Fiery Debate After University Professor Claims Women Commit Domestic Violence As Much As Men
University professor wearing glasses and speaking on women committing domestic violence as much as men debate.
Crime, News

Fiery Debate After University Professor Claims Women Commit Domestic Violence As Much As Men

Will she or won’t she? Questions are swirling around whether a professor in Australia will get canned for her comments about domestic violence or not.

Dr. Fiona Girkin is an associate lecturer in Policing and Emergency Management at the University of Tasmania. Her job is to teach new Tasmania Police recruits about family and domestic violence.

Highlights
  • A female professor at the University of Tasmania is under review after an interview with a known anti-feminist
  • Fiona Girkin told Bettina Arndt that there were just as many women committing violence against men
  • Depending on their personal identity politics, reactions from netizens have been mixed

Recently, she appeared in a video interview with controversial conservative media figure, Bettina Arndt. In the interview, Girkin talked about how, in listening to the officers she has worked with, there were just as many female offenders in domestic violence cases as there were male. 

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Tasmanian University Professor under fire for seeming to agree with erroneous domestic violence data

    Silhouettes of a man and woman arguing passionately, illustrating domestic violence debate between genders.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    University professor with glasses and curly hair sparking fiery debate on women committing domestic violence as much as men

    Image credits: Research Gate

    “It’s not males that are the offenders, it’s equally both men and women and that’s something that’s certainly coming back from all levels of policing that they’re telling me,” she told Arndt in the interview.

    Because of Arndt’s status as a contentious and outspoken advocate for men’s rights, the media and the public took notice when Girkin appeared on her show.

    In the interview, Arndt asks Girkin if she teaches police about the “international research showing that in most violent homes, most males and females are violent and women often instigate violence? The data’s well and truly out there,” Arndt says.

    To that, Girkin agrees, saying that what she’s hearing from experienced police officers is that “they’re seeing just as many women as they are men in domestic violence situations as the perpetrator.”

    Girkin placed on “assessment” after interview with a known men’s advocate and provocateur

    University professor Bettina Arndt speaking about domestic violence, highlighting debates on women and men’s roles.

    Image credits: Bettina Arndt

    University of Tasmania building at sunset, related to fiery debate on women and men committing domestic violence equally

    Image credits: UpGrad

    Not long after the interview, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation did a story on Girkin’s statements, reporting that she supported Arndt’s erroneous data. According to the ABC, which quotes stats from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, last year there were more than 1,580 domestic violence offenders in Tasmania, with 81 per cent of those being male.

    After university officials found out about Girkin’s interview with Arndt, they opened an investigation and ultimately put Girkin under “assessment” until further notice.

    Two women in a video call discussing domestic violence as much as men in an online debate setting.

    Image credits: Bettina Arndt

    Regarding Girkin’s role with the Tasmania Police, the department put out a statement saying that “the opinions stated by Dr Girkin are not in line with the principles Tasmania Police supports in dealing with family violence,” and that she would not be teaching police recruits until the investigation with the university was complete.  

    “The stats don’t back you up”: Girkin gets pushback over use of incorrect data

    University professor discussing domestic violence claims that women commit violence as much as men in a debate setting.

    Image credits: Bettina Arndt

    In the following days, Girkin has been speaking out about the incident. During an interview on the Ben Fordum 2GB podcast, the host told Girkin that “Obviously, the statistics don’t back you up there. And the cops I talked to say, look, there are more women now than we used to see, but still 80%, 90% are men.”

    To which she replied, “And they’re the stats. They’re the numbers. And I guess I can’t argue with those.” Girkin maintains that even though the majority of offenders are men, there is often more that lies behind the scenes that explains the full picture.

    University professor with glasses discusses women and men domestic violence, addressing manipulative behaviors in a bold debate.

    Image credits: Bettina Arndt

    Commenter Neil Lightfoot questioning claim about women committing domestic violence as much as men in a heated online debate.

    Comment reading It’s getting the police to even get involved that’s half the issue in a discussion about domestic violence debate.

    “I’m looking at human beings and who’s in danger and who’s not, rather than looking at it as a gender problem. Of course, in most circumstances, they’re going to find that if it’s a physical violence situation often it is the male, but I want them to go in and look at behaviour, not at gender, because I think that can bias how they view the situation,” Girkin said.

    “Patriarchal foot soldiers”: comments have been mixed about Girkin’s interview

    University professor with glasses speaking about women and men in domestic violence debate indoors.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

    Comment by Adam Leach warning of backlash against professor amid fiery debate on women and domestic violence claims.

    Netizens’ comments have been mixed, depending on their personal identity politics. Some support the views of Arndt:

    “About time this in justice against men is discussed openly, without public opinion villifying every person daring to raise the red flags. Thank you for sharing,” one person said.

    “I knew a couple in a town where I worked and the wife was beating up on her husband. I applaud Fiona for pointing out that these matters need to be investigated,” another said.

    “Men are often the silent victims. Many women have been perpetrators. Maybe not as common but it definitely happens more often than most people would like to think,” said a commentator.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

    Meanwhile, other comments have been critical of Girkin and Arndt. 

