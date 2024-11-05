Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Refusing To Cook After My BF Tried To ‘Critique’ My Cooking With A Presentation?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Refusing To Cook After My BF Tried To ‘Critique’ My Cooking With A Presentation?”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you love it or hate it, cooking is something you have to do; unless, of course, eating takeout all day every day is something you prefer. But some people are lucky enough to have partners who not only don’t mind cooking for both themselves and their significant other, but might even enjoy it.

This redditor was one of such partners. That was until her boyfriend criticized her cooking with the help of a PowerPoint presentation. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below, as well as an update on how things developed after the presentation.

Cooking is not equally fun for everyone

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman refused to continue making meals for her boyfriend, after he gave a presentation criticizing her cooking

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: eska089

Quite a few netizens would seemingly love to make a PowerPoint criticizing the OP’s boyfriend himself

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, believed that the woman made too big of a deal of a joke

It didn’t take long for the woman to post an update, sharing how things developed after the presentation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: eska089

People shared their reactions in the comments, some suggested creating more PowerPoints

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done. Before the update, I was just going to post "Sweetheart, not this one".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done. Before the update, I was just going to post "Sweetheart, not this one".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda