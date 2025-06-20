Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Women Have Never Been More Unsafe”: Bodybuilder Dubbed ‘She Hulk’ Fatally Hammered By Husband
Woman bodybuilder with curly hair and man, both muscular and smiling, posing in a gym setting.
Crime, News

“Women Have Never Been More Unsafe”: Bodybuilder Dubbed ‘She Hulk’ Fatally Hammered By Husband

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional bodybuilder Zunilda Hoyos Méndez was fatally hammered by her husband, Jarrod Gelling, in a rented flat on Spain’s Costa del Sol. Gelling is believed to have taken his own life following the crime.

The Colombian athlete was found lifeless at the property on Thursday (June 19). She had been missing since Saturday after flying with Gelling from Dubai, where they spent much of their time, to Málaga, in southern Spain.

Highlights
  • Zunilda Hoyos Méndez was fatally hammered by her husband, with him believed to have taken his own life after the crime.
  • Méndez, dubbed the Colombian 'She-Hulk,' had planned to divorce her husband due to his violent behavior.
  • If confirmed as domestic violence, Méndez would be the 15th gender-based violence victim in Spain this year.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence

Gelling was found in a bathroom with “apparent self-inflicted stab wounds,” according to a police statement.

A National Police spokesman in Málaga said, “The National Police is investigating the d*ath of a man and woman found lifeless at a property in Fuengirola.”

RELATED:

    Bodybuilder Zunilda Hoyos Méndez was fatally hammered by her husband, Jarrod Gelling, in Málaga, Spain
    Female bodybuilder in red outfit posing in gym, showcasing muscular physique and strength during workout session.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

    “In the absence of official identification of the bodies, initial inquiries are pointing to them being those of a 43-year-old woman of Colombian origin and her 46-year-old partner of American origin.

    “Officers went to the property on a residential estate about 1.45pm after a friend of the woman whose body was found reported her disappearance on Wednesday at the National Police Station in Torremolinos.”

    Bodybuilder woman and muscular man posing in gym, highlighting strength and fitness in a workout environment.

    Image credits: Las Noticias Sincelejo/Facebook

    Police said Mendez’s body showed “obvious signs of violence,” while her American-Colombian partner showed injuries consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, something an autopsy will need to confirm.

    According to the ongoing police investigation, the case has been classified as gender-based violence.

    The victim, dubbed the Colombian “She-Hulk,” had been planning to file for divorce from her husband of four years, her family said. 

    The victim’s family described Gelling as “aggressive” and said she had been planning to file for divorce after experiencing “mistreatment”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk posing with a man, both smiling in front of an aquarium background.

    Image credits: Las Noticias Sincelejo/Facebook

    Her niece, Yuleydis, told Spanish newspaperSur that the bodybuilder was going to help Gelling after a knee operation in Spain before traveling to Portugal for an international competition.

    Then, she was planning to return to Colombia alone after divorcing Gelling.

    “We were so surprised that we hadn’t heard from her since Saturday,” Yuleydis said.

    “For my aunt it was the last trip, a goodbye. She had taken the decision to split from her husband because of his aggressive behavior.

    “They had broken up already once and were apart for quite a while but then got back together again to try to resolve things, although the mistreatment continued.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply stating the most recent Instagram post was extremely suspicious.

    Image credits: ras2193

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing sadness over the bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally harmed by husband, highlighting women's safety concerns.

    Image credits: RyanMcM2533430

    The victim had reportedly spoken about her intentions over the phone, as well as through WhatsApp voice notes and videos.

    Yuleydis said her aunt and Gelling had met through their shared love of bodybuilding, and that she had never reported her husband to the authorities, choosing instead to confide in family and friends about his violent behavior.

    “For my aunt it was the last trip, a goodbye. She had taken the decision to split from her husband because of his aggressive behavior,” said Méndez’s niece, Yuleydis

    Female bodybuilder in bright green outfit flexing muscles at gym, illustrating women have never been more unsafe theme.

    Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

    If police confirm the domestic violence hypothesis, Méndez would be the 15th victim of this type of crime in Spain so far this year, according to an official report. Since 2023, a total of 1,309 gender violence-related crimes have been reported in the country.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spanish president Pedro Sánchez expressed his sorrow over the femicide on X, writing, “Our society cannot allow this tragedy. Unity and determination are needed to stop this structural violence.”