    “There is a special place in hell for these women,” one person said.

    Still another said: “Good grief! These type of women are scary – an uninformed academic with obviously very limited, sheltered and privileged life experience.”

    “Patriarchal foot soldiers 😡”

    Another person said: ”I am SHOCKED. A literal professional at a university with access to huge amounts of research which CLEARLY shows that males dominate as DV perpetrators. Absolutely abhorrent.”

    Bettina Arndt flipped from relationship therapist to men’s advocate in the 1990s

    Comment by Andrew Reis praising a Tasmanian interview amid a fiery debate on domestic violence by women and men.

    In a paradoxical turn, it’s interesting to note that Arndt wasn’t always such a strong advocate for men. Earlier in her career, she was a self-proclaimed feminist and adult intimacy therapist, one of the first in Australia. She rose to prominence in the 1970s as an editor for The Forum, an Australian magazine about intercourse. 

    Indeed, in her role as “leader” of the country’s adult intimacy revolution, she pushed for more discussion about women’s orientation, tolerance for different preference of partners, and at the time, praised the introduction of laws criminalizing intimacy violence within a marriage in South Australia.

    Image credits: Bettina Arndt

    But then, in the 1990s, something changed. She began embracing more socially conservative ideas about relationships and family, criticizing people who have children out of wedlock. In interviews, Arndt has said of her change of heart that she “spent her early career lobbying for women but turned to men when I realised how lousy they are about advocating for issues that affect their private lives.” 

    Now she is seen as a feminist instigator, authoring a book that she released in the heat of the global #MeToo movement entitled #MenToo. Her critics say the provocations and outrageous statements are just meant to get attention. “To Arndt’s frustration, the male revolution she advocated of political reaction against feminism had failed to emerge,” said a lecturer at Macquarie Law School who has studied Arndt.

    In the UK, a man reported being abused at the hands of a woman for years, even exposing how she defecated on him

    University professor with beard and gray sweater in low light discussing women and men domestic violence debate.

    Image credits: Channel 5

    Woman aggressively raising a glass while a man sits on a couch in a living room, illustrating domestic violence debate.

    Image credits: Channel 5

    Last year, the world learned about the horrific abuse sustained by a male in Bubwith, East Yorkshire in England.

    Richard Spencer was featured in a documentary from Channel 5 about his violent ex-partner, Sheree, which included several scenes of the abuse recorded on a nanny-cam. In the doc, Spencer described the appalling treatment he suffered, including one incident in which his ex-wife used his head as a toilet. 

    Image credits: Channel 5

    “I was sitting on the bedroom floor because Sheree wouldn’t let me sit on the bed. She got up to go to the toilet, and I was facing where the bathroom was; the next minute, I just realized that she defecated on my head,” Spencer said in the documentary.

    In 2023, a judge sentenced his ex-wife to four years in jail for her actions.

    The interview sparked a flood of mixed reactions regarding the veracity of the professor’s statements

    Comment by Jan Barratt discussing women's role in domestic violence during a fiery debate on professor's claims.

    Facebook comment by Ian Hartley stating no evidence equals no crime, related to motives including wealth, about domestic violence debate.

    Comment by Damien Mark on domestic violence cases, sharing his experience and noting the ongoing debate about women and men perpetrators.

    Comment from Kerri Dean discussing equal recognition of male and female domestic violence victims in an online debate.

    Comment on social media discussing domestic violence and equality related to women committing domestic violence as much as men.

    Facebook comment by Lynette Cameron discussing views on domestic violence and custody in response to professor's claim on gender equality in DV.

    Comment from Kim Mayer discussing the application of law and safety in domestic violence debate after professor's claim.

    Comment by Helen Clarke with angry emojis discussing police training during a fiery debate on domestic violence claims.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing police response and strain related to domestic violence claims by women and men.

    Comment by Kimberley Hartwell supporting a woman speaking out amid domestic violence debate involving men and women.

    Comment from Brenda Rule discussing false accusations in domestic violence cases amidst fiery debate on women committing domestic violence.

    Comment discussing domestic violence and acknowledging that women can be violent in debates about gender-based violence.

    Comment by Mark Davidson on social media expressing views in a fiery debate about domestic violence and gender.

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stats don't mean much because, 1) Most men being ab*sed by a woman don't report it, and the ones who do often get ignored or shamed. 2) In general, men and women are violent in different ways. Men tend to use physical violence, a black eye or a broken arm is something people can see and they're likely to suspect DV. Women tend to use psychological violence, and it's a lot more difficult to see: if a man is depressed/s*icidal, it's unlikely that people's first thought will be that he might be a victim of ab*se from his wife.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most men who are victims of abuse never tell anyone. So there isn't going to be an accurate number there. I've seen more women abuse men than men abusing women. I am not attacking either side here, just saying what I've seen.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bobbygoodson avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont think its equal, I do believe the number of women committing DV is under reported, but not by enough to make it a 50/50 split.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
