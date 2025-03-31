Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Family First Always!”: Toxic Boss Under Fire For “Insane” Messages Sent To Employee On Vacation
Family, News

“Family First Always!”: Toxic Boss Under Fire For “Insane” Messages Sent To Employee On Vacation

An employee, who had thorough plans of enjoying a family holiday, served a lesson in work-life balance to an overly demanding boss.

The text exchange between the pair went viral after the boss tried to drag the employee back to work while the latter was on vacation.

“Just can’t imagine ever speaking to any of my team like this,” a social media user said about their conversation.

Highlights
  • An overly demanding boss's text messages to an out-of-office employee went viral.
  • The exasperated boss was seen forcing the employee to work during their family vacation.
  • The employee refused to cave despite the boss's relentless demands.
  • The “insane” text exchange sparked a flurry of comments online, with many marveling at “the audacity of these people.”
    A tense exchange between an overly demanding boss and an out-of-office employee went viral

    Out of office note beside a black chair, representing family-first vacation time.

    Image credits: andranik123/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    In screenshots of the text exchange, shared by career expert Ben Askins, the boss was seen asking for a “quick” update to a presentation that had more than 70 slides.

    “Hey just a quick one, can you take a look at the presentation I just sent you, they need tidying up before the pitch tomorrow,” the boss said. “Slides 73-78 in particular are the priority.”

    Screenshots of the conversation were shared in a viral video by career expert Ben Askins

    Man in casual attire looking down, symbolizing a work-related issue during vacation.

    Image credits: ben.askins

    “Did you see this message?” the boss added.

    “I’m on holiday, remember?” the employee asked. “We’ve just got off the plane and we’re on our way to our Airbnb now.”

    Family vacation scene in a bright airport with parents and two kids, highlighting family-first values.

    Image credits: olenachukhil/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    The boss said an “important” meeting had been pushed forward, and the update needed to be made.

    “We need to sort this out,” the exasperated boss said.

    The employee went on to apologize, saying they didn’t have their laptop with them. They also revealed they had already made plans for the evening.

    The boss was seen “badgering” the employee during their family holiday

    Messages showing a boss asking for work during an employee's vacation.

    Image credits: ben.askins

    “You don’t have your laptop? Why on earth not?” the vacation-ruining employer asked.

    “Can you can [sic] find somewhere to jump online? It won’t take long,” they added, still relentlessly trying to persuade the employee during their pre-planned time off.

    Even as the boss ramped up the pressure, the boundary-setting worker did not cave and once again pointed out their holiday plans.

    “Try asking the team, I’m sure someone will be able to help out,” they added.

    Man in blue shirt focusing on laptop while seated outdoors at a café, representing remote work challenges faced on vacation.

    Image credits: Дмитрий Ткачук/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Continuing to interrupt the holiday, the boss badgered the employee and turned down the idea of onboarding someone else.

    “I really need you to do this,” they said. “We have to win this one.”

    The employee then put their foot down and said there was no way they would “just abandon” plans made well in advance.

    “I booked this week off months ago and I’m with my family,” they said. “I can’t just abandon our plans to go looking for somewhere to work.”

    The boss seemed utterly confused by the idea that the employee did not take a laptop on holiday

    Boss messages employee on vacation about rescheduled meeting, insisting on finding a way to join online.

    Image credits: ben.askins

    “Right. Good to know where your priorities are,” the boss harshly said.

    “Yes it’s with my family,” the out-of-office worker replied.

    Career expert Ben called it an “amazing response” and said it’s just “so obviously incorrect” for the boss to be making such demands during a pre-planned holiday.

    He said finding another employee to fill in would be an easy fix to the problem.

    “If you’ve not arranged that, then that is your fault,” he added. “If no one else in your team can pick it up, that’s also your fault as a boss.”

    Toxic boss's message in bold text, discussing employee vacation handover responsibilities.

    Image credits: ben.askins

    Ben stressed on the importance of letting employees have enough time to switch off and recharge.

    Otherwise, “they won’t be able to do good work for you.”

