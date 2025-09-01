‘Weird’ Symptom Michael Bolton Had Before Doctors Shared Heartbreaking Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughters of Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton have come forward with heartbreaking new details about the subtle signs that preceded their father’s brain cancer diagnosis.

The account was shared in this week’s People cover story, more than a year after the legendary singer was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that affects approximately 15,000 Americans each year.

Highlights Michael Bolton was diagnosed with brain cancer after displaying unusual behavior at a family bowling night.

The tumor was surgically removed, but he now undergoes bi-monthly MRIs to monitor for recurrence.

Despite his prognosis, Bolton says he is determined to keep fighting and making the most of his time.

Now, for the first time, he and his family are explaining just how serious and sudden his decline was, and the many critical signs they missed.

Image credits: STARLITE/Getty Images

It all began during a casual family bowling night just after Thanksgiving, 2023. The tradition usually brought laughter and competition. But this time, something felt off.

Michael Bolton, a man known for his laser-sharp focus and athletic coordination, suddenly began bowling out of turn. At first, his daughters, Isa, Holly, and Taryn, thought it was a fluke. Then it happened again. And again.

That would be just one of many signs that something deeper was going on.

Image credits: Michael Bolton/Facebook

“That was when we were like, ‘Something’s wrong with his brain,’” Taryn shared. “Everything that happened was weird for him but not super alarming. When you look back at everything together… We missed so many things.”

Image credits: people

Earlier that same evening, the singer suddenly, and inexplicably, fell out of his chair to the left. The fall was so jarring that his daughters couldn’t understand what had caused it.

“He’s super athletic, and he doesn’t drink,” Taryn said. “So he fell, and we were like, ‘What just happened?’”

That weekend, Bolton began experiencing a severe headache. The family urged him to get checked, and by Monday he was in the hospital. That’s when an MRI confirmed their worst fear: a brain tumor.

Bolton was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer

Image credits: Michael Bolton/Facebook

Bolton was rushed into emergency surgery the moment the MRI revealed the mass in his brain.

Time was critical. Surgeons acted swiftly, working to remove what they could before the tumor could spread or worsen.

In a rare stroke of luck, doctors were able to extract the tumor in its entirety, a feat that’s not always possible with brain cancer. For a brief moment, there was hope.

Image credits: Michael Bolton/Facebook

But that hope was quickly tempered by the diagnosis that followed.

Roughly a week later, pathology results confirmed the type of cancer in question: Glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer that ranks among the deadliest known to medicine.

The same condition that claimed the lives of Senator John McCain and former President Joe Biden’s son, Beau.

Image credits: Michael Bolton/Facebook

Survival rates are grim. Even with treatment, most patients face a prognosis measured in months.

“You hear the word ‘tumor’ and you panic. But when they said glioblastoma, it was like the ground shifted beneath us,” Taryn shared.

According to experts, brain cancer’s first signs are often a combination of physical and behavioral symptoms

Image credits: Michael Bolton/Facebook

By the time Bolton was diagnosed in December 2023, he had already been experiencing symptoms for weeks.

In mid-November, while performing at a charity event on Richard Branson’s Necker Island, he began experiencing nausea and balance issues. At the time, his daughters blamed stress, travel, and overwork.

“He’d been working nonstop that whole time. Traveling, doing shows, doing all of these things. We were like, he’s getting older, he’s tired, he’s stressed out,” Taryn explained.

“All of these things we sort of explained in a way, one by one.”

Image credits: Michael Bolton/Facebook

The idea of the singer having cancer was inconceivable, especially in light of Bolton’s career, which was thriving after the release of a new album, his appearance on The Masked Singer, and a guest participation in The Fabulous Four.

But under the lights, his health was deteriorating rapidly.

According to a 2024 study by the Romanian University of Grigore, the earliest signs of brain cancer are personality changes, speech disruptions, coordination issues, and “strange” behavior that others notice before the patient does.

This combination of behavioral and physical changes can often be the key to identifying the illness. One thing is having a migraine, the other is when it’s accompanied by inexplicable changes in conduct.

Bolton remains under observation, undergoing MRI scans every two months as he grapples with the weight of mortality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bolton (@michaelbolton)

Bolton underwent radiation and chemotherapy following surgery and completed treatment in October 2024. However, glioblastoma is notorious for coming back.

The singer had a second brain surgery in December 2024 to deal with an infection. He now undergoes MRIs every two months to ensure the tumor hasn’t returned. His most recent scan in April 2025 was clear.

These days, Bolton clings to a routine consisting of meditation, golf, voice lessons, and sessions with a personal trainer.

Outwardly, it’s business as usual. But behind that structure lies a sobering truth: he is a man now living with the daily awareness that time is no longer guaranteed.

“How do I give things that they can take forward?” he asked.

“Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give… I want to be on the right side of that, so they feel great about who they are.”

And while the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Michael Bolton is not backing down.

“I want to keep going,” he said. “I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.”

“Terrible disease.” Netizens shared their own experiences with glioblastoma

