Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Bare-Faced 46th Birthday Selfies Send A Strong Message On Aging

Jennifer Love Hewitt is embracing her natural beauty as she rings in the big 46!

The actress and producer celebrated her birthday on February 21 with a heartfelt caption on Instagram that was filled to the brim with lots of love and gratitude.

All four photos show her smiling faintly into the camera as she let her soft, chestnut-colored wavy hair dangle in front of her face. She wore a blue sweater, a gold necklace, as well as a simple nose ring.

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a sentimental message to celebrate her birthday this year

Image credits: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

“46 years old. No make up and no filter,” she captioned the post. “(One of my besties hates a filter so this is for you ❤️)”

Lewitt went on to say, “It’s been a hard start to the year. I don’t quite feel myself. But yet I feel like maybe this is all to bring me closer to who I am meant to be. In this feeling of loss and being lost I have found a strange calm and letting go that doesn’t usually come easy to me.”

She affectionately thanked her family and her friends, knowing they continuously push her to be a “better human daily.”

Image credits: jenniferlovehewitt

On top of that, the 46-year-old was certain that she had all the ingredients she needed to create more “joyful moments” that are sprinkled into her life, such as continuing with the career she loves and spending more time with friends.

However, most of all, Lewitt said she knows what it’s like to be scrutinized for things that are out of her control.

“I have experienced and seen how the world can be cruel to women as they age and yet seen the women I admire become happier, sexier and more powerful with every added number,” she said.

“I am so deeply grateful for this life. I love all who choose to do it by my side and I am ready to give love today to the younger me and the older me because they are my ride or die’s. Sending love to all and cheers to 46! ❤️”

“I don’t quite feel myself,” she admitted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)

Image credits: jenniferlovehewitt

Unsurprisingly, nothing but warmth flooded her comments.

Tommy DiDario, an Entertainment correspondent, wrote, “This. All of THIS! That bestie sure knows what he’s talking about because look at that absolutely gorgeous face. 😉The most beautiful human inside and out!”

“Just love you SO much,” said American broadcaster Gio Benitez. “Happy, Happy Birthday you beautiful, beautiful soul!!!”

“happy birthday!!!! we love you so much!! you are a light to this world,” gushed a fan.

But through it all, Hewitt knows the people in her life are the key to more “joyous moments”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSN (@hsn)

Image credits: jenniferlovehewitt

Hewitt has talked about her aging in the past — something that’s made headlines multiple times. She finally spoke out regarding many of the claims deeming she looked “unrecognizable” on social media.

She appeared on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum in December 2023 and opened up about how the discourse made her feel.

“Aging in Hollywood is really hard. It’s really hard because you can’t do anything right,” she revealed.

Hewitt knows that being in the spotlight can have many people flocking to talk about her appearance and aging

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9-1-1 on ABC (@911onabc)

And even though Hewitt gets her fair share of hate comments, just like almost any other celebrity, she’s found ways to tune it all out.

She claimed the “only reason those people bother me” is because “I’m a mother of a girl.”

“It’s dangerous what we put on people. It’s dangerous, I think, to say to women, ‘You can’t look like you’re not 22 to me anymore because I don’t know how to take that.’”

The positive comments were overwhelming

