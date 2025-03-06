Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Refuses To Cook Proper Meals Until His Wife Agrees To Stop Decorating Their Kitchen
Couples, Relationships

Man Refuses To Cook Proper Meals Until His Wife Agrees To Stop Decorating Their Kitchen

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most daunting aspects of moving in with a partner is having to agree on furniture and decorations for your new home. Even if the two of you have similar taste, there are probably a few posters, chairs or knick-knacks that one of you loves and the other loathes.

Designing your living space is a great exercise in compromise and can be a wonderful bonding experience. But if you’re both stubborn, it can also create huge issues in the relationship. One man recently reached out to Reddit seeking advice after his wife turned their kitchen into an aesthetic yet impractical space. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

RELATED:

    Couples don’t always see eye to eye on how to decorate their home

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But when this man’s wife started filling their kitchen with impractical decor, he decided to go on a cooking strike

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ilonadesperada / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man later clarified some details about the situation

    Image credits: varyapigu / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: 1WARMBEER

    Picking out furniture and decor often leads to arguments between partners

    I’ll never forget how tense my apartment was when I first moved in with my partner. I was thrilled to be there, but we don’t exactly have the same taste. And after living on our own for so long, we both had a hard time making compromises and accepting that our living space should represent both of us equally. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several months later, we were happily living in harmony. But it took time to get there, and we’re certainly not the first couple to have experienced this struggle. According to Havenly Hideaway, 15% of couples avoid going furniture shopping together to prevent arguments. And 58% keep their opinions to themselves when it comes to furniture and decor, so they don’t end up fighting with their partner.

    When it comes to what couples often bicker about while decorating, The Everygirl says there are a few common themes. First, they explain that many people worry about their partner’s things clashing with their own. It’s also sometimes an issue when the only things a couple can agree upon are neutral, basic pieces because it can make their entire home feel boring.

    Partners often struggle to decide on a color palette that suits both of them. Or they might start to get hung up on every detail, which can prevent them from making any decisions at all. Then, a couple may give up on customizing their space altogether, if all of the fun gets sucked out of decorating.      

    It’s best for the couple to discuss their taste ahead of time and be open to making compromises

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So how can partners work together to resolve these issues or prevent them from popping up in the first place? We the Dreamers recommends first making a mood board to ensure that the two of you are on the same page. You’ll have the opportunity to discuss your taste and share examples of what you’re looking for before you end up fighting in a furniture store while looking at couches.

    Both partners should also go into this expecting to make compromises. Sharing a space means that you can’t control every detail, but this sacrifice should be worth it to live with the person you love.

    At the same time, couples should make a list of which rooms, furniture pieces, decorations, etc. they want to prioritize first. Your home will feel more like your own over time, so don’t feel pressure to rush and buy everything all at once.

    It’s also a good idea for partners to discuss which purchases they need to run by one another before making and which ones they can trust each other’s judgment on. For example, you probably don’t want to bring home a huge painting that will hang over your bed without consulting your other half. But you should be able to pick out a few hand towels for the kitchen without an argument erupting in your household.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man’s cooking strike is justified, or should he be willing to compromise with his wife? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama right here!    

    Later, the author provided even more background information

    Many readers took the husband’s side and agreed that kitchens should be functional first and foremost

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, others pointed out that the relationship has bigger fish to fry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    5

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This problem about the kitchen already lasts 2 months, just to argue about decoration. There are so much more important things in life. This relationship will not last.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A kitchen is a organized workplace and a bathroom should be easy to clean .. All the other rooms are ready for tons of decorations.. This should be common sense..no one likes to dust up fake fruits to have a clean enviroment for chopping meat or watch out for moldy corners behind wooden decoration in the bathroom

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This problem about the kitchen already lasts 2 months, just to argue about decoration. There are so much more important things in life. This relationship will not last.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A kitchen is a organized workplace and a bathroom should be easy to clean .. All the other rooms are ready for tons of decorations.. This should be common sense..no one likes to dust up fake fruits to have a clean enviroment for chopping meat or watch out for moldy corners behind wooden decoration in the bathroom

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda