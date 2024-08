To talk a little bit more about this topic, Bored Panda got in touch with TV and movie critic Serena Skybourne and TV show reviewer @online_tv_critic.

The latter mentioned that the canceled TV show they can’t get over is “Charmed.” And the way they try to keep the show at least a little bit alive is by following the cast, the crew, and fan pages online.

Meanwhile, Serena said that without a doubt she rues the day when “Anne with an E” was canceled. This coming-of-age drama was based on her favorite classic novel ‘Anne of Green Gables’ by L.M. Montgomery and sadly ended after the 3rd season. “I can’t get over the fact that this show was not renewed for another season, especially when other shows that are terrible continue to get the green light.”

Serena said that “Anne with an E” was more than soapy and superficial entertainment. “It provided valuable life lessons and was truly beneficial for me as a viewer. It really validated my own love for feminine creativity and having a romantic soul like Anne does.”