    “You can’t just keep badgering people,” he added.

    The “insane” text exchange sparked a flurry of comments online, with many marveling at “the audacity of these people”

    Man in a suit using a laptop while standing waist-deep in a pool, symbolizing work commitment even on vacation.

    Image credits: Volodymyr/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Netizens resoundingly agreed to the expert’s opinions, with many saying they wouldn’t even have acknowledged the boss’s message.

    “Why the hell are they even replying? Surely you say no and then just ignore the messages,” one said.

    Another wrote, “It always amazes me when people on holiday still respond to these texts.”

    Texts between employee and boss about family priorities during vacation.

    Image credits: Volodymyr/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    “You know you’re a bad boss when you can’t believe they would choose their family over you,” a third said.

    A fourth quipped, “Don’t acknowledge. Don’t reply. It’s your time, not theirs.”

    “Family first always!” several netizens agreed

    Man in distress at work desk, head in hands, with another's hands gesturing, representing stress from a toxic boss.

    Image credits: Pormezz

    Many couldn’t fathom making or even sitting through an entire presentation with more than 70 slides.

    “I died of boredom just thinking about a 78 slide presentation,” one said.

    “78 slides, as a client I’d walk out after 10,” another wrote.

    @ben.askins I’m not sure which is worse, the messages or the 70 page slide deck #worstboss#badboss#toxiccompany#toxiccompanies#react#lol♬ original sound – Ben Askins

    Experts have long advocated for the need for employees to have a healthy work-life balance, so that they can offer their most productive selves at work.

    Patricia Graves, a senior certified professional and HR knowledge advisor at the Society for Human Resource Management, previously told the BBC that employees in recent times have been quitting to “find new opportunities that offer better work-life balance.”

    “I think we have evolved to a place where workers themselves define what work-life balance looks like to them as individuals,” she said. “It has forced employers to offer many of those demands to attract and retain talent.”

    Social media users sided with the employee and said there’s no reason to entertain such requests

    Betty's comment on an employee's vacation-related message from a toxic boss, highlighting family priorities.

    Comment from HerboldiusFHG expressing disbelief at toxic boss behavior, with two likes.

    Employee responds to toxic boss, emphasizing "family first" and work-life balance during non-work hours.

    Comment discussing being indispensable at work during vacations, reflecting on family first values.

    Comment by Maarten criticizing a 78-slide deck, related to toxic boss scenario.

    Social media comment about presentation slide design.

    Comment with "Family First Always" keyword, questioning lengthy explanations.

    Comment discussing a toxic boss's behavior during a vacation.

    Comment by rensaxon about unrealistic work expectations on vacation.

    Comment from user Pck2224 saying, "Nobody wants to see 78+ slides" with a heart icon, related to family vacation topic.

    Comment discussing a toxic boss and vacation, emphasizing "family first" priority.

    Comment discussing UK work culture issues, highlighting employer attitudes towards employee availability.

    Comment on a boss's unreasonable requests, suggesting standing desk delivery and lunch order while on vacation.

    Comment by The3rd: "More kudos to this person! Family first always!

    Comment urging to stop replying to work messages while on vacation, highlighting family prioritization.

    WhatsApp work discussion question by user Eve, querying communication methods, receives 30 likes.

    Comment on handling work-life balance by keeping separate work and private phones.

    Comment by Haitiu about a lengthy presentation, highlighting 78 slides and 4 hours of duration.

    People Also Ask

    • Why is work-life balance important?

      Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is a key component of an individual’s overall well-being. It helps reduce stress, prevents burnout, and improves productivity at work. Moreover, an employee is likely to have increased job satisfaction when they are convinced their company creates the circumstances required for work-life balance.

    • How can employees set boundaries with a boss who doesn’t respect time off?

      Clear and direct communication, like saying, “I am unavailable during my vacation. Let’s plan ahead,” would help to set boundaries. Employees can also set their emails to send automatic responses when they are unavailable. If a manager continues to push, especially via text, employees can politely and respectfully remind them of their time-off policy.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