    In Fuengirola’s Plaza de España, several associations and City Hall employees held a moment of silence in condemnation of the crime.

    Female bodybuilder known as She Hulk posing indoors in a black dress, highlighting strength amid safety concerns for women.

    Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 43-year-old athlete finished second in the NPC Worldwide Latin American Championships in 2021.

    In addition to her career as a bodybuilder, she also posted content on the adult platform OF, where she had amassed over 100,000 followers.

    Dubbed the Colombian “She Hulk,” Méndez placed second in the NPC Worldwide Latin American Championships in 2021


    Méndez’s coach, Branden Ray, paid tribute to her in an emotional social media post, highlighting her remarkable potential in the world of bodybuilding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We had 17 days until we were going to hit the stage and shock the world my friend,” he wrote.

    “I told you that you could possibly be top 10 in the world by the end of this year and I meant it.

    “We were so close to the end but the closest person to you ended it too soon.

    Domestic violence should never be taken lightly, because it can leave many with a heavy heart. Rest in paradise.”

    Man and muscular woman posing for a selfie at a cafe, highlighting bodybuilder dubbed she hulk in public setting.

    Image credits: Jarrod Gelling/SoundCloud

    Comment by Julz Bennett saying doesnt matter what she said no excuses with reactions thumbs up and crying face emojis on social media post about bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally hammered by husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Adelina Goncalves expressing condolences and reflecting on the fatal attack of a bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk.
    Behnaz Azar, Méndez’s coach and close friend, also paid tribute to the “kind, strong” athlete.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know where to begin. My heart is broken, my mind is clouded, and my soul is drowning in shock and sorrow.

    “My kind, strong, fierce friend. The most powerful woman I knew in the world of bodybuilding, yet with the gentlest heart.

    “Your weren’t just a friend, you were my sister, my teammate, my safe place. You were a part of me.

    “We had dreams. Big ones. We were going to travel the world together, step onto the competition stage side by side, and chase the goals we poured our heart into. Now all that’s left is silence, and a wound so deep I know it will never fully heal.”

    Jarrod Gelling, her husband of four years, is believed to have taken his own life after committing the crime

    Female bodybuilder with muscular physique posing indoors, highlighting the She Hulk nickname and safety concerns for women.

    Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

    Female bodybuilder with muscular physique posing in pink lingerie on a balcony, representing bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk.

    Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Azar said the news of the crime “shattered” something inside of him and wrote, “It doesn’t feel real. You didn’t deserve this. No-one like you ever does.

    “Amy, I will carry your memory with me always, in every rep, every journey, every moment my heart aches for you.

    “Until we meet again, in a world kinder than this one. Rest in peace, my shining star.”

    People lamented the tragic news of the famous bodybuilder and sent their condolences to her family

    Twitter user praising a female bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk, highlighting growing concerns about women’s safety.

    Image credits: yanklegionnaire

    Twitter reply expressing shock to news about bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally attacked by husband.

    Image credits: localleftjerk

    Twitter user replying to a message, expressing sympathy about bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally hammered by husband.

    Image credits: LusiaShinra

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about turmoil in relationship of bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk, highlighting concerns over women’s safety and violence risks.

    Image credits: SolemnRose

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Rook expressing grief over the bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally hammered by husband case.

    Image credits: DrowTav

    Tweet from bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk expressing rest in peace, highlighting women's safety concerns in a tragic incident.

    Image credits: Miguelfit32

    Tweet expressing sadness about the fatal hammer attack on bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk, highlighting women have never been more unsafe.

    Image credits: _RSpires

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing condolences related to the bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally harmed by husband.

    Image credits: Coty_SJ2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user Kevin Garris stating women have never been more unsafe in relation to a bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk.

    Comment reading Poor woman that's awful, expressing sympathy related to women being unsafe and a bodybuilder's fatal incident.

    Screenshot of a comment by Joe Black referencing a hammer in discussion related to a bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text saying RIP young lady body builder, discussing female bodybuilder safety concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Rip peace champ by Marguerita Maria Lulejian on a social media post about a bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally harmed by husband.

    Comment from Marina Reis expressing shock and sadness with crying emojis on social media post about bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally harmed.

    Comment warning women about safety after bodybuilder dubbed She Hulk fatally harmed by husband in a tragic incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a social media user expressing grief and advice about having an exit plan when leaving an abusive partner.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT