Man Refuses To Cook Proper Meals Until His Wife Agrees To Stop Decorating Their Kitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most daunting aspects of moving in with a partner is having to agree on furniture and decorations for your new home. Even if the two of you have similar taste, there are probably a few posters, chairs or knick-knacks that one of you loves and the other loathes.

Designing your living space is a great exercise in compromise and can be a wonderful bonding experience. But if you’re both stubborn, it can also create huge issues in the relationship. One man recently reached out to Reddit seeking advice after his wife turned their kitchen into an aesthetic yet impractical space. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

RELATED:

Couples don’t always see eye to eye on how to decorate their home

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

But when this man’s wife started filling their kitchen with impractical decor, he decided to go on a cooking strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ilonadesperada / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The man later clarified some details about the situation

Share icon

Image credits: varyapigu / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: 1WARMBEER

Picking out furniture and decor often leads to arguments between partners

I’ll never forget how tense my apartment was when I first moved in with my partner. I was thrilled to be there, but we don’t exactly have the same taste. And after living on our own for so long, we both had a hard time making compromises and accepting that our living space should represent both of us equally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several months later, we were happily living in harmony. But it took time to get there, and we’re certainly not the first couple to have experienced this struggle. According to Havenly Hideaway, 15% of couples avoid going furniture shopping together to prevent arguments. And 58% keep their opinions to themselves when it comes to furniture and decor, so they don’t end up fighting with their partner.

When it comes to what couples often bicker about while decorating, The Everygirl says there are a few common themes. First, they explain that many people worry about their partner’s things clashing with their own. It’s also sometimes an issue when the only things a couple can agree upon are neutral, basic pieces because it can make their entire home feel boring.

Partners often struggle to decide on a color palette that suits both of them. Or they might start to get hung up on every detail, which can prevent them from making any decisions at all. Then, a couple may give up on customizing their space altogether, if all of the fun gets sucked out of decorating.

It’s best for the couple to discuss their taste ahead of time and be open to making compromises

ADVERTISEMENT

So how can partners work together to resolve these issues or prevent them from popping up in the first place? We the Dreamers recommends first making a mood board to ensure that the two of you are on the same page. You’ll have the opportunity to discuss your taste and share examples of what you’re looking for before you end up fighting in a furniture store while looking at couches.

Both partners should also go into this expecting to make compromises. Sharing a space means that you can’t control every detail, but this sacrifice should be worth it to live with the person you love.

At the same time, couples should make a list of which rooms, furniture pieces, decorations, etc. they want to prioritize first. Your home will feel more like your own over time, so don’t feel pressure to rush and buy everything all at once.

It’s also a good idea for partners to discuss which purchases they need to run by one another before making and which ones they can trust each other’s judgment on. For example, you probably don’t want to bring home a huge painting that will hang over your bed without consulting your other half. But you should be able to pick out a few hand towels for the kitchen without an argument erupting in your household.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man’s cooking strike is justified, or should he be willing to compromise with his wife? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama right here!

Later, the author provided even more background information

Many readers took the husband’s side and agreed that kitchens should be functional first and foremost

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, others pointed out that the relationship has bigger fish to fry