If you have ever had a migraine, you get how debilitating it can be. If you haven’t experienced it (and hopefully never will), it can be best described as a headache causing severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation (usually) on one side of the head. It can be accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light and sound and can last from hours to days, interfering with daily activities. So, not a nice experience at all. 

No wonder people are constantly looking for ways to fight this nasty condition. Of course, turning to anti-pain medication seems like the most sensible solution, but it doesn’t always work. So, that makes people look for other ways to ease the pain. 

    Migraines can be a debilitating experience, as one comes with extreme pain, nausea, and sensitivity to light and sound

    So, no wonder people who experience them are eager to find ways to fight it

    Interestingly enough, some people have noticed that in this case, one unhealthy thing actually works like medicine – diet Coke and french fries, something that’s been dubbed a McMigraine meal. Sounds too weird to be true? Well, let the experts have a say in it. 

    Clifford Segil, DO, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, says that the reason why Coke helps with a migraine has to do with the fact that it contains caffeine – a 12-ounce serving has 46 milligrams of it.

    For some, diet Coke and French fries do the job

    Basically, as Dharti Dua, MD, a neurologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explains, during migraines, a process called vasodilation (blood vessels widening) occurs. At the same time, caffeine is a vasoconstrictor, meaning that it narrows blood vessels. Additionally, it binds to specific receptors in the brain, which lowers pain perception. That’s why caffeine is sold as a component of over-the-counter migraine medications.

    Experts say it’s due to the ingredients in them – caffeine and sodium, which are known for pain-easing properties

    Then, what about the french fries, why do they work? Well, just as with Diet Coke, the key is one ingredient – in this case, it’s the sodium. Essentially, Dr. Segil says that the salt on fries increases levels of sodium in the blood, which causes the brain to get smaller and decreases headache pains. In fact, brain injuries are often treated with salt to decrease any edema or swelling, so no surprise that it works for migraines too. 

    Yet, despite the McMigraine meal working wonders for the condition, not all doctors recommend it due to the fact that it is still unhealthy food. So, while partaking in such a cure once in a while won’t hurt that much, making it a common habit isn’t a well-thought-out choice. 

    Diet Coke can also simply be exchanged for simple coffee, which also contains caffeine, so it might work just as well, if not better. It also can be paired with pain-relieving medication like acetaminophen or ibuprofen for the best results, something that would be called “dual therapy”. 

    Of course, being mindful of high doses of caffeine is important too, to make sure it doesn’t cause negative effects like insomnia or anxiety. Also, if the migraines are happening frequently, talking to healthcare providers is crucial too, to go through possible treatment options.

    While the combo can be useful to fight migraines, it shouldn’t be a go-to method, as it there are way healthier alternatives that might work

    Text reading about diet coke relieving nausea, related to French fries and diet coke as migraine treatments.

    User comment about discovering how French fries and Diet Coke may treat a migraine when caught early during an attack.

    User comment about salty cravings during a migraine, mentioning Doritos and a can of Coke helping relief.

    Comment mentioning Mexican coke and pizza as a remedy for migraine relief, highlighting diet coke and French fries as potential treatments.

    Comment text reading McDonald’s fries, cheeseburger and large Coke, discussing how fries and Diet Coke may treat a migraine.

    User comment about cold Coke and salted chips helping with migraines, related to French fries and Diet Coke migraine relief.

    User comment explaining how drinking cherry coke and liquid IV may help relieve migraine symptoms.

    Text post about preferring chips over French fries when unavailable, relating to French fries and diet coke treating migraine.

    User comment about using diet Coke and fried food as a home remedy for migraine relief, mentioning caffeine and sugar benefits.

    Comment mentioning making electrolyte water with lime, lemon juice, and pink Himalayan salt as a natural remedy.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing how French fries and Diet Coke may help treat migraine postdrome symptoms.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the potential link between potatoes, vegetable oil, and treating a migraine with French fries and Diet Coke.

    Reddit comment discussing personal experience with migraines and beverage triggers related to diet and migraine treatment.

    User comment discussing caffeine, salt, and electrolytes in relation to migraine relief and electrolyte drinks like Gatorade.

    Screenshot of a forum comment explaining how sodium and caffeine in French fries and Diet Coke may help treat migraines.

    Comment about using small Pringles and mini Coke to help treat migraines, highlighting French fries and Diet Coke as remedies.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing McDonald fries and cravings during a migraine, mentioning diet coke effects.

    Screenshot of a user comment describing using showers with hot and cold water to ease migraine symptoms.

    User comment about migraine relief mentioning sodium-rich foods like hot dogs and snack foods as possible treatment for migraine symptoms.

    User comment about how McDonald’s fries and fountain Diet Coke may help soothe migraine nausea and head pain.

    Text explaining how caffeine in Diet Coke and foods like French fries may help treat migraine by constricting blood vessels and relieving pain.

    User comment about French fries and Diet Coke helping with migraine relief in a casual online discussion.

    User sharing experience of using French fries and Diet Coke as a remedy for migraine relief after medication.

    Comment discussing how salty French fries and caffeine from Diet Coke may help manage migraine symptoms by providing salt, sugar, and caffeine.

