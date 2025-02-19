Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Accused Of Problematic On-Set Behavior By Former Co-Star
Celebrities, News

Jennifer Love Hewitt Accused Of Problematic On-Set Behavior By Former Co-Star

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t rare for actors and producers to butt heads from time to time — and that seems to be exactly the case when it comes to Jennifer Love Hewitt on The Client List, a drama show that began in 2011 and aired only until 2013.

One of the actresses, Loretta Devine, seemed to imply that she wasn’t happy with the decisions that Hewitt, who also starred in the series, made during the show’s run.

Highlights
  • Loretta Devine had 'mixed' feelings about her on-set experience on The Client List
  • Jennifer Love Hewitt attempted to rewrite the show's angle mid-season.
  • Creative disagreements arose when Hewitt wanted her real-life relationship with co-star Brian Hallisay included in the show.

For the 75-year-old, it was a “mixed” experience.

RELATED:

    Loretta Devine mentioned her experience of working with Jennifer Love Hewitt during the show The Client List

    Elderly woman in a white dress with gray curls, smiling at an event.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    During the American Black Film Festival Honors in LA on Monday, February 17, Devine gave People a little glimpse into their dynamic.

    “You know what? She decided to rewrite the entire angle of the show right in the middle,” she told the outlet. 

    While it’s not entirely clear whether Devine, who played former massage parlor owner Georgia Cummings, meant it as a jab, she mentioned she “was very excited” about the TV show and the direction it was going, only for it to be canceled after two seasons.

    Either way, Devine doesn’t seem to hold onto any hard feelings toward the project’s ending.

    “It was good,” she recalled. “Everything gets you prepared for whatever you’re going to do next.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman smiling, holding a drink, adorned with turquoise jewelry, in a dimly lit setting related to Jennifer Love Hewitt's co-star.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Actress in a coral shirt on set, related to on-set behavior allegations.

    Image credits: Netflix

    As per the New York Post, the series came to an abrupt end due to creative disagreements between Hewitt and the other producers, as she demanded that her real-life relationship with her co-star and now-husband Brian Hallisay be written in.

    Hewitt, who had been pregnant at the time of filming, was not happy with the showrunners’ decision to have Colin Egglesfield, the male lead, be her character’s “baby daddy,” said Deadline.

    A representative told the outlet, “There are many story lines we are exploring. So any suggestion that we are not doing our best to develop a great season is simply not accurate.”

    The series met its end after Hewitt and the showrunners came to a creative disagreement

    Two women engaged in a serious discussion, one wearing a pink shirt and the other in a red cardigan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Netflix

    One user on Facebook wrote, “I remember the back and forth with Lifetime and JLH. It sucked because the show was really good! I can see how Loretta can have ‘mixed’ feelings if the lead in your show started letting their personal life dictate you alls professional business.”

    Lewitt and Hallisay first met while co-starring in an unaired pilot for the show Love Bites in 2011, according to People, and reconnected once again while working together on The Client List.

    Two women in formal attire at a social gathering, one in a red dress, the other in a sequined black outfit, smiling.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Two years passed before they were expecting their first child together, and the pair got engaged shortly thereafter. In November of 2013, Lewitt and Hallisay tied the knot and have since welcomed three children: Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan.

    In December 2024, Lewitt shared a little bit about how “proud” she was of the family they had created.

    Two women posing together at a Lifetime event for "The Client List," against a red backdrop with logos.

    Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We, I think, struggle like most parents with three kids and full-time jobs and all of the things to find our time, but I really do wake up and choose Brian every day, and I would choose him every time,” she told the outlet. 

    “I genuinely feel that way, even when he makes me crazy. And he continues to choose me, thank God. I am always so profoundly happy that my kids are half him.”

    Comments were somewhat divided when it came to Lewitt’s decision to have the show reflect her relationship with Hallisay

    Text exchange commenting on Jennifer Love Hewitt's alleged problematic behavior with a former co-star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment comparing Jennifer Love Hewitt to another celebrity regarding on-set behavior.

    Text alleging problematic on-set behavior, criticizing acting and relationships with co-star.

    Text discussing Jennifer Love Hewitt and on-set behavior allegations by co-star, questioning industry grievances.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Jennifer Love Hewitt's on-set behavior, mentioning star demands.

    Text criticizing Devine's job gratitude over welfare, related to problematic on-set behavior accusation.

    Text defending Jennifer Love Hewitt against on-set behavior accusations, praising her professionalism and wholesomeness.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    spencersmith avatar
    SBocker78
    SBocker78
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is really scraping the bottom of the barrel for stories.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    spencersmith avatar
    SBocker78
    SBocker78
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is really scraping the bottom of the barrel for stories.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda