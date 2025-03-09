ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the discourse surrounding Blake Lively has ramped up, fans have been paying very close attention to her public appearances — and with Another Simple Favor having just been released into the world, Anna Kendrick has now been dragged into the drama.

The two stars have been doing interviews alongside one another for their ongoing press tour, and the media is eager to find out if there was any tension while or after shooting the movie.

Highlights Fans analyze Anna Kendrick's body language next to Blake Lively during their press interviews.

Kendrick appears to avoid eye contact with Lively, seen in a clip shared by Variety.

Some fans say there aren't any tensions, citing friendly interactions between Kendrick and Lively.

In one clip posted by Variety on X, a 50-second video showed Lively explaining how she assumed filming the project in Capri, Italy would be way too expensive compared to their usual location of a city in Connecticut.

RELATED:

Fans are reading Anna Kendrick’s body language as she stands next to Blake Lively during their press tour

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Buckner / Getty

Soon, however, the gorgeous island won her over as she joked, “They serve you ice cream in lemons!”

And as Kendrick stood next to her, she looked down and avoided eye contact for a brief while, as she nodded along. One user retweeted it, writing, “The way Anna Kendrick is staring at the floor tells you everything you need to know.”

Others flocked to the comments to dissect the Pitch Perfect star’s body language.

“I was thinking the same, when I dislike a person I cannot look at them. I’m like disgusted to even glance at them,” someone claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Variety

“Especially because when the other person speaks, she actually looks at them. Yikes,” another wrote, referring to the moment Kendrick smiled and laughed as the man next to her spoke up.

A third noted, “Anna Kendrick has a bad rep too but she actually comes out smelling like a rose after all this.”

“She can’t stomach her any more than most of us,” said a person.

Her head was down, looking at the floor for the majority of the talk Lively was talking

Share icon

Image credits: Variety

Blake Lively was initially reluctant to shoot “Another Simple Favor” in Capri but was eventually won over: “They serve you ice cream in lemons!” pic.twitter.com/osAghvohTW — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2025

But there is certainly no solid evidence of any bad blood between Kendrick and Lively, and a few thought the reading of the former’s body language went a little too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile if you watch the full clip they are laughing with each other at several moments, more lies created by just looking at snippets,” someone disagreed.

“Not really,” another stated. “If I’m on stage with someone giving some sort of presentation, I’m not going to stare at them while they are speaking. I’ll look down, around the room, casually glance at the person every so often.

“Doesn’t say sh–t. Says more about you, actually.”

Share icon

Image credits: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Anna Kendrick’s response to a reporter who asked about her new movie with Blake Lively ‘Another Simple Favor’ being affected by “everything going on.” pic.twitter.com/gbv2AQotgG — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2025

One netizen harshly criticized, “Did you watch the clip? She’s listening, nodding and smiling while looking down for like 4 sec before she does look at her? You people are psychotic.”

However, this wasn’t the only time Kendrick seemingly threw shade at her fellow co-star, as reported by various media outlets.

Ahead of the film’s premiere at SXSW in Texas on the night of March 7, a reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked Kendrick, “Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?” as the two had starred alongside each other for 2018’s A Simple Favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick only responded with, “Oh, you know…” before walking again.

But there is no confirmation that Kendrick and Lively having any tension between the two

Share icon

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

When Lively was asked the same question, she cheerfully said, “Oh it’s the best,” and added that she was “so happy.”

Fans thought the exchange was absolutely hilarious.

“Blake is a mean girl pretending to be nice, Anna is a mean girl that has nothing to hide LOL,” one person laughed.

“She’s like ‘girl please don’t get started,’” another joked.

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

“oh my girl didn’t even stop and try to act like she was gonna finish that sentence,” said someone on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another video from Variety showed one of their reporters asking Kendrick if she felt the movie was being impacted by “everything going on,” to which the actress simply asked, “Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I’ve heard the movie is amazing.”

Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni has dominated headlines as of late, but besides a few jokes thrown in referencing the situation, those in Hollywood have kept their mouths shut.

Their trial date is currently set for a year from now, on March 9, 2026.

It seems as if netizens were on Team Kendrick here

Share icon

Image credits: shiwajimusic

Share icon

Image credits: usernamenunya22

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 1_9_7_5

Share icon

Image credits: brandinedgin

Share icon

Image credits: PumkinInstigata

Share icon

Image credits: AngieTu04062309

Share icon

Image credits: LizzyBPemberly

Share icon

Image credits: Quontez828

Share icon

Image credits: AGsSpotify

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Inder_Mannster

Share icon

Image credits: neelanism

Share icon

Image credits: RLesSantos

Share icon

Image credits: PunchlinePatrio

Share icon

Image credits: rickman51293

Share icon

Image credits: MagdaEh