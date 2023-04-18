Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time
11points
User submission
Art9 hours ago

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

Naomi
Community member

In September 2022, Oliver was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in the base of his skull called Rhabdomyosarcoma. This type of cancer affects around 20 children in Australia each year. It’s rare and aggressive and Oliver’s tumor is inoperable. With tentacles like an octopus, its arms are wrapped around the carotid artery, around the eye causing it to turn in and the tongue nerve causing it to deviate.

Oliver had 67 weeks of chemotherapy and 28 days of radiotherapy. During emergency waits and long hospital stays he passes time drawing.

His artwork is bright and happy. A stark contrast to the life he is currently living. During the hard days, he smiles and brings joy to those around him with his funky doodles.

More info: internalbattle.com

‘Dentist and monsters’

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

Drawn during a 5-day stay in the hospital after a week of being unwell, causing him to be low in potassium. He needed 5 days of fluids, a blood transfusion, and 3 days of IV potassium.

‘A mash-up of monsters’

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

Drawn by Ollie age 7 during a hospital visit for a blood infection.

A 7-hour stay in emergency gave Ollie plenty of time to finish the outline and start coloring

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

6-hour Chemotherapy, still creating and smiling

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

A 6-hour day in the clinic for a 5-minute Chemotherapy

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

Big smiles as he finished this colorful piece!

Teaching his little sister how to draw

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

A wonderful friend bought Ollie this big bag of pens for Christmas

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

Bee Happy – Oliver teaching us life lessons. If he can find joy in his day whilst going through treatment for brain cancer, so can we

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

A mash-up of monsters and all of Oliver’s art is available at www.InternalBattle.com

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Naomi
Naomi
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda