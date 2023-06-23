Pretentious Man Is Too Embarrassed To Host His Colleagues At His GF’s Apartment Due To “How Juvenile It Looks”

The first stages of sharing a living space can be tricky for any couple. After the initial excitement of moving in together and purchasing matching robes, you might suddenly notice a laundry list of pet peeves your significant other is guilty of. Or perhaps you start spending your days staring at their wall art that you simply despise…

One man, who’s currently staying at his girlfriend’s place, recently detailed on Reddit how much he can’t stand her decor. Now, he’s wondering if he was a jerk for telling her why he won’t invite colleagues over, so below, you can find the full story, as well as responses from invested readers.

This man has been staying with his girlfriend while his apartment is being worked on

But apparently her decor is not up to his aesthetic standards, so he refuses to invite anyone over

It’s actually quite common for couples to quarrel over interior design

Compromise is crucial in all aspects of a healthy relationship. You and your partner might not see perfectly eye to eye on where you want to live, where you want to spend the holidays, which car you want to purchase, and what to make for dinner, but if you love each other and respect each other enough, you can always come to a decision. However, one topic in particular that seems to have many couples arguing is interior design. In fact, 60% of British couples admit to having fought over it. Thankfully, many of them are willing to bend on the issue though, as 70% say they could sacrifice a room to allow their partner space to decorate to their quirky heart’s desires.

Women do tend to call more of the shots in interior decorating, as 56% say they are completely in charge of their home’s design, compared to only one fifth of men. Men are even 5 times more likely to leave interior design completely up to their partners. But there are also certain items that are more likely to cause quarrels between couples. According to a survey from Mattress Online, when it comes to what the most hated interior features are in the bedroom, 38% of women mention sports memorabilia, while 26% of men can’t stand glam furniture.

But that’s why it’s important for all relationships to include healthy compromise

Nearly a fifth of men are also bothered by having too many pillows, but both men and women equally agree that wall typography is a no-go. And in the living room, half of all men hate seeing fake plants or fruit, while a third of women don’t want to lay their eyes on any gaming equipment. 56% of people admit that they would consider hiding a piece of their partner’s furniture if they didn’t like it, and 40% say they would put off moving in with someone until they removed an ugly piece of home decor.

So what are you to do when you love your significant other but you’ve considered burning down the apartment just to eliminate that recliner they’ve had since college? As we all know, but also know is easier said than done, compromise is key. Interior designer Nelly Reffet told Stuff.com, “Compromise doesn’t mean not being able to express oneself: it means giving enough space for all parties to express themselves equally. In interior design this means taking into consideration the personal tastes of everyone. The overall interior may not result in a particular style, but luckily eclecticism looks great, and well-balanced spaces, with a mix of feminine and masculine elements, often translate into charming homes – nailing them is just a matter of balance.”

We should never pressure our partners to change or encourage them to tone themselves down

And while you may hate your partner’s collectibles or the paintings they bought from their best friend in college, it’s important to understand why these items are meaningful to them. “Remember to be gentle when talking about those non-negotiable items: they may be ugly to you, but they certainly hold an important significance to your loved one, and strong emotions might be attached to it, so be respectful – yet firm – and help your partner find a good spot for it,” Reffet says.

At the end of the day, we choose to be in relationships with people we love and respect and want the best for. Is it really worth ruining a perfectly healthy relationship over a lamp that you can’t stand or a rug that you are considering “accidentally” spilling a bottle of wine on? We all know we shouldn’t try to change our partners, so perhaps we should start focusing on more important things, like how to make them feel loved and appreciated.

We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man was wrong to feel embarrassed of his girlfriend’s decor? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

