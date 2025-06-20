“Women Have Never Been More Unsafe”: Bodybuilder Dubbed ‘She Hulk’ Fatally Hammered By Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional bodybuilder Zunilda Hoyos Méndez was fatally hammered by her husband, Jarrod Gelling, in a rented flat on Spain’s Costa del Sol. Gelling is believed to have taken his own life following the crime.

The Colombian athlete was found lifeless at the property on Thursday (June 19). She had been missing since Saturday after flying with Gelling from Dubai, where they spent much of their time, to Málaga, in southern Spain.

Highlights Zunilda Hoyos Méndez was fatally hammered by her husband, with him believed to have taken his own life after the crime.

Méndez, dubbed the Colombian 'She-Hulk,' had planned to divorce her husband due to his violent behavior.

If confirmed as domestic violence, Méndez would be the 15th gender-based violence victim in Spain this year.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence

Gelling was found in a bathroom with “apparent self-inflicted stab wounds,” according to a police statement.

A National Police spokesman in Málaga said, “The National Police is investigating the d*ath of a man and woman found lifeless at a property in Fuengirola.”

Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

“In the absence of official identification of the bodies, initial inquiries are pointing to them being those of a 43-year-old woman of Colombian origin and her 46-year-old partner of American origin.

“Officers went to the property on a residential estate about 1.45pm after a friend of the woman whose body was found reported her disappearance on Wednesday at the National Police Station in Torremolinos.”

Image credits: Las Noticias Sincelejo/Facebook

Police said Mendez’s body showed “obvious signs of violence,” while her American-Colombian partner showed injuries consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, something an autopsy will need to confirm.

According to the ongoing police investigation, the case has been classified as gender-based violence.



The victim, dubbed the Colombian “She-Hulk,” had been planning to file for divorce from her husband of four years, her family said.

Image credits: Las Noticias Sincelejo/Facebook

Her niece, Yuleydis, told Spanish newspaperSur that the bodybuilder was going to help Gelling after a knee operation in Spain before traveling to Portugal for an international competition.

Then, she was planning to return to Colombia alone after divorcing Gelling.

“We were so surprised that we hadn’t heard from her since Saturday,” Yuleydis said.

“For my aunt it was the last trip, a goodbye. She had taken the decision to split from her husband because of his aggressive behavior.

“They had broken up already once and were apart for quite a while but then got back together again to try to resolve things, although the mistreatment continued.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Female Muscle (@amymuscle_ifbbpro)

Image credits: ras2193

Image credits: RyanMcM2533430

The victim had reportedly spoken about her intentions over the phone, as well as through WhatsApp voice notes and videos.

Yuleydis said her aunt and Gelling had met through their shared love of bodybuilding, and that she had never reported her husband to the authorities, choosing instead to confide in family and friends about his violent behavior.

Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

If police confirm the domestic violence hypothesis, Méndez would be the 15th victim of this type of crime in Spain so far this year, according to an official report. Since 2023, a total of 1,309 gender violence-related crimes have been reported in the country.

Spanish president Pedro Sánchez expressed his sorrow over the femicide on X, writing, “Our society cannot allow this tragedy. Unity and determination are needed to stop this structural violence.”

In Fuengirola’s Plaza de España, several associations and City Hall employees held a moment of silence in condemnation of the crime.

Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

The 43-year-old athlete finished second in the NPC Worldwide Latin American Championships in 2021.

In addition to her career as a bodybuilder, she also posted content on the adult platform OF, where she had amassed over 100,000 followers.

Méndez’s coach, Branden Ray, paid tribute to her in an emotional social media post, highlighting her remarkable potential in the world of bodybuilding.

“We had 17 days until we were going to hit the stage and shock the world my friend,” he wrote.

“I told you that you could possibly be top 10 in the world by the end of this year and I meant it.

“We were so close to the end but the closest person to you ended it too soon.

“Domestic violence should never be taken lightly, because it can leave many with a heavy heart. Rest in paradise.”

Image credits: Jarrod Gelling/SoundCloud

“I don’t know where to begin. My heart is broken, my mind is clouded, and my soul is drowning in shock and sorrow.

“My kind, strong, fierce friend. The most powerful woman I knew in the world of bodybuilding, yet with the gentlest heart.

“Your weren’t just a friend, you were my sister, my teammate, my safe place. You were a part of me.

“We had dreams. Big ones. We were going to travel the world together, step onto the competition stage side by side, and chase the goals we poured our heart into. Now all that’s left is silence, and a wound so deep I know it will never fully heal.”

Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

Image credits: amymuscle_ifbbpro

Azar said the news of the crime “shattered” something inside of him and wrote, “It doesn’t feel real. You didn’t deserve this. No-one like you ever does.

“Amy, I will carry your memory with me always, in every rep, every journey, every moment my heart aches for you.

“Until we meet again, in a world kinder than this one. Rest in peace, my shining star.”

People lamented the tragic news of the famous bodybuilder and sent their condolences to her family

Image credits: yanklegionnaire

Image credits: localleftjerk

Image credits: LusiaShinra

Image credits: SolemnRose

Image credits: DrowTav

Image credits: Miguelfit32

Image credits: _RSpires

Image credits: Coty_SJ2

