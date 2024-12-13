Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Response “Speaks Volumes” About Her Relationship With Jennifer Love Hewitt

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has fueled rumors of a fight with her former I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, following a viral, uncomfortable interview yesterday (December 12).

The awkward moment occurred during the red carpet for Gellar’s new show Dexter: Original Sin, after she was asked if Hewitt would appear in the 1997 thriller’s upcoming sequel.

Gellar responded with a tight-lipped expression, cutting the interview short by saying, “I have nothing to do with that,” before flashing a forced smile and walking away.

As the interview videos spread on social media, fans immediately began commenting on Gellar’s apparent discomfort. For instance, one user remarked, “Look at her face!! She hates her so much!”

Sarah Michelle Gellar's "icy" response to being asked about Jennifer Love Hewitt sparks rumors of an ongoing feud between them

Image credits: sarahmgellar

Her attitude was deemed “shady“ by many viewers, mainly because Sarah is still in contact with the upcoming movie’s production through her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., who also starred in the classic hit.

Sarah even shared a photo of a director’s chair—which belongs to Jennifer Kaytin Robison—on Instagram while visiting the set of the upcoming sequel. Gellar also praised Robinson for hiring an “incredible cast“ and commented on the script’s quality, stating it was “so much fun.”

Image credits: jenniferlovehewitt

The viral moment revitalized old rumors about the two actresses’ relationship. For example, in 2014, Gellar made a pointed remark during an Australian TV appearance when asked about Hewitt and their involvement in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Image credits: Extra

“I know what your boobs did last summer,“ she sarcastically quipped, joking about the ample cleavage shown by Hewitt in the 90’s classic film. “Because whenever you see that movie, it’s just a lot of cleavage!” On the other hand, some users dismissed the idea of a feud, offering alternative explanations to Gellar’s response

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

While some netizens were more than happy to speculate about the two actresses‘ supposed feud, others defended her attitude, instead critiquing the interviewer’s question, as it had nothing to do with Dexter, the project Gellar was promoting.

“It seems like a rude question. Why would a reporter ask her about a project she has no part in?“ one user asked.

“It might have been that she was there to promote Dexter, not I Know What You Did Last Summer,“ another wrote. “I’d like to think Sarah and Jennifer got along well. But maybe not. They were both young, and I’m sure they were competitive back then.”

Others believe Gellar cut the interview short to avoid getting herself in trouble, dismissing any drama between her and Hewitt.

“Gellar is reluctant to divulge too much about the movie because—as she stated on Kelly Ripa’s show—she got in trouble already by posting about the movie before it was even announced,“ a reader explained.

The upcoming sequel is set to release halfway through 2025 and will feature a mix of returning characters and new faces

Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty

The upcoming sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on July 18, 2025, and will continue the franchise’s legacy with a mix of familiar faces and fresh talent.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to reprise their iconic roles, though their participation is not fully confirmed yet, a fact that some netizens believe explains Gellar’s tight-lipped response.

“Jennifer is currently going back and forth trying to work out the contract before she signs. Sarah’s talking about that. Not about her opinion of her!“ a user argued.

Alongside the potential return of the original stars, a new ensemble cast has been announced, including new faces like Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette.

Other cast members include Billy Campbell, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King.

Gellar’s character, however, is not set to return, as she died during the events of the first movie. It’s currently unknown how much of the movie will focus on the original characters, but the casting of young and rising actors suggests cameo roles rather than full appearances.

Despite the effort of some users to dissuade people from speculating, the conversation surrounding the alleged feud gained traction

“Omg, that face she made was so sassy,” one user wrote. “Is there beef between them?”

“Whoa, Sarah reacted with almost venom at the mention of Jennifer. Something must have happened,” another said.

“I swear I’m not crazy. There is beef. This seems so shady,” argued one reader.

“You can tell by the way Sarah reacted about Jennifer that something happened there. They were so close during the first movie, then suddenly weren’t,” a user wrote. “They also don’t follow each other on Instagram and never have.”

“I often wonder what happened between SMG and JLH. It’s clear they had a falling out.”

“The tension is real,” wrote one user, as others joined in to comment on the actresses’ supposed feud

Image credits: bristreet

Image credits: robertsalley

Image credits: watdez

Image credits: VikramMankash

Image credits: Rajneeshku2003

Image credits: NIRMALRAJABasa

Image credits: halimaSadia1122

Image credits: ApplePasta

Image credits: dickkoriandr

Image credits: current_monitor

Image credits: TVTweets2024