Man Surprises Pregnant Girlfriend With A House, But She Hates It And Refuses To Move In With Him
Planning is an essential part of a relationship. When a couple has a roadmap, making decisions becomes much easier since they can clearly see what aligns with their shared vision for the future and what doesn’t. However, that’s often easier said than done.
A pregnant woman on the Am I the A***ole? subreddit asked whether she made a mistake by refusing to move into a house that her boyfriend had bought—the core of the problem lies in the fact that she had explicitly told him she didn’t want to get one yet but he made the decision despite it. Her story serves as a cautionary reminder of what happens when partners fail to communicate.
After this woman became unexpectedly pregnant, she decided to keep the child
But the next surprise in her life was simply too much for her
"You just commited yourself to a rundown house. I thougt you were committed to me."
