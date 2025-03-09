ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the discourse surrounding Blake Lively has ramped up, fans have been paying very close attention to her public appearances — and with Another Simple Favor having just been released into the world, Anna Kendrick has now been dragged into the drama. 

The two stars have been doing interviews alongside one another for their ongoing press tour, and the media is eager to find out if there was any tension while or after shooting the movie.

  • Fans analyze Anna Kendrick's body language next to Blake Lively during their press interviews.
  • Kendrick appears to avoid eye contact with Lively, seen in a clip shared by Variety.
  • Some fans say there aren't any tensions, citing friendly interactions between Kendrick and Lively.

In one clip posted by Variety on X, a 50-second video showed Lively explaining how she assumed filming the project in Capri, Italy would be way too expensive compared to their usual location of a city in Connecticut.

    Fans are reading Anna Kendrick’s body language as she stands next to Blake Lively during their press tour

    Team Baldoni at SXSW premiere, with body language focus discussing the event in front of a yellow background.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner / Getty

    Soon, however, the gorgeous island won her over as she joked, “They serve you ice cream in lemons!”

    And as Kendrick stood next to her, she looked down and avoided eye contact for a brief while, as she nodded along. One user retweeted it, writing, “The way Anna Kendrick is staring at the floor tells you everything you need to know.” 

    Others flocked to the comments to dissect the Pitch Perfect star’s body language.

    “I was thinking the same, when I dislike a person I cannot look at them. I’m like disgusted to even glance at them,” someone claimed.

    Movie premiere scene with Team Baldoni, featuring two women on stage with microphones.

    Image credits: Variety

    “Especially because when the other person speaks, she actually looks at them. Yikes,” another wrote, referring to the moment Kendrick smiled and laughed as the man next to her spoke up.

    A third noted, “Anna Kendrick has a bad rep too but she actually comes out smelling like a rose after all this.”

    “She can’t stomach her any more than most of us,” said a person.

    Her head was down, looking at the floor for the majority of the talk Lively was talking

    Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively on stage at a movie premiere, discussing "Team Baldoni.

    Image credits: Variety

    But there is certainly no solid evidence of any bad blood between Kendrick and Lively, and a few thought the reading of the former’s body language went a little too far.

    “Meanwhile if you watch the full clip they are laughing with each other at several moments, more lies created by just looking at snippets,” someone disagreed.

    “Not really,” another stated. “If I’m on stage with someone giving some sort of presentation, I’m not going to stare at them while they are speaking. I’ll look down, around the room, casually glance at the person every so often. 

    “Doesn’t say sh–t. Says more about you, actually.”

    Team Baldoni at movie premiere; two women pose elegantly on the red carpet in stylish outfits.

    Image credits: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

    One netizen harshly criticized, “Did you watch the clip? She’s listening, nodding and smiling while looking down for like 4 sec before she does look at her? You people are psychotic.”

    However, this wasn’t the only time Kendrick seemingly threw shade at her fellow co-star, as reported by various media outlets.

    Ahead of the film’s premiere at SXSW in Texas on the night of March 7, a reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked Kendrick, “Anna, what does it mean to be working with Blake again?” as the two had starred alongside each other for 2018’s A Simple Favor.

    Kendrick only responded with, “Oh, you know…” before walking again.

    But there is no confirmation that Kendrick and Lively having any tension between the two

    Two women sitting on a couch, engaging in a conversation, one in a blue dress, the other in white, part of Team Baldoni discussion.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

    Blonde woman with long hair and large earrings at event, standing in front of bookshelves, related to Team Baldoni.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    When Lively was asked the same question, she cheerfully said, “Oh it’s the best,” and added that she was “so happy.”

    Fans thought the exchange was absolutely hilarious.

    “Blake is a mean girl pretending to be nice, Anna is a mean girl that has nothing to hide LOL,” one person laughed. 

    “She’s like ‘girl please don’t get started,’” another joked.

    Woman in a blue shirt lying down with an expressive look, related to Team Baldoni movie premiere.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    “oh my girl didn’t even stop and try to act like she was gonna finish that sentence,” said someone on TikTok.

    Another video from Variety showed one of their reporters asking Kendrick if she felt the movie was being impacted by “everything going on,” to which the actress simply asked, “Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I’ve heard the movie is amazing.”

    Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni has dominated headlines as of late, but besides a few jokes thrown in referencing the situation, those in Hollywood have kept their mouths shut.

    Their trial date is currently set for a year from now, on March 9, 2026.

    It seems as if netizens were on Team Kendrick here

    Tweet response about movie premiere, related to "Team Baldoni", expressing a critical opinion.

    Image credits: shiwajimusic

    Tweet expressing dislike for Blake Lively related to Team Baldoni fans.

    Image credits: usernamenunya22

    Tweet from user saying, "This is the type of person I avoid," related to Team Baldoni topic.

    Image credits: 1_9_7_5

    Tweet by Brandi Wolff mentions "Poor Anna Kendrick" in reply to Variety.

    Image credits: brandinedgin

    A tweet about Anna Kendrick's expression during Team Baldoni event.

    Image credits: PumkinInstigata

    Tweet about Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at "Team Baldoni" premiere.

    Image credits: AngieTu04062309

    Tweet from Lizzy B criticizing Blake Lively's movie, referencing "Team Baldoni".

    Image credits: LizzyBPemberly

    Tweet by Daniel Quontez Crockwell about Anna Kendrick's body language at a movie premiere.

    Image credits: Quontez828

    Tweet reacts to Team Baldoni at movie premiere, mentioning Anna Kendrick.

    Image credits: AGsSpotify

    Tweet about Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at a movie premiere, shared by a fan using the hashtag Team Baldoni.

    Image credits: Inder_Mannster

    Tweet stating "Anna Kendrick is Team Baldoni," with engagement icons below.

    Image credits: neelanism

    Tweet about inauthenticity by RLesSantos, tagged to Variety.

    Image credits: RLesSantos

    Tweet from "Very Moderate Patriot," commenting on a movie character's role as the villain, related to Team Baldoni.

    Image credits: PunchlinePatrio

    Tweet about Anna Kendrick's body language from Team Baldoni event, gaining attention from fans.

    Image credits: rickman51293

    Tweet by Magda Apanowicz discussing Anna Kendrick's body language and assumptions, timestamped March 9, 2025.

    Image credits: MagdaEh

