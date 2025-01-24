ADVERTISEMENT

A mother left her viewers in disbelief after being captured unplugging her newborn’s baby NICU monitor for a turkey sandwich.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Allie Rae, sparked massive outrage, with netizens worried for the baby’s safety and demanding a CPS visit.

The shocking turn of events began when Allie Rae sat for a livestream video, cradling her baby in her arms and talking about being “hungry.”

A woman faced a wave of criticism for seemingly unplugging her baby’s NICU monitor

“I’m hungry, I’m going to have to go get me a turkey sandwich. Well, so they keep turkey sandwiches actually in the fridge out here,” she told her audience.

Allie Rae went on to say that she doesn’t want to put her baby down but could simply unplug the monitor in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) to get a nurse’s attention.

“I just don’t want to put her up, she’ll get upset. She likes being in her mama’s arms,” she said.

“I actually could do this,” she said while grabbing the cord and proceeding to unplug it.

“Look at that. I can do this,” she added.

Allie Rae filmed herself unplugging the cord so that a nurse would get her a turkey sandwich

A few beeps later, a nurse was heard entering the unidentified location and checking on the mother and baby.

“No, No. You’re fine. It’s not an emergency,” the mother assured the nurse while plugging the cords back.

“I just want to see if you can bring me a turkey sandwich,” she added.

The nurse suggested that the mother could put her baby down if she wanted to get something to eat.

The mother was captured performing the same “dangerous” act in another video for the sake of a “drink”

In another live-streamed video, Allie Rae baffled viewers once again by performing the same “irresponsible” and “dangerous” act so that she could have the nurse get her a drink.

“I was told if I needed something to unplug that, and that is what I’m going to do,” she said.

She later called her viewers “annoying” for pointing out the risks of her actions.

The TikTok mom claimed she was “told” to unplug the device in case she “needed something”

Image credits: waffles.lawyer

“You guys are so annoying. I can’t get my own drink when I’m holding her. Now, I’m going to have to stir her up because y’all wanna cry about something,” she said.

Netizens wasted no time in criticizing her actions, with most people agreeing that it was not safe for a patient or their bystander to be unplugging any kind of medical equipment in a hospital.

“The mom unplugging her nicu babies monitor to get the nurses attention for a sandwich and water..is just sick..” read one mother’s messsage on Facebook. “Being live on tiktok or social media is never that important..talking about ‘The nurses told me to.’”

Image credits: waffles.lawyer

#waffleslawyer #felon #dramatwins🎭 ♬ Karma's a B!tch – Sophia Rayne @waffles.lawyer I have uploaded all of the past lives, that I have on her from both TikTok and Instagram on to my YouTube channel – WafflesLawyer I have cut clips down to save on time, but no other editing is done on her videos. The clip of her asking for a turkey sandwich, her drink, and the charger are all on there. #allierae

“Girl stop, NEVER,” she added before sharing her own experience of watching her son in the NICU for a month.

“Every noise that monitor made, made my heart sink. And I literally couldn’t even think about eating at all while I visited with him each time, because seeing him in there just made my heart hurt to the point I didn’t have an appetite!” she recalled.

Netizens slammed the mother and claimed she deserved “jail time” for her actions

“I’m telling you with 100 percent confidence there’s absolutely no way in hell any nurse told her to unplug one of the baby’s monitors,” a bedside hospital nurse named Abby Lynn said in a TikTok video.

“Even if the baby wasn’t in intensive care, a nurse would never say that to anybody,” the nurse added and pointed out that Allie Rae could have used a call button, which most hospitals have in order to call for the staff’s attention.

Abby also urged the employees of the concerned hospital to report Allie Rae’s behavior.

Medical professionals asserted that no patient or bystander would be asked to unplug any medical equipment inside a hospital

Image credits: Melissa Penwell

“If you work in that NICU, please report this mother,” the TikTok nurse said.

“She’s already showing negligent and careless behaviour. If she’s going to act like that while the baby is in hospital, God only knows how it’s gonna be at home,” she added.

Another TikTok user Anthony Blackwell shared a video this week, saying an investigation is being conducted in the incident.

Allie Rae, meanwhile, deleted her TikTok account following the intense backlash.

The medical facility in question did not release details about the incident but asserted that patients or bystanders would never be asked to unplug machines.

“While we are unable to discuss individual medical cases due to patient privacy restrictions, our care teams do not instruct patients or their guardians to unhook any medical devices at any time,” the hospital said in a statement to Independent.

“That is considered interfering with care and is a serious issue,” the statement added.

Commentators hoped there were severe consequences for the mother

