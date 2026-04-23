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Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist
A smiling woman with long wavy hair, wearing a brown shearling jacket, stands happily in a lush park, like a visiting tourist.
Society, World

Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Chiara Jaconis traveled to France to celebrate the start of a brand new year when tragedy came crashing down from above.

Law enforcement authorities are now figuring out who to blame for causing the horror on the streets of Naples.

“Doesn’t matter how old the kid is, a life time in prison is required here,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Chiara Jaconis tragically lost her life during her 30th birthday trip with her boyfriend in Naples.
    • Law enforcement authorities are now figuring out who to blame for the incident.
    • Surveillance footage captured the moment the victim was fatally struck a few feet away from her boyfriend.
    • “Chiara … Oh my God!” he yelled, falling to his knees beside her.

    Law enforcement authorities are now figuring out who to blame for the tragic passing of Chiara Jaconis

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

    The parents of a 13-year-old boy are currently facing manslaughter charges over the tragic passing of Chiara Jaconis.

    Chiara was celebrating her 30th birthday in Naples with her boyfriend Livio Rousseau in 2024 at the time.

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    She had reached the end of the dream holiday when the fatal incident involving the teen boy took place.

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: thejaconis

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    After celebrating the milestone birthday on the island, Chiara and Livio were ready to fly back home to Italy on the ill-fated day.

    Surveillance cameras captured them rolling their luggage down a quiet street when an object fell on Chiara with great force.

    Surveillance cameras captured the moment the object fell staright on Chiara’s head

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: Ian_Collins_03

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    “Chiara … Oh my God!” yelled Livio, falling to his knees beside his injured girlfriend.

    The boyfriend cried for help, and Chiara eventually received medical attention.

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    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    The girlfriend was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. But she succumbed to her brain injuries within a couple of days.

    Investigators found that the object that took the tourist’s life was an onyx statuette thrown from a third-floor balcony by the 13-year-old boy in question.

    It is believed the boy was standing on a third-floor balcony when he threw the statuette

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

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    The statue, weighing about 4.4lbs, had landed straight on the victim’s head and left her with fatal injuries.

    The boy did not face criminal charges, as the law in Italy states that children under the age of 14 cannot be held criminally liable for any offense.

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

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    Prosecutors are now accusing the child’s parents of causing Chiara’s passing.

    They described the boy as “problematic” and said he has been responsible for similar violent acts in the past as well.

    Prosecutors claimed the boy was “problematic” and had committed similar violent acts in the past

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    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

    The couple was blamed for not supervising their son appropriately and, hence, causing an avoidable tragedy.

    In their response, the parents strongly denied any wrongdoing and washed their hands of the incident completely, saying the statue didn’t even belong to them.

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Their lawyer also said they have “no case to answer,” which meant there was not enough proof of wrongdoing.

    A hearing on June 26 is expected to determine whether the parents will face trial or not.

    The parents denied any wrongdoing and washed their hands of the incident completely

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

    Chiara’s passing triggered widespread shock in Italy, especially in the city of Padua, where the victim was originally from.

    Sergio Giordani, the mayor of Padua, described the events as “absurd and tragic” at the time.

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: thejaconis

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, also said it was a “great sorrow” and a “tragedy that deeply affects all of us.”

    “We hoped until the end that Chiara could return home to her usual life and her family,” Luca Zaia, governor of Padua, also said after her passing. “We still do not understand the dynamics. I hope clarity is achieved, even though it will not bring her back.”

    The victim was working for Prada and managing 15 stores at the time of her passing

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: tgcom24

    The deceased Padua native had left Italy behind and was working in France when she lost her life.

    She had been employed by Prada since October 2022 and was reportedly managing 15 stores in different parts of France, Monaco, and Belgium.

    Prior to working for Prada, she worked for other high-end fashion brands in Paris, like L’Oreal, Givenchy, and Christian Louboutin.

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Image credits: Mert Çelik/pexels

    Several netizens believed the parents of the boy should hold some accountability for their teen son’s actions.

    “13 is old enough to know right from wrong,” one said.

    Another wrote, “[The boy] should take responsibility for his own actions and should be charged.”

    “So the brat gets away with murdering someone? What did he think would happen launching something off a balcony?” asked another.

    “It’s just a matter of time before he does something equally dreadful again,” one commented online

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

    Parents Charged After CCTV Footage Catches Teen Allegedly Throw Statue From Balcony Fatally Striking Tourist

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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