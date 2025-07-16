At a time when Ozempic make-overs are filling the headlines, Jennifer Love Hewitt is making news for just the opposite.

The former 90’s idol wore a slinky black dress on the red carpet of the premiere of the 2025 sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, and heads were turned.

Now 46, the star of the original 1997 film was initially slammed for appearing to embrace her curves.

But netizens were quick to dole out a hefty portion of body positivity to Love Hewitt haters.

RELATED:

Jennifer Love Hewitt reprises her role as Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Chelsea Guglielmino

Jennifer Love Hewitt appeared at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles alongside co-stars from the new and original film.

Once one of the brunette bombshells of the late ‘90s slasher era, Love Hewitt’s role in I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 launched her career as one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars.

Now, nearly three decades later, she’s returning to the blood-soaked saga as her original character, Julie James, a woman haunted by more than just the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por I Know What You Did Last Summer (@ikwydlsmovie)

Alongside her on the red carpet was Freddie Prinze Jr. and his wife Sarah Michelle Geller. Although both actors were in the original, Geller’s character Helen Shivers, loses her life in the 1997 version.

Prinze Jr. however, does reprise his role. Although once a 90’s heart throb himself, and now visibly gray, few to any netizens noticed how much he’d aged.

“No longer has the body of a teenager”: Netizens slam Love Hewitt haters for body shaming

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Maya Dehlin Spach

For every comment that leaned cruel about Love Hewitt’s recent appearance, fans swiftly countered with body positivity.

One person wrote: “Imagine being a grown a*s man looking at a middle‑aged woman with CHILDREN and the first thing your worm brain comes up with is how she no longer has the body of a f**king teenager.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“She looks great and still beautiful,” another person said. Other people noted how in an age of GLP-1 weight loss medications, it was great to see someone looking authentic. “At least she’s not on Ozempic,” the person said.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is the moment at the 2025 #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer premiere pic.twitter.com/J37OvqmM0C — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 15, 2025

Others weighed in with racial nuance, accusing white men (and some women) of body‑shaming while “Black people complimenting her curves.”

“Black people complimenting her curves while white men (and some white women) are calling her fat. Lol…”

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Maya Dehlin Spach

For her part, Hewitt chose not to directly address the ageist vitriol. Instead she praised director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, crediting her as the “bad ass boss” steering the project.

In an Instagram post on July 3, she gave a “shoutout to our director! … She loves the original movie and wanted you to see that in this new one! We are on screen and the posters but her heart and hard work is in every frame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t look that way anymore”: Love Hewitt talks about aging during a Fox interview

Jennifer Love Hewitt at the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Los Angeles Premiere. pic.twitter.com/bFxhL9yi4v — 📸 (@metgalacrave) July 15, 2025

It’s hardly the first time Love Hewitt has been out and about in public. In December she was out on a press tour for a Lifetime Christmas film “The Holiday Junkie” that she starred and directed in.

In an interview with Fox digital to promote the film, Love Hewitt talked about what it’s like to get older in Hollywood after being under such a harsh spotlight coming of age.

“Age is age,” she told Fox News Digital. “I think women really come into this… acceptance of themselves and comfortability in their 40s that is beautiful.”

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/jenniferlovehewitt

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that it seems like it’s hard for some people to visualize her as anyone but a 20 year old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me… it was like me and my 20s… people seem to have a really hard time accepting that… I don’t look that way anymore,” the 46-year-old said at the time.

I Know What You Did Last Summer comes out in mid-July

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/jenniferlovehewitt

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por I Know What You Did Last Summer (@ikwydlsmovie)

I Know What You Did Last Summer comes out in theatres on July 18th and is getting early praise from critics.

The premise follows the original: five friends accidentally fatally run over a pedestrian, and then cover up their involvement to avoid consequences. A year later, a stalker sends them messages to taunt them.

Realizing that the stalker is imitating a legendary serial ki**er, they seek help from the two survivors of the Southport massacre of 1997-aka I Know What You Did Last Summer OG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans come together to support Jennifer Love Hewitt after haters body-shame her

Share icon

Image credits: dearth_cindy

Share icon

Image credits: GringoInvesting

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: neuromancer_t

Share icon

Image credits: hat_surt

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: IDrankWhat399BC

Share icon

Image credits: Momma_MacGyver_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CozyGunslinger

Share icon

Image credits: DeludedHammer

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JHairplug

Share icon

Image credits: The_Epic_Mike

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThoughtCrimes80

Share icon

Image credits: MitchellBurri16

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RoxRox2906

Share icon

Image credits: LedbetterTarra

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ZackAttackP1