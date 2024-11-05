“AITA For Refusing To Cook After My BF Tried To ‘Critique’ My Cooking With A Presentation?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you love it or hate it, cooking is something you have to do; unless, of course, eating takeout all day every day is something you prefer. But some people are lucky enough to have partners who not only don’t mind cooking for both themselves and their significant other, but might even enjoy it.

This redditor was one of such partners. That was until her boyfriend criticized her cooking with the help of a PowerPoint presentation. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below, as well as an update on how things developed after the presentation.

Cooking is not equally fun for everyone

Share icon

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman refused to continue making meals for her boyfriend, after he gave a presentation criticizing her cooking

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: eska089

Quite a few netizens would seemingly love to make a PowerPoint criticizing the OP’s boyfriend himself

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, believed that the woman made too big of a deal of a joke

It didn’t take long for the woman to post an update, sharing how things developed after the presentation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: eska089

People shared their reactions in the comments, some suggested creating more PowerPoints