women’s Center, almost one in four homicides in Houston since January have been linked to domestic violence.

    In 72% of domestic violence cases in Texas, aggressors took their victim’s lives in their homes.

    “It’s important for our community to understand that the same victims that you’re seeing in the news could be your sister, it could be a friend,” said Jacklyn Guerra, the director of Legal Advocacy Services at the Houston Area Women’s Center.

    Guerrera said most crimes occur when the victim is trying to leave their partner. This decision would mean “taking away the power and control” from them, she said, which makes the aggressor’s violence escalate.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    According to United Nations Women, only 40% of women seek help of any sort after experiencing violence.

    Experts recommend that victims call a women’s shelter or a domestic violence hotline for support and advice when their partner is away or from a family member’s or friend’s home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They are also advised to make a safety plan and pack an emergency bag with essentials such as clothes, money, and a phone charger, storing it in a safe space so that they are ready to leave if they feel threatened by their partner. It is equally important to decide in advance where they will go and how they will get there.

    A neighbor said the mother had previously tried to leave the relationship but stayed for the children’s sake

    Police car lights flashing outside a building in response to toddlers asking for food in a heartbreaking emergency.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    You might be experiencing domestic violence if your partner: insults you or puts you down, hits you or threatens you with physical violence, often acts possessive, or tracks where you go, what you do online, or who you talk to.

    Other signs include when they stop you from seeing family or friends, get angry when drinking, force you to sleep with them, blame you for problems in the relationship or their violent behavior, or tell you that you deserve it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In many cases, the cycle includes an apology from the aggressor and a promise not to repeat the behavior, the Mayo Clinic notes.

    If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

    “They have a long road of healing ahead,” one user expressed, while others hoped the children were in a safer environment

    Comment from Al Higgins expressing concern about people not being okay, relating to toddlers asking for food and police involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Crissy Rossman discussing insecurity and gender differences in reactions to rejection on social media post.

    Comment on a social media post expressing concern about explaining difficult topics to toddlers in a heartfelt discussion about hungry and thirsty toddlers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing hope for hungry and thirsty toddlers to find a reliable caregiver to care for them.

    Comment on abuse in relationships shared on social media, highlighting emotional and serious concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing shock about multiple murder scenes, with sad and shocked reaction emojis.

    Comment from Meagan Meredith expressing concern over children being deprived of their parents by a man’s actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern for toddlers' mental health after a traumatic food and thirst crisis leading to police intervention.

    Comment from Carmen Rivera-Luiggi expressing frustration about men and emotions on social media with 157 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sadness about toddlers facing trauma after being found hungry and thirsty by police inside a house.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness and relief that three hungry and thirsty toddlers were found safe by police.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about toddlers asking for food leading police to a heartbreaking scene inside a house showing concern for hungry and thirsty toddlers.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    crime
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked as a volunteer for a local DV organization. Not only does trying to leave put yourself in danger, but the ab user also threatens the children. Many women have few options, and all are dangerous. It's also very rare for an ab user to change, even after an arrest. It's all heartbreaking.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked as a volunteer for a local DV organization. Not only does trying to leave put yourself in danger, but the ab user also threatens the children. Many women have few options, and all are dangerous. It's also very rare for an ab user to change, even after an arrest. It's all heartbreaking.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT